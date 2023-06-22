Quick! H&M's home sale has an extra 15% off, but only for today! Here’s what our shopping editor would have paid full price for

If you’re a sucker for affordable home buys, then you need look no further than this edit that our shopping expert would happily have paid full price for

minimalist white candlestick with a slim blue candle on a wooden table with striped blue pillows
(Image credit: H&M)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

It’s a fact of life: everyone loves H&M home. Undeniably and always on-trend, its pieces strike the perfect balance between contemporary and timeless, yet still somehow feature incredibly affordable prices. So when it has a sale on, you know it’ll send us home buffs into excitement overload.

And that’s not even the best part! For today only you can take 15% off site-wide - and yes, that includes already-discounted pieces. Another reason H&M is one of the best home decor stores out there. That means you can take 15% off all the prices shown below until midnight on Thursday 22nd June! I’ve scoured the sale to find the very best picks that I genuinely would have paid full price for - and for a bonus item, check out the organic candlestick in the pic at the top of the page, now only $11.95 instead of $24.99.

View the full H&M home sale here.

OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE H&M Home SALE

corner view of a linen bedsheet

Washed linen bedskirt

Price: $39.99, 60% off

Nothing says luxury living quite like linen bedding. You'll be making a huge saving on this kingsize style, which has the added bonus of a floor-length design which will hide any unsightly boxes or other bits laying under your bed (we won't tell if you don't).

six striped colorful candlesticks laid out on a table
2-pack striped candles

Price: $3.99 for two, 56% off

Add a summery pop of color to your dinner table set-up with these striped candlesticks. They come in three uplifting colors, and at this price, what's stopping you from snapping them all up?

cushion cover with a lemon print
Patterned pillow cover

Price: $4.99, 62% off

Featuring the perfect subtly summery print, this patterned pillow cover will add a soft touch of color to your sofa or bed. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it feels incredibly soft too.

brown wavy vase
Wavy glass vase

Price: $10.99, 56% off

Whether seen in mirrors or glassware, this specific asymmetric design has been making waves in the interiors world for a while now, and this wavy glass vase is no exception. I also adore the tonal brown shade which gives it a ‘70s-style vintage feel.

stoneware carafe
Stoneware carafe

Price: $18.99, 32% off

If glazed neutral-toned tableware is your thing, this stoneware carafe will make an excellent addition to your table. The sleek, elegant design makes it look more like a piece of art than a serving tool.

a few painted serving dishes on a coffee table
Hand-painted stoneware serving dish

Price: $34.99, 30% off

Speaking of works of art, this hand-painted serving dish masquerades as a decor piece. It’s almost too beautiful to serve fruits and cheese on. Almost.

three blue patterned cushions stacked on top of each other
Patterned cushion cover

Price: $2.99, 50% off

Save half price on this pillow cover that features a stunningly sophisticated blue and white pattern. Needless to say it looks far more expensive than it actually is.

black rattan tray
Rattan tray

Price: $19.99, 60% off

Rattan will never fail to add a luxe touch to your decor. This highly-rated tray would have previously set you back just under $50, so you know it will be of an incredibly high quality. 

outdoor seating arrangement with glass candle lanterns and vases on the table
Metal and glass candle lantern

Price: $18.99, 53% off

This metal lantern will make a great addition to your minimalist outdoor space. Style it with matte black and stoneware pieces to complete the look.

black standing u-shaped vase with pampas plumes

Stoneware vase

Price: $18.99, 46% off

I adore the textured design and unique shape of this vase. It looks like it could cost five times its actual price - especially when combined with an elegant set of pampas plumes.

beige rectangular tasseled rug
Rectangular tasseled rug

Price: $26.99, 46% off

Rugs can end up costing the earth at the best of times, so my eyes lit up when I saw this luxe-looking tasseled piece for 46% less! The beige shade will suit basically any style of decor.

gold-tone hexagonal trinket tray laying on a flat surface
Hexagonal metal tray

Price: $10.99, 56% off

Store your perfumes, smaller trinket dishes, and scented candles on this gold-tone hexagonal tray to complete your vanity table set-up.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest