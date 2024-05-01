Cardi B's Bathroom Embodies This Color Trend That's Going Viral — And Experts Say It Adds the Perfect Finishing Touch
She may be the artist behind 'Bodak Yellow,' but looks like she knows a thing or two about 'unexpected red,' one of our favorite new color theories.
Have you heard of the unexpected red theory? For the uninitiated, this TikTok-coined term is a short way of explaining the zest and attitude that a surprise pop of red can add to a room. Think red candles, red pillows, red flowers ... adding just a touch of cherry red is said to completely elevate a room's design scheme, according to the social media theorists behind the supposition. Not even halfway through the year, it's already one of the biggest color trends.
And experts do really think this school of thought carries water. 'Red is bold yet classic and surprisingly versatile as it goes with everything in small doses,' says Eddie Maestri of Maestri Studio. 'It adds drama and energy to a space. The secret to making it work? Definitely a light touch. Too much of it can be overwhelming.'
That's the beauty of unexpected red; you can add that bold color to a room without hanging your whole design on the shade. 'A pop of red adds a touch of intrigue [...] and brings visual interest and cohesion,' adds Michele Iapicco, principal at Iapicco Design Studio. The theory itself suggests that adding something red, however small, to a room can 'make a design feel complete and pulled together even though the red is not part of the holistic color palette.'
A perfect example of the theory at work? Rapper Cardi B's guest bathroom.
Y’all like my guest bathroom? …..it’s the only room in my house that got red. pic.twitter.com/xuMoYIzQjIOctober 6, 2023
As you can see in her tweet, Cardi's guest bathroom is mostly black and white ... except for a lovely pop of red in the corner. 'The red flowers in Cardi B’s guest room break up the black and white color palette,' Michelle tells me. 'Also, the solid red draws your attention in and away from the graphic wallcovering and highly-veined marble sink.' The red flowers (or maybe they're feathers?) are perhaps so unexpected that Cardi says it's the only room in her house to feature such a hue.
It's a perfect contrast and very of the moment, and it's also quite easy to replicate. All you need is a few small red accessories and perhaps a helpful shopping editor who knows her way around all of the best home decor brands.
The 'unexpected red' shopping edit
Price: $46
Not only is this large pitcher the perfect shade of unexpected red, its subtly bulbous shape is just a bit more visually interesting than its straight-lined counterparts.
Price: $26.99
You can't go wrong with a jute rug, so it stands to reason that you can't go wrong with a jute doormat, either. Especially if it's adding a pop of color like this H&M option.
Price: $18.99
If, like Cardi, you prefer feathers to flowers, this $20 set from Amazon is perfect for your favorite vase.
Price: $26.99
Knot pillows are perfect for the unexpected red trend — small and easily styled but nonetheless. striking. Given the price on this Amazon option, it'd be hard to pass this one up.
Price: $315
This portable table lamp is as timeless a piece of decor as could be. Combine its enduring appeal with the color trend of the moment and splurge on this deep red accent, which can be restyled from room to room for years to come.
Price: $18
Albeit a bit more appropriate for summer than all year round, this small strawberry vase is too precious not to mention. Perhaps the right touch of red for a back patio or garden oasis.
Price: $33.99
Was: $49
Cocktail glasses count as decor, too, especially if you leave them displayed on a bar cart for guests to ogle during parties or casual hangs.
Price: $19.99
Was: $42.99
Probably one of the easiest unexpected red upgrades is a taper candle. Add these babies to a tablescape, an undecorated corner, or a lackluster side table and you have yourself a vignette worth writing about.
Price: $30
Throw blankets are easy peasy. Toss one of these over the back of your couch, the foot of your bed, or the top of your ottoman and your decor is set.
Price: $9.99
These small plates would work excellently on their own, or as an accent piece layered a top of more neutral base. Whichever floats your boat!
Price: $50
This unique mesh bowl would grab my attention even if it weren't red, but the striking color takes the whole thing to another level. And from a design perspective, the double-walled mesh keeps your fruit and aromatics safe from spillage, but nice and fresh, thanks to the air that can freely move in and out.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
