Courtney Cox is selling her vintage decor online – and it's revealed the secret to her elevated home
Courtney Cox's taste in vintage design tells the story of her inviting, eclectic home, say interior designers
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As I was browsing through the latest additions on Chairish, I was surprised to find a selection of vintage items by the much-loved Friends superstar, Courtney Cox. Courtney has talked about her love of design before, mentioning that before moving to Hollywood, the actress had started architecture school. I have a real feeling we'll be seeing more and more of Courtney in the design space...
Looking through her shop, I am definitely sensing a bit of a preference for marble and linen, but then again there is quite a wide variety of styles especially from different eras and cultures. You have 18th-century side tables alongside mid-century lamps and 1970s chairs.
A photo posted by on
It's a tactic that the best interior designers use to make homes feel gently layered and lived-in, without feeling too overplanned. Let's call it eclectic. 'Eclectic design wants a mix of styles that seamlessly work together without anything feeling overly designed,' Los-Angeles-based interior designer Kathryn Ireland tells us.
Designer and stager Jason Saft agrees: ‘I find by embracing different styles and periods and experimenting with combining and juxtaposing them, I can create homes that look and feel as if they have been designed over a long period of time,’ he says.
So now you know the secret to Courtney's home style, are you ready to shop her vintage decor? Quite the investment, these are the pieces that stood out for me. If you’re into antiques, Courtney Cox's online shop on Chairish might just be one to keep an eye on.
How to shop for vintage like Courtney
Shopping for vintage isn't easy for the uninitiated, and finding the right pieces, at the right prices, relies on you taking the initiative. 'Research is really important when it comes to sourcing vintage,' interior designer and founder of The Expert Jake Arnold says. 'I recommend starting with high end galleries and seeing what pieces of various vintage designers resonate with you. From there, search those designers on other platforms and see what populates.'
'Having knowledge when sourcing is really important so that you can differentiate between the good and the bad,' the designer adds.
Top picks from Courtney's listings
Price: $1,100
This mid-century 3-headed floor lamp is a statement piece that will make you look like a design expert for owning it. Best suited for a modern, minimalist interior.
Price: $2,000
Now this is a piece of design history, no wonder that price tag. These Swedish chairs are quite covetable amongst collectors, and if you can spare the cost you will get yourself an investment piece.
Price: $1,800
The marble slab actually looks really really good, and I love the fact that you can detach the legs and change them to something else if you'd like. For a more affordable version, you can just buy the marble top, also sold separately in the shop, and just purchase legs to your liking separately.
Price: $9,000
Ok so this is a brand new, indoor outdoor rug, and it's the collab between architect Vincent Van Duysen and Perennials Fabrics and Rugs. The story / website description goes that Courtney bought it custom but it was too large for her space. If you want to part with the $9k knowing that it was in Courtney's house for a few minutes, go for it, there won't be a better chance to do it later.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
These low maintenance indoor trees mean anyone can have one - even me, who can't keep plants alive
Want the aesthetic of an indoor tree but not the responsibility? These are the low maintenance types plant experts recommend
By Hebe Hatton Published
-
Floral decor 2.0 - a new trend that is miles away from chintz and makes homes look so expensive
If you love a floral motif but want your decor to feel elegant and modern, we’ve rounded up the best flower-themed pieces for you
By Valeza Bakolli Published