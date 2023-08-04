Gwyneth Paltrow is renting her Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb, and the bathroom is to die for

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Certainly not one known for her conformity or conventionality, actress Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to the weird and wonderful, but her recent business endeavor is perhaps the most unexpected venture of all. The Goop founder has listed her own Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb and for a generous enough sum, you could be spending the night there yourself.

If you plan to stay along the famed California coastline you may as well do it in style, and a night at Paltrow's place is luxury guaranteed. Inside you'll find a calming neutral palette, cozy Sherpa upholstery, and of course, access to all the best Goop products for a self-care ritual like no other. But that's not all - along with her husband Brad Falchuk she even promises to share an evening meal with you, and we expect some of her weird wellness trends might be on the cards, too.

Announced via a recent Instagram reel, the Seven star told followers she hoped her recent partnership with Airbnb would help tackle her own loneliness. 'While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,' she wrote in the caption. 'Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite Goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.'

Fancy spending the night in Gwyneth's guest suite? We take a closer look inside the modern home to see what's in store.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Whether you like the thought of a night at Gwyneth's or not, you can't deny the beauty of her interiors. Within the guesthouse - which is adjoined to the main property - the living room is a super cozy space that really does feel like a home away from home.

A large modern sofa and a generous wooden coffee table invite you in, while the linen drapes and neutral decor contribute to a coastal theme. The open-plan space also features a sweeping fireplace to cuddle up in front of during the evening of your stay.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The quaint little kitchen with its delicate taupe shaker cabinetry and woodwork has bright airy windows which flood the space with California sun. Brass hardware makes for a modern accent, and a coffee machine, dishwasher and oven offer all the amenities you'd expect from an Airbnb stay.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

A sweeping staircase leads to the second floor, under which you'll find a petite dining set complete with Sherpa wingback chairs for ultimate comfort over your morning coffee. We love the luxe take on the California cool style.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The bedroom itself has large floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the garden beyond for a truly relaxing getaway experience. You'll also have access to the pool, too, but no promises on whether Gwenyth will join you for a splash.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Of course, in Paltrow's true wellness fashion, the bathroom is the real showstopper of the suite. A built-in tub with a marble effect tile and gold fixtures make for an ultra-luxurious spa bathroom. Paired with the copious amount of Goop products that line the countertops and this space becomes a self-care sanctuary like no other.

We don't yet know how much a night's stay whilst wined and dined by the actress will set you back, but we doubt it will come cheap. Guests can begin booking on August 15 at 10 AM PST via this link but you'll have to be quick on the draw - the stay is open to only two guests for one night only on 9 September, so best set your reminders now! We look forward to the review...

