The latest Sky Glass launch embraces this emerging design-led trend for TVs

In the interior design world, TVs don't have the best reputation for fitting into a stylish scheme. However, Sky Glass's new limited-edition speaker fascia is the latest wave in the trend for TVs becoming a key part of an interior design scheme.

The Sky Glass which launched late last year already had serious style credentials. Sky partnered with the Map Project Office, one of the world's leading furniture design agencies to create the original sleek TV design.

It launched in five colors, including ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink, or anthracite black, freeing customers from the restriction of trying to blend a black box into living room ideas.

(Image credit: Sky)

The new limited-edition speaker fascias, available on Amazon for $52.20/ £39.99, designed to go over the speaker bar have gone a step further. The patterns inspired by nature such as jade and marble are designed not to disappear but help your living room TV ideas complement your design scheme.

'We wanted to create designs that would harmonize with home décor, whatever your color scheme, but not detract from what you’re watching,' explains Sky’s CMF Creative Director, Katharine Pulford. 'The patterns were inspired by textures found in nature, including botanical structures, delicate fungi, rock formations, and sweeping landscapes.'

Who else is embracing the interior design-led TV trend?

Sky isn't the only company tapping into the trend to make televisions work just as hard in a room when they're turned off as when they're turned on. in 2017, Samsung launched one of the best TVs for hiding in plain sight, the Samsung Frame.

The TV makes a statement and hides it all at the same time by using a program that allows it to double as a work of art or family photo frame. It includes interchangeable bezels to make the frame customizable to fit with individual design styles.

In January 2022, Samsung launched a new version of the Frame with anti-glare and low-reflection matte display. This was designed to give an even more realistic illusion of a piece of art created on paper.

Samsung Frame (Image credit: Samsung)

Over the last year, the team at Samsung explain that they've seen an increase in people choosing a TV for their interior design appeal.

'There definitely seems to be an increase in customers wanting to purchase a TV that fits with their interior space and adds value to their lifestyle,' explains Danielle Reza, Senior TV Product Manager, Samsung Electronics (UK) Ltd. 'With more time spent at home than ever before, interior choices have become hugely important to people.'

In the last year brands such as LG and Panasonic have launched their own statement TVs - the LG Signature Series OLED TV R (65RX) and The Panasonic Vitrine transparent OLED. However, they're not yet available to buy in the US or UK.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Until, these more interior design-led TV options become available, considering ways to hide a TV are still the preferred option for many interior designers

'I am a big ambassador of not having any TV in the living space, as they can be so dominating and strict the designs scheme,' explains interior prints and accessories designer Eva Sonaike.

However, Eva points out that since most homes aren't spacious enough for a separate dedicated TV room she usually tries to integrate or hide one in a sideboard or in a wall cabinet. 'I love to integrate the TV into a full wall cabinet so it blends in with the rest of the design,' Eva says. 'Dark wooden cabinets work well with black flatscreen TVs as they almost camouflage the TV into the design.

'You can then style the continent with books and ornaments, to make create a balance between the electronic device and the rest of the design.'

