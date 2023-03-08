IKEA's new BILLY bookcase add-on is just what I've been looking for to upgrade my apartment's storage – and it costs just $40
For a more organized home, this new product that you can add onto an existing Billy bookcase is going to change everything
IKEA's BILLY bookcase is an international household staple. Simple, versatile, and budget-friendly, there's a reason this flatpack icon is the Scandi brand's most popular piece of furniture. Its deep shelves have offered ample storage space for our books and decorative objets for the past 45 years, but now, after IKEA released its latest range, it has a cool new feature.
Sometimes we want to carefully curate our shelves, displaying everything on them so that they become, quite literally, part of the furniture. When storing items that don't contribute to our overall design, however, we'd rather keep them out of sight for a clutter-free space. A more organized home is on everyone's radar right now, and functional furniture that maximizes storage is absolutely vital to achieving that. That's why the introduction of the modular BILLY drawer with castors is, in my opinion, the best innovation since sliced bread.
It's like an IKEA Billy bookcase hack, but for you don't have to pick up any power tools or a paintbrush. Here, we take a closer look.
Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers find the best budget buys and hacks that make organizing your home simple. Here, she takes a look at the new BILLY bookcase drawer, perfect for maximizing storage in small spaces
There's nothing I enjoy more than decorating the BILLY bookcase in my living room, so much so that every season I spend a slow Sunday morning reshuffling my decor for a fresh shelving idea. There are some items - my collection of folio books, frames photos, and my favorite vase - that always take pride of place, but there are always a few imposters that have found their way in between - piles of letters, household bills, and board games being the common offenders.
Until now, the BILLY bookcase (opens in new tab) with cabinet doors was the best solution for hiding the stuff you don't want to see, but it did cause you to lose the convenient open shelving we all crave in a busy living space. We've all grown to love the BILLY height extension units (opens in new tab) too, but adding more storage isn't always the answer; instead, we want to maximize what's already there. Well, the BILLY drawer is the trusty storage solution that does just that.
This nifty drawer comes with fitted castors so that it can easily roll into your existing BILLY bookcase, turning the lower shelf into a closed storage space for all those more unsightly items you don't want on display. Measuring 31 1/2 x 11 x 16 7/8 inches, it's designed to fit the 31½ inches wide and 11-inch deep BILLY bookcase (opens in new tab).
The BILLY's adjustable shelves allow you to decide the drawer's volume and function. Simply place the last shelf in line with the drawer front for fully closed storage or lower it to get a good grip on the drawer.
The wheels, which are white in color so they don't stand out, neatly tuck into the recessed bottom panel so they're barely noticeable (and not a trip hazard!). They make it super easy to smoothly pull out the drawer, with mounted drawer slides that prevent it from being pulled out too far by smaller hands that are within reach. It also means you don't have to worry about overloading your drawer, as it'll always have a bit of support from these handy wheels.
Easy to install and priced at just $40, it's a no-brainer if you're looking to improve your living room storage and already have a BILLY.
Alternative shelf organizers for maximizing space
For disguising your less beautiful belongings, baskets are a simple solution. This set of 4 water hyacinth baskets pairs style with functionality for sensible storage that helps keep cluttered shelves under control, and they're even foldable too. Use side-by-side on your shelves for a natural look in your living room.
To maximize kitchen space, this under-sink storage solution from Walmart is a must. This two-tier slide-out cabinet organizer had two drawers that pull-out, allowing you to make better use of cabinet space. It's perfect for extra food storage or for housing your cleaning products.
This unique spice rack design from Joseph Joseph utilizes unused space beneath your cupboard shelves. The easy pull-out compartment has a drawer stop, unclipping to reveal up to seven spice jars. Installation is totally tool-free and uses non-marking tape to secure in place.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
