Gwyneth Paltrow uses the craziest thing to prop open her doors – 'it works perfectly,' she says
Plus, what to use to prop open your doors aesthetically if you're not an Academy Award-winning actress
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
By now, we shouldn't be shocked by how quirky Gwyneth Paltrow is, but her latest revelation might still surprise you.
In Vogue's latest '73 Questions' video, Gwyneth walks us through her beautiful backyard, including a raised vegetable garden, orchard, pool and cold plunge. However, the Goop founder and interiors style-maker also revealed that she uses something unusual as a doorstop for her garden gate - her 1999 Oscar for starring in Shakespeare in Love.
While most film stars would probably keep their Academy Award on their trophy shelf, Gwyneth points out: 'It's my doorstop - it works perfectly!'
While we get that a beautiful doorstop is something special in and of itself, this probably isn't how we'd display our crowning achievement in our home, but you can't help but admire it. It's the epitome of the quiet luxury trend that Gwyneth has played no small part in bringing to our attention.
However, if you're not an Academy Award-winning actress, what should you use to prop open your doors - in your backyard or otherwise? We've picked our favorite Gwyneth-inspired doorstops for you to shop instead.
@fashiononrock ♬ original sound - Fashion On Rock
3 of the best Oscar-worthy doorstops
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Hugh is the Deputy Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023.
-
-
I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive
The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to
By Pip Rich Published
-
The 12 best placemats - instantly elevate every meal you're ever going to have
The 12 best placemats are a shorthand for cleverly curated style, adding an elevation to the everyday that just makes life feel better
By Jacky Parker Published