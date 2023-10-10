Gwyneth Paltrow uses the craziest thing to prop open her doors – 'it works perfectly,' she says

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

By now, we shouldn't be shocked by how quirky Gwyneth Paltrow is, but her latest revelation might still surprise you.

In Vogue's latest '73 Questions' video, Gwyneth walks us through her beautiful backyard, including a raised vegetable garden, orchard, pool and cold plunge. However, the Goop founder and interiors style-maker also revealed that she uses something unusual as a doorstop for her garden gate - her 1999 Oscar for starring in Shakespeare in Love.

While most film stars would probably keep their Academy Award on their trophy shelf, Gwyneth points out: 'It's my doorstop - it works perfectly!'

While we get that a beautiful doorstop is something special in and of itself, this probably isn't how we'd display our crowning achievement in our home, but you can't help but admire it. It's the epitome of the quiet luxury trend that Gwyneth has played no small part in bringing to our attention.

However, if you're not an Academy Award-winning actress, what should you use to prop open your doors - in your backyard or otherwise? We've picked our favorite Gwyneth-inspired doorstops for you to shop instead.

