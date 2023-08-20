Courtney Cox is selling her vintage decor online – and it's revealed the secret to her elevated home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As I was browsing through the latest additions on Chairish, I was surprised to find a selection of vintage items by the much-loved Friends superstar, Courtney Cox. Courtney has talked about her love of design before, mentioning that before moving to Hollywood, the actress had started architecture school. I have a real feeling we'll be seeing more and more of Courtney in the design space...

Looking through her shop, I am definitely sensing a bit of a preference for marble and linen, but then again there is quite a wide variety of styles especially from different eras and cultures. You have 18th-century side tables alongside mid-century lamps and 1970s chairs.

A post shared by @homecourt A photo posted by on

It's a tactic that the best interior designers use to make homes feel gently layered and lived-in, without feeling too overplanned. Let's call it eclectic. 'Eclectic design wants a mix of styles that seamlessly work together without anything feeling overly designed,' Los-Angeles-based interior designer Kathryn Ireland tells us.

Designer and stager Jason Saft agrees: ‘I find by embracing different styles and periods and experimenting with combining and juxtaposing them, I can create homes that look and feel as if they have been designed over a long period of time,’ he says.

So now you know the secret to Courtney's home style, are you ready to shop her vintage decor? Quite the investment, these are the pieces that stood out for me. If you’re into antiques, Courtney Cox's online shop on Chairish might just be one to keep an eye on.

How to shop for vintage like Courtney

Shopping for vintage isn't easy for the uninitiated, and finding the right pieces, at the right prices, relies on you taking the initiative. 'Research is really important when it comes to sourcing vintage,' interior designer and founder of The Expert Jake Arnold says. 'I recommend starting with high end galleries and seeing what pieces of various vintage designers resonate with you. From there, search those designers on other platforms and see what populates.'

'Having knowledge when sourcing is really important so that you can differentiate between the good and the bad,' the designer adds.

Top picks from Courtney's listings

Mid Century Black Metal Floor Lamp View on Chairish Price: $1,100 This mid-century 3-headed floor lamp is a statement piece that will make you look like a design expert for owning it. Best suited for a modern, minimalist interior.



1970's Vintage "Mondo" by Karl-erik Ekselius View at Chairish Price: $2,000 Now this is a piece of design history, no wonder that price tag. These Swedish chairs are quite covetable amongst collectors, and if you can spare the cost you will get yourself an investment piece.



Contemporary Marble Dining Table View at Chairish Price: $1,800 The marble slab actually looks really really good, and I love the fact that you can detach the legs and change them to something else if you'd like. For a more affordable version, you can just buy the marble top, also sold separately in the shop, and just purchase legs to your liking separately.

Perennials Vincent Van Duysen Rug View at Chairish Price: $9,000 Ok so this is a brand new, indoor outdoor rug, and it's the collab between architect Vincent Van Duysen and Perennials Fabrics and Rugs. The story / website description goes that Courtney bought it custom but it was too large for her space. If you want to part with the $9k knowing that it was in Courtney's house for a few minutes, go for it, there won't be a better chance to do it later.