Natural Pumpkins are the Chic Fall Decor Idea of the Season — Here's How to Make Your Own

When decorating for the fall, I am a big fan of things that look natural and are easy to incorporate. Pumpkins are an obvious choice, and this year, it's all about ones made of organic materials.

Chic fall decor ideas can be difficult to come by, but woven or twine pumpkins are an effortless way to bring a touch of seasonality to any space (and they lend themselves especially well to a Farmhouse style). They bring a natural, neutral element to your design scheme and effortlessly elevate those cozy fall moments throughout the home. Better still, you can even DIY your own in a matter of minutes, and all you need is a ball of twine.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Getting in the spirit of fall does not mean having to drench your home in jack-o-lanterns and autumnal leaves. The best decor will pair harmoniously with what you already have adorning your home, and natural materials work with almost any style. This year, the best decorative pumpkins are woven, braided, or made of twine, and they're a far more minimalist option compared to their plastic alternatives.

You don't even need to spend much money to bring one into your home, either. DIYing your pumpkin idea can be a great way to tailor decor to your personal style and taste, and it costs next to nothing. With a roll of twine, available on Amazon for just a few dollars, a hot glue gun, and a few sticks of cinnamon, you can create a sweet little pumpkin that looks chic, stylish, and far from garish.

(Image credit: Crate and Barrel)

TikTok creator Kat (@beyondgate38) is a queen of DIY. In her video tutorial, she explains that all you have to do is "twist roughly 20 loops of twine around your fingers and tie the bunch together." These bunches become the body of the pumpkin, and from there you glue all your rolled twine to a sweet-smelling cinnamon stick, which acts as the stalk and secures your string together.

Twine — whether jute, sisal, or flax — is one of those materials that just looks effortlessly stylish when incorporated into your home. Its sandy brown color makes it the perfect neutral to introduce into any room, and the rough material adds some raw texture that looks rustic and artisanal. I envision this pumpkin sitting on a side table as a stylish piece of fall living room decor or as the perfect, centerpiece to your seasonal tablescape.

This thrifty idea reads as a well-planned piece of autumnal decor that can stay up through both Halloween and Thanksgiving. Bring on the chill breeze and changing leaves; fall is officially here.

