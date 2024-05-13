Designers Love Gwyneth Paltrow's Backsplash for Creating an "Artistic, Mediterranean Feel" in Her Kitchen

I think we can all agree that there is no Hollywood icon like Gwyneth Paltrow. Your favorite actress could win an Oscar, but could your favorite actress start a million-dollar wellness brand? Gwyneth can, of course, do both. It's part of her magic.

And not only that, but Gwyneth can design the heck out of a space. Her cheeky humor and laid-back California attitude make for the best homes and rooms, which she proudly shows off on her Instagram.

Of course, as an avid Gwyneth lover, I am ready to like, comment on, and reshare any of her Instagram posts at any moment. And as a style editor at an interiors magazine, I'm also looking for any excuse to parlay that love into an article for our readers. Which brings us to today and a deep dive into Gwyneth's modern kitchen backsplash.

For starters, Gwyneth's 'sleek cabinetry, traditional decor, and brass hardware make the kitchen seem more luxurious,' says Courtney Cole, an interior designer at Yabby. 'This, and the marble countertops, create a nice fusion between the luxury nature of her materials, high-end design, and functionality.'

There's no denying all of that — but as a design writer, I was particularly attracted to the tile kitchen backsplash that sits behind Gwyneth in the first few seconds of the reel.

Gwyneth's tile backsplash features 'ornate, ceramic tiles with a bold, blue and white design, Courtney tells me. 'Each tile showcases a traditional motif that has a combination of geometric and floral-like elements,' which creates an 'artistic and slightly Mediterranean or Moroccan feel.'

From an interior design POV, this kind of backsplash brings a 'serene and clean vibe to the kitchen,' Courtney continues. 'The minimalistic style is sophisticated and helps enhance the ambiance of the kitchen without overpowering some of the other design elements.'

The good news is that this chic, coastal look is actually quite easy to replicate if you're interested. For starters, you should 'choose tiles that have a similar blue and white design' to Gwyneth's, or ones that 'have a similar pattern to Mediterranean or Moroccan styles,' Courtney says. Next, lay the tiles out symmetrically to ensure the same 'cohesive and structured look' of the actress' backsplash. And finally, be sure to choose kitchen hardware that suits the tiling; 'If you are going for a similar blue, hardware with brass or black finishes will offer a nice contrast that doesn’t overwhelm you,' Courtney advises.

If ceramic or concrete tile isn't in the cards for you, you could easily replicate this look with a peel-and-stick option, instead. If you haven't tried or heard of peel-and-stick before, it's essentially a renter-friendly sheet of vinyl fashioned to look like high-gloss or matte tile. Application is geniunely as easy as peeling off the adhesive cover and sticking the sheet onto the wall. Peel and stick. If you're covering an oddly shaped space, you can trim the vinyl however you need. And when you're ready to move out or switch things up, removal should take seconds; just peel the vinyl off the wall, damage-free.

If you need a minute to digest this design idea I totally get it. But for any eager shoppers, I threw together a simple edit of some worthwhile ceramic/concrete tiles and peel-and-stick options to start your backsplash selection journey. Together, we can make Gwyneth proud.

Peel and Stick Kitchen Tile

RoomMates Scallop Peel and Stick Backsplash Aqua View at Target Price: $21.49 for 4

Size: 10.5" x 10.5" The scalloped shape of this light blue peel-and-stick is reminiscent of ocean afternoons and beach vacations; like a shell you'd find in the sand or an oyster that washed ashore. Stick this in the kitchen of your island cottage or your sea-themed bathroom at home. Vamos Tile 10- Sheet Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles View at Wayfair Price: $3.50 / sq. ft.

Size: 12'' W X 12'' L



I can appreciate that the actual design of this peel-and-stick sheet isn't reinventing the wheel, but I do love that the colors and so soft and relaxing. Very coastal, very summer, very kitchen. Customers seem pretty pleased too; more than 600 units purchased in the last month. Peel and Stick Gel Backsplash Tile Vintage 9'' x 9'' View at Wayfair Price: $14.49 / sq. ft.

Size: 4.5'' L X 4.5'' W Not only is this vintage peel-and-stick incredibly versatile (that's the appeal of such a neutral design), but it's very well-reviewed by customers. I'd feel confident investing in these tiles if I were you. Flower Blue 9 in. x 9 in. Vinyl Peel and Stick Backsplash View at Home Depot Price: $6.94 / sq. ft.

Size: 9'' L X 9" W I immediately fell for the soft, calming blue color of this flowery peel-and-stick. It doesn't look as glossy as some of its counterparts so I'd skip if that's important to you. But if you prefer a matte finish, this could be a great option. The pieces also look quite thick — a bit different than most peel-and-stick, though still adhesive — so be wary of that, as well. 12'' W x 12'' L Engineered Stone Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile View at Wayfair Price: $6.64 / sq. ft.

Size: 12'' L X 12'' W Play with both patterns and solids when you invest in this engineered stone peel-and-stick, that also happens to be such a lovely shade of green. A great choice for those of us that just can't decide what we want. Smart Tiles Morocco Sefrou Green View at Lowes Price: $8.93/sq. ft. I am seeing tiles exactly like this all over New York; that is no joke. Luxury apartment buildings, shops in Flatiron ... I'm currently scheming to add them to my next unit, as well. Just a wonderful, simple color and design at a great price.

Ceramic Kitchen Tile