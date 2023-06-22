Quick! H&M's home sale has an extra 15% off, but only for today! Here’s what our shopping editor would have paid full price for
If you’re a sucker for affordable home buys, then you need look no further than this edit that our shopping expert would happily have paid full price for
It’s a fact of life: everyone loves H&M home. Undeniably and always on-trend, its pieces strike the perfect balance between contemporary and timeless, yet still somehow feature incredibly affordable prices. So when it has a sale on, you know it’ll send us home buffs into excitement overload.
And that’s not even the best part! For today only you can take 15% off site-wide - and yes, that includes already-discounted pieces. Another reason H&M is one of the best home decor stores out there. That means you can take 15% off all the prices shown below until midnight on Thursday 22nd June! I’ve scoured the sale to find the very best picks that I genuinely would have paid full price for - and for a bonus item, check out the organic candlestick in the pic at the top of the page, now only $11.95 instead of $24.99.
View the full H&M home sale here.
OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE H&M Home SALE
Price: $39.99, 60% off
Nothing says luxury living quite like linen bedding. You'll be making a huge saving on this kingsize style, which has the added bonus of a floor-length design which will hide any unsightly boxes or other bits laying under your bed (we won't tell if you don't).
Price: $3.99 for two, 56% off
Add a summery pop of color to your dinner table set-up with these striped candlesticks. They come in three uplifting colors, and at this price, what's stopping you from snapping them all up?
Price: $4.99, 62% off
Featuring the perfect subtly summery print, this patterned pillow cover will add a soft touch of color to your sofa or bed. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it feels incredibly soft too.
Price: $10.99, 56% off
Whether seen in mirrors or glassware, this specific asymmetric design has been making waves in the interiors world for a while now, and this wavy glass vase is no exception. I also adore the tonal brown shade which gives it a ‘70s-style vintage feel.
Price: $18.99, 32% off
If glazed neutral-toned tableware is your thing, this stoneware carafe will make an excellent addition to your table. The sleek, elegant design makes it look more like a piece of art than a serving tool.
Price: $34.99, 30% off
Speaking of works of art, this hand-painted serving dish masquerades as a decor piece. It’s almost too beautiful to serve fruits and cheese on. Almost.
Price: $2.99, 50% off
Save half price on this pillow cover that features a stunningly sophisticated blue and white pattern. Needless to say it looks far more expensive than it actually is.
Price: $19.99, 60% off
Rattan will never fail to add a luxe touch to your decor. This highly-rated tray would have previously set you back just under $50, so you know it will be of an incredibly high quality.
Price: $18.99, 53% off
This metal lantern will make a great addition to your minimalist outdoor space. Style it with matte black and stoneware pieces to complete the look.
Price: $18.99, 46% off
I adore the textured design and unique shape of this vase. It looks like it could cost five times its actual price - especially when combined with an elegant set of pampas plumes.
Price: $26.99, 46% off
Rugs can end up costing the earth at the best of times, so my eyes lit up when I saw this luxe-looking tasseled piece for 46% less! The beige shade will suit basically any style of decor.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
