Black Friday 2022 is almost here, and many brands have been getting an early start by slashing their prices ahead of the day itself. But don't fret: there's still plenty of time to grab those early deals. Yes, you can find irresistible deals on everything from smart home tech to furniture already up for grabs. Be quick, though: these deals may end imminently.

As we all think about doing our Christmas shopping in the most efficient way possible, getting those special items for loved ones without breaking the budget, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers can be the key to achieving that balance. It's also a great opportunity to replace old appliances, upgrade your smart home tech, or just finally hit 'purchase' on that item you've had your eye on.

We've rounded up the best deals from around the web below, and we will be keeping this page constantly updated between now and the end of the mega sales period. You can also head to our Black Friday hub for spotlight deals, roundups, and reviews. So if there isn't something you want right now, we recommend bookmarking this page for later. Happy shopping!

The best early Black Friday home deals for 2022

Robert Stevenson Lorne Metal and Frosted Glass Chandelier | $230.31 $168.46 (save 27%) This lovely metal and frosted glass chandelier is modern and sleek, with its matte black frame and gold accents making it perfect for a dining room or living space that needs that extra touch. You can grab it from Amazon for 27% less for Black Friday.

Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Gray Area Rug l $44.99 $32.99 (save 27%) at Wayfair

Allow this latex-free, acrylic shag rug to transform your space when you opt for any of the nine colors and shapes, all of which are stain-resistant and oh-so-stylish.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket | $148 $104.95 (save $43.05) at Anthropologie

Score this cozy throw for just over $100 this Black Friday. It's tasseled on either end and thick enough to keep you warm during cold evenings, plus it's made of woven acrylic. Drape it over your sofa, style it on the end of your bed or fold it up and display it on a shelf.

Black Friday smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $200 $140 (save 30%) Amazon is getting a head start on its Black Friday deals with an amazing 30% off the Ring Video Doorbell 3. The doorbell is not the most up-to-date model (that would be the Ring Video Doorbell 4), but it has everything except pre-roll, so it could be a good choice for those who aren't interested in that particular feature. For more, head to our guide to the best wireless doorbells.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery + Echo Show 5 bundle | $184.98 $89.99 (save 51%) Worth almost $200 when bought separately, you can pick up the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for less than half price from Amazon right now. A perfect pair, you can use the Alexa smart display to view security footage directly from the camera.

Google Nest Mini | $49.99 $19.99 (save $30) at Best Buy

The small (but mighty) Google Nest Mini smart speaker is one of our favorites, earning its place as our pick for the best Google Assistant speaker, and Best Buy has an amazing deal on the device right now. As part of its Black Friday sales, you can grab the Nest Mini for $30 less. For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart speakers.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | $49.99 $19.99 (save $30) at Walmart

A smart assistant and traditional alarm clock in one, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a great Google speaker with a dimmable night light and Bluetooth for the ultimate bedside companion.

Black Friday home cinema deals

Sony HT-A9 Home Theater Speaker System | $2,000 $1798 (save $202) Just in time for Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the brilliant Sony HT-A9 home theater speaker system by more than $200. It's still pricey, but a good chance to get your hands on our top surround sound system pick for less.

Samsung 85" The Frame 4K TV | $4,298 $3,298 (save $1,000) The ultimate TV for those who don't want their entertainment to ruin their home's aesthetic value, the 85" Samsung Frame TV has a customizable bezel and anti-reflection matte display to mimic a picture frame when it's not in use. Save $1,000 at Amazon. For more, take a look at our guide to the best 85 inch TVs.

LG PH30N CineBeam LED Projector | $549.99 $279.99 (save $270) at Walmart

We rated the LG PH30N CineBeam LED Projector as the best budget choice, so we're delighted that it's even cheaper for Black Friday, with Walmart knocking $270 off of the price. The projector is ultra-portable with 720p resolution and can beam up to 100". For more, take a look at our guide to the best projectors.

Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker | $399.99 $198 (save 50%) at Amazon

You can save a massive 41% on the Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker at Amazon right now, shaving 50% off the price. The speaker works with both Alexa and Google Assistant (though these are not built-in), but where it really shines is in the gorgeous design and immersive audio. We don't know how long this offer with last, so act quickly to save.

LG 3.1.2 Channel Eclair Soundbar | $599.99 $399.99 (save $200) at Best Buy

LG's minute QP5 Eclair soundbar is available for $200 less at Best Buy today, meaning you can get your hands on the adorable compact speaker for just $400. The soundbar is one of our favorites, especially for smaller spaces, and comes with a subwoofer for maximum bass.

Black Friday mattress deals

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress | $2,095 $1,770 (save $325) Casper has knocked the price of its Kin-sized Original Hybrid Mattress down to $1,770, which is a fantastic saving of $325. The sale ends after the Black Friday sales period, so you should act quickly.

Emma CliMax Hybrid Mattress | $999 $499 (save 50%) The slightly cheek-ily named Emma Hybrid Mattress is half-price right now in honor of the Black Friday sales period. With five layers of comfort and a layer of pocketed springs giving it its hybrid name, Emma recommends it for those who want a little more support.

Black Friday furniture deals

Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart | was $255.99 , now $91.42 (save 64%) If you've been dreaming of having a dedicated place for your drinks this Christmas, Amazon has a serious bargain on this mid-century-style bar cart. Originally priced at $255.99, a 64% discount for Black Friday has knocked the price right down to less than $100.

Binghamton 33'' Wide Velvet Armchair l $1,240 $409.99 (save 67%) at Wayfair

Go all-in on one of the best armchairs with this open-back silhouette chair that will make the most Instagrammable backdrop.

Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60" l $304.99 $149.99 (save 51%) at Wayfair

Showcase your TV with the help of this console that fits up to 60-inch screens and has two interior stands, perfect for storage.

Black Friday vacuum deals

BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum | was $236.89, now $149.89 (save 37%) Pet vacuums are a necessity for households with furry friends, and this one from Bissell is currently a bargain at Amazon with 37% off. The vacuum traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, and the company also promises that every purchase contributes to the Bissell Pet Foundation for homeless animals.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base l $549.99 $278 (save $272) at Walmart

Take the streamlined route to clean with the help of this robot vacuum that automatically empties itself, making cleaning a painless process.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 | $449.99 $349 (save 22%) at Amazon

Connect the iRobot Braava Jet M6 to your smartphone and control it when indoors or out. This robot will mop your floors until they are sparkling—plus, it works with your Alexa. It has more than $50 off ahead of Black Friday. Buy it now to simplify your chores.

Black Friday kitchen deals

Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker | was $67.99, now $54.39 (save 29%) You may have noticed the humble slow cooker getting a lot more attention lately, and that's because they're one of the most energy-efficient ways of getting food on the table. This Hamilton Beach programmable model is a great choice, and Amazon has it on sale for 29% less for Black Friday.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro | $499.95 $319.95 (save $180) An amazingly versatile tool for your kitchen, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has a total of 13 cooking modes, including roasting, air frying, and dehydrating. Even better, it's currently 36% off at Amazon for Black Friday, saving you $180.

Farberware 15 Pieces Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set l $160 $62.76 (save 62%) at Wayfair

Designed with durable and reliable high-heat aluminum, this 15-piece set has everything from pots to pans, and lids, too.

Black Friday health & wellness deals

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale | $49.95 $39.95 (save 20%) Already looking ahead to a healthier new year? The Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale is a great way to keep track of not just your weight but other stats like your BMI. The device is 20% off at Amazon right now. For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart scales.