These smart appliances are set to take over the bathroom of the (near) future

Your bathroom may not be your first port of call when it comes to modernizing your home with the latest technology. However, we are on the verge of a smart-tech bathroom revolution – and it will reshape everything you know about the most intimate room of the home.

The near future of the bathroom includes smart showers, perfect-fill bathtubs, and skincare refrigerators that prioritize sustainability and wellbeing. And some of these modern bathroom ideas are already a reality. Therefore, when it comes to creating a smart home, it’s time to bring the bathroom to the forefront of your renovation ideas.

These are the bathroom features of the future that are worth looking out for – because you see them everywhere.

1. Smart showers

(Image credit: Kohler)

‘Showering is so much more than just getting clean. It is a chance to feel rejuvenated, a moment to focus on self-care,” says Lun Cheak Tan, Kohler VP of Industrial Design. The brand in question has just launched a smart shower with a reimagined shower head that offers a massage during your daily-wash routine.

‘A shower should provide a rich experience – through design-forward craftsmanship, meaningful functionality, and uncompromised focus on the user,’ he adds. Alongside this, Kohler’s ‘Statement Showering Collection’ syncs with their new Anthem Valves and Controls: a digital valve system that allows you to control the temperature and water flow with your voice.

2. Automatic bathtubs

(Image credit: Kohler)

It’s no secret that we’re already a fan of perfect-fill bathtubs – but what’s not to love? Kohler’s new PerfectFill system lets you relax in a tub that is set to the preferred depth and temperature anytime you choose to bathe.

The bathtub integrates a smart drain, digital controller that obeys verbal commands – so you can jump straight into a bath that’s filled just the way you like it. Bathers in the US can order the PerfectFill from May 22 (however, smart-tech lovers in the UK will have to wait slightly longer, as Kohler is yet to announce a launch date.)

3. Instagram-approved illuminated mirrors

(Image credit: Kohler)

Finding the best photo angle is an art – and it’s now one you can incorporate into your bathroom. LED mirrors are becoming a modern-day bathroom staple, according to the WSJ – and getting ready is no longer a chore. Many of these mirrors are also controlled by touch, meaning you can adjust the lighting with your hand – and enjoy a radiant complexion in the process.

4. Bathroom fridges

Fridges are more of a modern kitchen idea than a bathroom staple, but this could change in the future. Appliance chains such as Summit Appliance have already developed an aptly-named BeautiFridge to store your skincare products at the right temperature – so you don’t need to dash to the kitchen for your fresh facemask (or your post-shower Pinot).

5. A sensory flow

(Image credit: Kohler)

Many of these smart bathroom appliances use voice or motion sensors, and this last feature is no exception. This new faucet by Moen allows you to use a virtual handle via a sensor on the left-hand side of the tap, so you can switch the water on and off with the movement of your hand. You can also control the water’s temperature with a manual handle to ensure this smart tap is right for you.

How soon will it be until your bathroom features these appliances? We believe it’s only a matter of time…