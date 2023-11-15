This viral trick to make your house smell amazing is so simple - and you'll find all the ingredients you need in the pantry

This might be our new favorite way to get rid of bad odors, and add a beautiful fragrance to a home - plus, you might have everything you need already

living room with cream walls, windows,, grey sofa, leather accent chairs, black rectangle coffee table
(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Anne Pulliam Interiors )
Amy McArdle
By Amy McArdle
published

It is the season defined by scent. The sweet smell of freshly baked gingerbread, pine trees, and cinnamon wafts through the home readily, but people with the best-smelling homes always have something extra.

That is why we are always on the lookout for how to make a home smell good that aren't your typical scented candles or diffusers. These clever hacks are the tricks used by the people with the best-smelling homes that set them apart from the rest. What is better still, is that this hack is completely natural and uses things you probably already have in the pantry.

If you want to elevate the scent of your home without breaking the bank, check out this super simple hack.

How do I make my home smell good naturally?

This hack is a super easy way to scent your home quickly, and chances are you probably already have the ingredients. 

As we are becoming increasingly aware of toxic products and the air quality in our homes, there's a growing selectiveness about the chemical we bring into them, particularly when there are children in the house. Fortunately, there are an increasing number of natural ways to scent your home that don't require traditional cleaning products. And this is one of them.

So how does it work? The trick, which is going viral on Instagram, uses a grapefruit as the base for your homemade air freshener. 

1. Simply cut open a grapefruit and scrape out the insides and all the pulp. Make sure to eat this, it's good for you! 

2. Then pour in course sea salt to the emptied hollow rind, with a few black peppercorns and a sprig of rosemary. Any essential oils you have can also be added at this point. 

3. Lastly put grapefruit in a nice sunny spot and leave it to scent your home. The sea salt absorbs any bad odors that are plaguing your home while diffusing the scent of the citrus and herbs. It's not an overpowering fragrance, but gives any home a fresh scent that you'll definitely notice. 

