Blake Lively's Bedroom Embodies the Cozy Cabin Trend, and Designers Say it's Set to be Big in 2024

Of course, we're all still *obsessed* with Blake Lively, and her newest Instagram post gives us a coveted glimpse into her incredible New York loft apartment. While many of us shy away from creating statement spaces, instead opting for the safety of neutral tones, Blake's bedroom is cozy, cool, and anything but basic.

The queen of Gossip Girl, Blake's home, which she shares with superstar husband Ryan Reynolds, has long been a hot topic of discussion as she doesn't regularly share images of their Tribeca abode. Luckily, the recent Instagram post of her cozy cabin-style bedroom has given us a peek at the couple's eye for interior design, and we couldn't wait to get a closer look.

The rise of the 'cabin core' aesthetic has us all wishing for warm woods, vaulted ceilings, and open fires, and Blake and Ryan's space puts a modern twist on the shabby chic style.

'I'd say this space has this amazing rustic yet elegant vibe,' says interior designer Niki Tashe. 'The mix of exposed wooden beams, that barn-style door, and the modern furniture just makes it super cozy. It's like blending old-world charm with today's comfy style.'

We love the use of rustic wooden beams to nail the cozy cabin decor trend in Blake's space as they help make the large and airy space feel homey and snug. 'The wooden beams and that sliding barn door are the heart of the room,' notes Niki. 'They bring in so much warmth and character. It's like living in style but with a touch of history. And how they play off the modern bed and lights – it's just magical.'

The neutral yet classy tones of gray in the bedroom, like with the bed, effortlessly match the rest of the room, whilst the patterned rug elevates the space, bringing a touch of elegant pattern in keeping with the vibe of the room. The unusual, farmhouse-style wall decor adds to the cabin feel, and the moody, darker tones of the contrasting window panes create an effortlessly cool industrial effect.

We're even blessed with a peek into the ensuite bathroom behind Blake. 'Checking out the bathroom, it seems to carry the same vibe with wood touches and warm lighting,' says Niki. 'It looks like a promise of a luxurious yet down-to-earth experience.'

The bathroom carries through touches of wood with warm lighting, neutral tiles, and another Moroccan-inspired rug. Of course, we couldn't help but notice *that* luxurious marble tub either. If you're looking for inspiration for a New Year bathroom revamp, it's a seriously luxe addition that creates a spa bathroom feel.

How can you recreate Blake's bedroom look?

If you want to recreate Blake's bedroom look, we can't blame you - but where should you begin? 'Start with earthy tones like beige and browns', says interior designer Niki. 'Throw in wood wherever you can – beams, furniture, you name it. Mix it up with some modern stuff like a comfy sofa or cool art. And don't forget the lighting; go for warm vibes to keep that cozy feel.'

Look for soft furnishings that will give your home a comfy feel while elevating the space, and don't be afraid to commit to a bold, dark paint idea. Changing your light fixtures is a quick and easy change, and there are lots of great options out there for less, too. You don't need a remote cabin or wood-paneled home to create the same look and feel.

