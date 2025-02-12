This 70-Year-Old Coffee Table Design Might Be the Best Piece of Furniture You Can Own If You Love Having Friends Over
A coffee table, side table, and accent piece all in one; this timeless 'pinwheel' design scores on both form and function
What is a sofa without a coffee table styled in front of it? They've become a central part of every living room, and finding the perfect coffee table for your space is key to bringing the room together. But getting the shape, size, and style right isn't always so easy, which is what makes this stylish shape-shifting "pinwheel" design all the more appealing.
Picture this: you're hosting a few friends and you're gathered in the living room sipping wine and snacking on hors d'oeuvres, but while seated, the coffee table sits just out of reach for everyone. Then imagine you could separate your coffee table into sections, allowing you to quickly rearrange the parts to suit the situation.
When I first came across the 'pinwheel' coffee table, I thought it was a one-off idea, but no, this coffee table trend seems to be catching on. But it turns out it's nothing new, either. In fact, the playful style — which reminds me of nesting coffee tables — has been turning heads in the interior world since the 1950s.
Thankfully, it seems to be making its way back into contemporary homes, both in its more classical form, as well as in reimagined iterations. Safe to say, I've become obsessed with the modular coffee table, speaking with interior designers and historical design experts on the topic, as well as finding styles you can shop right now.
Price: £6,155.30
This stunning six-piece 1950s-era 'pinwheel' coffee table by Danish architect and furniture designer Peter Hvidt made with solid teak tops and brass legs, and can either be styled as a 51" round circle, or split up into whatever configuration you desire.
After realizing my new obsession has a pedigree in the design world, I found the idea of incorporating a modern variation even more captivating. But first, to understand the history, I spoke to Anthony Barzilay Freund, the editorial director at 1stDibs.
He explained that, "The 'pinwheel' coffee table (Model 523) was designed by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen in 1952/1953, and was first produced by Danish manufacturer France and Daverkosen." Both Danish designers were highly influential in their own right, but after coming together in 1944, made an immediate impact on the design world in the post-war years.
Designing the 'pinwheel' coffee table fell somewhere between the Art Deco and mid-century modern era, and Anthony explains that while they would both go on to larger scale architectural projects (eventually designing commercial and civic buildings in and around Copenhagen later in their careers), "they were best known for creating elegantly modern pieces that were adaptable in form and easy to mass produce and transport."
"The 'pinwheel' coffee table is a particularly creative example of Peter Hvidt and Orla Molgaard-Nielsen’s work," he continues. "Composed of six small, shaped tables in teak and brass, the pinwheel elements can be used independently as side tables or fitted together to form an elegant circular or serpentine-form coffee table."
It's an example of transforming furniture in its most stylish state.
And while the original design was crafted from a stunning combination of wood and brass, modern designs have provided us with a wide range of new iterations to choose from. The glossy, lacquered style in the living room shown above plays on modern interior design trends, while staying true to the original inspiration.
When it comes to styling a pinwheel table, it is all about functionality, while adding a splash of creativity. It functions similarly to a nesting coffee table, but with a bit more spice. Of course, arranging the table in a full circle is a classic choice, but the beauty of the design lies in what it can be.
“It’s distinctive, versatile — you can arrange and re-arrange the table’s six components in an endless variety of shapes," says Anthony. Why spend time deciding between a plain round or square coffee table when you can have an assortment of styles at your finger tips?
"Like all the best ideas, it’s fairly simple but it’s executed elegantly and extremely impactful," Anthony explains. "The table would be a wonderful addition to any room, regardless of its overall style."
Shop Other 'Pinwheel' Tables
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
This Feng Shui Expert's 'Rule of Three' Has Made Me Completely Rethink How I Decorate
If your living space feels out of touch and imbalanced, you might want to give this rule a try
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Away Just Launched a 'The White Lotus' Collection That Will Immerse You in the Series' Paradisiac New Setting From Only $55
Inspired by the HBO phenomenon's anticipated third season, the collaboration packs the vibrancy of Thailand into nine lavish travel buys
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
5 Living Room Color Trends for 2025 — New and Exciting Shades Designers Are Choosing for Walls
The new looks for living rooms sit in a few key color families, but there are a couple of outliers in these designer recommendations, too
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Is This the End of the Airfryer as We Know It? Meet the Oven Tech That's Going to Replace Clunky Countertop Appliances
Airfryers have exploded in popularity over recent years, but they could soon be on their way out, in favor of the new technological trend taking over our kitchens
By Daisy Finch Published
-
Yes, Plywood Interiors Are Good for Your Reno Budget, But They're Way More Than Just an Inexpensive Finish
Injecting modernist looks with an overlooked material, exposed plywood is a crafty, economical pick for bespoke interiors
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
This 'Heritage' Hardware Detail Is the Low-Effort Trick to Make Your Cabinets Look Way More Expensive
You might not have considered a star or half-moon design to adorn your cabinet pulls, but this chic detail elevates both the form and function of your cabinetry
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The ‘Sandwich Method’ Is the Foolproof Fashion Rule You Can Steal for an Elevated-Looking Space, Every Time
Interior design and fashion are intrinsically linked, so it only makes sense that we adopt fashion's best styling secret. Enter: the 'sandwich method'
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Skirted Furniture Is the 'Triple Threat' Trend That Used to Read Traditional, But Now Feels Cool and Modern
Ruffles and box pleats are hanging from all the coolest pieces right now, and designers say skirted furniture is here to stay this time — here's why
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
'Cut-Out' Rugs Are the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Coveting — "They're Natural Conversation Starters"
No more settling for a boring, basic rug in your living room — this unconventional style adds artistry to your floors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
'Neutral Maximalism' Will Teach You How to Decorate Boldly Without Relying on Color
Personality-filled rooms using only cool, nuanced, and sophisticated neutrals? Count us as fans of this new decorating style for creative, un-colorful homes
By Natasha Brinsmead Published