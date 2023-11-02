Drew Barrymore just added a sectional sofa to her Beautiful range that's sure to be a sell-out

Besides being a national treasure, Drew Barrymore has proved herself a dab hand at design. Her Beautiful by Drew range, available exclusively at Walmart, started its roots in kitchenware and quickly rose to become a household name. It goes without saying, then, that the recent expansion into furniture has us all seriously excited.

Earlier this year saw the release of the Drew Chair, a swiveling boucle masterpiece that quickly went viral and sold out time and time again. The luxurious accent chair was the perfect teaser for what was to follow, setting the tone for her minimalist yet functional furniture range that's perfect for dressing any modern home. Finally, Drew introduced a host of new products to the range this month with a brand-new living room furniture collection that encompasses coffee tables, consoles, and a seriously versatile sectional sofa at an amazing price.

Speaking about the new launch via an Instagram post, Drew wrote: 'All of our new thoughtfully designed Beautiful by Drew home items are finally here and available now online at Walmart! I’ve personally designed each and every item with a team of incredible people that I’m so honored to work with [...] First up is the most comfy and cozy sofa and my very favorite chenille throw blanket!'

Will this modular couch follow in the footsteps of the Drew chair? We're confident that it will. Here's what we love about the new range, and why you'll want to get your hands on your favorite picks before it's too late.

The Beautiful by Drew furniture range is a story of mixed materials. As we head into the winter months, layering a variety of textures through contrasting materials is a great way to inject warmth and comfort into your home, and the new options from Drew's range make that easier than ever.

From the contemporary style speckled black marble coffee table and matching side table to the more bohemian-inspired light wood and rattan range which also includes a sleek side bench, these affordable new pieces all master some of our favorite interior design trends for 2024. Multifunctionality takes center stage, too, with the likes of a genius storage coffee table and of course, the modular sofa.

Elegant and versatile, the grey sectional really is the star of the show, earning a host of five-star reviews already. The four-piece set includes a left wedge, a right wedge, an armless chair, and an ottoman, so you can create the ideal sofa set to suit your space. You can also adapt this living room sofa to suit your needs with a total of eight configuration options, from a love seat and chaise, a large modular cube, to a three-seat sofa complete with an ottoman.

If that wasn't enough, three small accent pillows are also included, in the same light grey fabric that makes the sofa such a seamless addition to any space. The stain-treated upholstery also provides protection against accidental spills so it's super easy to maintain and suitable for the inevitable mess of family life. At just $898, it's a deal you won't want to miss, and we're pretty convinced that anyone looking to update their sofa this season will want to get their hands on this one.

For a Drew-inspired look, pair with other items from the range like the sage green stowaway coffee table and her favorite green chenille throw for a splash of color. Don't hesitate if you want to grab this sectional in time for Christmas, though - if the Drew chair is anything to go by, it's almost certain to sell out!