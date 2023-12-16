This is the Homemade Christmas Trend Our Editor is Using on His Tree – And it's So Easy to DIY!
Some things are inherently Christmassy: Pine cones, warm gingerbread, log fires, cinnamon, mulled wine... When you think of Christmas, oranges probably aren't one of the first things that pop into your head (maybe you associate them with the slither on your glass of your summer Aperol). However, dried oranges are having a moment as one of this year's biggest Christmas decorating trends, and we're not surprised - the warming hues and intricate details of dried orange slices make them the perfect DIY addition to your home during the festive season, one that our Editor in Chief, Pip Rich, is well and truly on board with.
We spoke to Pip about why he opted to incorporate dried orange garlands into his Christmas decorating this year, and we also show you how you can give this decorating trend a go for yourself. Spoiler alert: it's easier than you might think.
Pip's Christmas tree exudes warmth, with hues of metallic sage and burnt orange. According to Pip, who dried his own oranges for the garlands decadently draped on the branches of his Christmas tree this year, the process was surprisingly relaxing and nostalgic - and the outcome is 'both warmingly familiar and brilliantly contemporary'.
'What I love about dried orange garlands is how traditional they feel, but with a chance to add a contemporary twist,' says Pip. 'I added tassels in green and orange to either end to tie them off, which helped play into my modern tree palette of sage and burnt umber.'
Pip adds that drying your own orange garlands is easier than you might think. 'The act of drying the oranges and carefully making the garlands was low-effort but high-reward,' he says. 'I felt super festive and the scent they gave off was really Christmassy.'
How to create your own Christmas orange garland
In this video posted on our Instagram, we show you exactly how easy it is to incorporate a mellow, warming, and elegant orange flair to your living room, Christmas tree or wrapped round your banister this Christmas. Follow the five steps below for your very own dried orange garland.
1. Thinly slice an orange, making sure the pieces are as even as possible - between 1/4 and 1/8 inches.
2. Preheat the oven to 200F (or your airfryer, if using - make sure you're on the dehydrator setting).
3. Line the orange slices out on parchment paper and blot with paper to soak up excess moisture.
4. Place in the oven and cook for 3-6 hours, until they start to turn dry and brown. Remove from the oven and leave to dry. If using an airfryer, you only need to leave them in for 45 mins to an hour, turning halfway through.
5. Poke holes into the flesh of each orange slice and thread through your twine.
6. Feel free to add any extra flourishes like ribbons or tassels to complete your garland.
6 Christmas orange decorative buys
