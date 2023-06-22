Quick! H&M's home sale has an extra 15% off, but only for today! Here’s what our shopping editor would have paid full price for

It’s a fact of life: everyone loves H&M home. Undeniably and always on-trend, its pieces strike the perfect balance between contemporary and timeless, yet still somehow feature incredibly affordable prices. So when it has a sale on, you know it’ll send us home buffs into excitement overload.

And that’s not even the best part! For today only you can take 15% off site-wide - and yes, that includes already-discounted pieces. Another reason H&M is one of the best home decor stores out there. That means you can take 15% off all the prices shown below until midnight on Thursday 22nd June! I’ve scoured the sale to find the very best picks that I genuinely would have paid full price for - and for a bonus item, check out the organic candlestick in the pic at the top of the page, now only $11.95 instead of $24.99.

View the full H&M home sale here.

OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE H&M Home SALE