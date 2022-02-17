Schwartz House – Inside Frank Lloyd Wright's midwestern masterpiece

It's time to move Wisconsin to the top of your must-visit list. Schwartz House, (arguably) the most famous home in the midwestern state, is available for rent via Airbnb – meaning you can spend the night in Frank Lloyd Wright's riverside home.

Schwartz House (also known as Still Bend) was one of more than 1000 structures designed by the American pioneer in his 70-year career. The home sits amongst the most famous of Frank Lloyd Wright's houses that include Fallingwater in Pennsylvania and Taliesin West in Arizona – both of which epitomize Wright's organic architecture theory.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The Wisconsin-native created homes across the US, but you can now stay in the architect's home state, thanks to the rental powerhouse. Frank Lloyd Wright designed Schwartz House as part of the Life Magazine's Dream House competition in 1938. Despite its 80-year old history, however, the home remains a trove of modern decorating ideas that will struggle to go out of style in the contemporary day.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The property, which is located on East Twin River on the fringe of Lake Michigan, is designed to capture the architect's vision for how an average American family could live.

The 63-foot-long living space has a fireplace, framed by Wright's statement red brick. There is also a wooden library area that creates contrast against the harsh brick to zone the open-plan living space.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

While the red brick is amongst the property's most notable assets, Schwartz House is equally celebrated for its large-window panes that fill the space with light. The windows overlook the estate's large lawn and private dock that is frequented by local wildlife.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Beyond the grand living space, Schwartz House has four bathrooms and four bedrooms, but it can host six – so you can host the Frank Lloyd Wright appreciation party of the year without leaving anyone without a place to sleep.

And, if you're acquaintances aren't already admirers of the architect, then fear not. The home is also recognizable from Netflix's World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – so series buffs can enjoy its splendor too.

(Image credit: Airbnb)