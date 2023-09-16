We're calling it: everyone's going to want this bookcase from Drew Barrymore's new furniture collection
Get your credit card ready, we have a feeling this stylish (and surprisingly affordable) piece of furniture for Drew Barrymore's new Walmart collection will sell out
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Celebrity collaborations can be hit and miss, but Drew Barrymore seems to be knocking it out of the park with each release from her small, but perfectly curated collection with Walmart. The actress-turned-talk show host entered the world of interiors with a bang, releasing her much coveted "Drew" chair earlier this year. Since then it has been constantly in and out of stock. We have a feeling her next collection will be just as successful.
She has proven that amongst acting she also has a talent for design, and her latest Beautiful by Drew collection at Walmart is a testament to this. It maintains the high standards of her previous collection and if the last release was anything to go by, it is bound to sell out. It includes minimalist fabrics intertwined with intricate floral patterns and luxe materials, that are all lust-worthy.
Our personal favorite is the dreamy 3-tiered fluted bookshelf, perfect for displaying your latest reads and hiding clutter. The light wood, fluted cabinets and on-trend arch design make it a must-have for any Scandi fan. But be quick, we know this show-stopper is going to be popular.
What's new from Drew?
If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the viral boucle chair, firstly congratulations, and secondly, there is now the perfect coffee table to compliment it. The cream boucle is copied from the chair and complimented by a gorgeous antiqued wooden top. Not only does it look stylish and modern, it doubles as a storage space. The wood top removes to reveal a practical storage solution for all those items you want out of sight but within reach. A perfect design choice for any minimalist home.
If you are looking to update your decor check out the latest collection by Drew, there really is something for everyone. Whether it's a piece of furniture or a smaller accessory to complete a space this collection has it all. With Drew's track record for producing beautiful, well-designed, quality pieces, we have no doubt this collection will be the same.
Dimensions: 35.75"W x 17"D x 72.25"H
Price: $228
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
The 12 best colorful plates - instant joy for your tabletop decor
The 12 best colorful plates as chosen by Livingetc editors to bring happiness and joy to your table settings
By Jacky Parker Published
-
9 of the best affordable sofas – elevated designs for your living room that won't break the bank
If you are looking for a chic sofa on a budget, look no further than our shopping edit of affordable, yet on-trend couches
By Amy McArdle Published