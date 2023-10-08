'Wake up feeling restored' - these 5 design trends will also give you a better night's sleep

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're struggling to get a good night's sleep, sometimes it might just be as simple as giving your bedroom a quick redesign. Those small design details can totally change the feel of a room and bring a relaxing energy to the space that helps you drift off every night.

This year, we've seen trends take hold of the design world that also have the added benefit of encouraging a calming bedroom atmosphere. I've spoken to the designers to find out their favorite bedroom trends that are conducive to a good night's sleep.

1. Try on-trend shades from a cool color palette

(Image credit: Roman Pankratov. Design: O&A)

If you're looking to change the energy of your room, a fresh color palette might just be the simplest way to give the room a whole new lease of life. Going for cool color schemes can encourage a relaxing bedroom vibe. When it comes down to the cool colors that have been trending, we've been seeing a lot of lavender this year, as well as a range of cool blue hues. For accents, go darker with pops of purple. Layer these on trend shades on top of each other for a calming effect - sure to help you sleep.

'Soft colors help limit eye strain and feelings of anxiety or excitement, providing the perfect sanctuary to wind down at the end of the day,' says Eddie Maestri, principal architect and owner of Maestri Studio.





2. Embrace biophilic design

(Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

This year, we've really seen the design world embrace the trend for biophillic interiors which is all about bringing a deeper connection to nature into your home. Taking cues from this trend can be a great way to alter your troubled sleeping patterns and create a relaxing bedroom.

Think natural materials for your furniture choices, incorporate indoor plants and nature fiber textures like linen and cotton. These natural elements can reduce stress levels, improve air quality, and promote a sense of well-being, making it easier to drift into a deep sleep.

'Sustainability remains a top concern in interior design,' says Darren Genner, designer and architect at Sydney-based Studio Minosa. 'Focusing on the origin of materials, their environmental impact, and their ethical sourcing is essential. Using natural materials and incorporating eco-friendly practices into design can contribute to a healthier living environment and reduce the carbon footprint of interior spaces.'

Another simple way to introduce biophilic design is through the addition of plants. Plants help purify the air, helping create a healthy and holistic bedroom.



3. Multifunctional headboards

(Image credit: David Chatfield. Design: Wrightson Stewart)

We've noticed headboard design going from strength to strength this year - headboards have evolved from the simple upholstered frame designs we've been so used to in our bedrooms. Now, our headboards are working harder to become actual functional pieces of bedroom design. The way they help us get a well-rested night's sleep is simple - they are being designed with everything to hand.

From storage to charging units, the all-singing, all-dancing headboard is a bedroom essential so you're not up all hours of the night, fumbling around to charge your phone. Lighting is another element that can be added to your headboard 'When it comes to the bed and headboard, we always like to play with the combination of decorative suspensions and reading lamps built into the headboard for added ease in the bedroom,' says Caroline Savin of Bloomint Design.





4. Turn an unused corner into a cozy book nook

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co)

We've also noticed reading corner trends emerging in the bedroom, as more and more homeowners want to carve out a cozy corner to help them wind down and associate the bedroom with a space for rest. We all know how easy it is to drift off into a good night's sleep after reading in comparison to when we've been exposed to blue light emitted by our phones, so creating a corner specifically dedicated to this practice is conducive to a good night's sleep.

From window seats to accent chairs with pillows and a cozy throw, there are so many simple ways to transform your reading space. Don't forget the lighting either - a reading corner relies on good lighting like a wall light or floor lamp. I love this cozy space that has been cleverly carved out in a child's bedroom by Kobel + Co. 'This particular bedroom had a generous second closet which provided ample space for clothing,' says Elizabeth Bennet of Kobel + Co. 'Without the need for additional storage this little nook became the perfect spot to craft a special feature for this child.'





5. Layer sheer and black out curtains

(Image credit: Roman Pankratov. Design: O&A)

We've noticed a big uptake in sheer fabric in bedroom curtain trends this year, bringing a dreamy, ethereal quality of light into your bedroom and helping to foster that calming energy. But the problem with the sheer look is they can look and feel a little too paltry - and for the best night's sleep, you want total control of the light.

Layering sheer curtains with blackout curtains is the best way to get the best of both worlds. 'Blackout curtains are a welcome addition to a bedroom as they allow uninterrupted darkness for a restful sleep through the night and into the light of early morning,' adds Eddie. This clever design trick can also ease your mind by giving you total privacy. Finally, they also help trap the heat in, keeping you warm during those colder fall nights.

'Having a black-out window treatment of some kind is key to getting the rest you need despite the season,' says Claire Hung, founder of the full-service design studio based in Brooklyn, Claire Hung Design. 'We like to do a blackout Roman Shade with a solar or privacy shade behind it. The solar / privacy shade provides the room with light upon waking up without compromising privacy while you’re in your preferred pajamas.'



