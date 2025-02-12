This 70-Year-Old Coffee Table Design Might Be the Best Piece of Furniture You Can Own If You Love Having Friends Over

What is a sofa without a coffee table styled in front of it? They've become a central part of every living room, and finding the perfect coffee table for your space is key to bringing the room together. But getting the shape, size, and style right isn't always so easy, which is what makes this stylish shape-shifting "pinwheel" design all the more appealing.

Picture this: you're hosting a few friends and you're gathered in the living room sipping wine and snacking on hors d'oeuvres, but while seated, the coffee table sits just out of reach for everyone. Then imagine you could separate your coffee table into sections, allowing you to quickly rearrange the parts to suit the situation.

When I first came across the 'pinwheel' coffee table, I thought it was a one-off idea, but no, this coffee table trend seems to be catching on. But it turns out it's nothing new, either. In fact, the playful style — which reminds me of nesting coffee tables — has been turning heads in the interior world since the 1950s.

Thankfully, it seems to be making its way back into contemporary homes, both in its more classical form, as well as in reimagined iterations. Safe to say, I've become obsessed with the modular coffee table, speaking with interior designers and historical design experts on the topic, as well as finding styles you can shop right now.

Peter Hvidt "pinwheel" Coffee Table View at 1st Dibs Price: £6,155.30 This stunning six-piece 1950s-era 'pinwheel' coffee table by Danish architect and furniture designer Peter Hvidt made with solid teak tops and brass legs, and can either be styled as a 51" round circle, or split up into whatever configuration you desire.

In this Uptown New York apartment, the owners use the pinwheel table as a mini desk for their children. (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

After realizing my new obsession has a pedigree in the design world, I found the idea of incorporating a modern variation even more captivating. But first, to understand the history, I spoke to Anthony Barzilay Freund, the editorial director at 1stDibs.

He explained that, "The 'pinwheel' coffee table (Model 523) was designed by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen in 1952/1953, and was first produced by Danish manufacturer France and Daverkosen." Both Danish designers were highly influential in their own right, but after coming together in 1944, made an immediate impact on the design world in the post-war years.

Designing the 'pinwheel' coffee table fell somewhere between the Art Deco and mid-century modern era, and Anthony explains that while they would both go on to larger scale architectural projects (eventually designing commercial and civic buildings in and around Copenhagen later in their careers), "they were best known for creating elegantly modern pieces that were adaptable in form and easy to mass produce and transport."

"The 'pinwheel' coffee table is a particularly creative example of Peter Hvidt and Orla Molgaard-Nielsen’s work," he continues. "Composed of six small, shaped tables in teak and brass, the pinwheel elements can be used independently as side tables or fitted together to form an elegant circular or serpentine-form coffee table."

It's an example of transforming furniture in its most stylish state.

The magenta section of this modern pinwheel table adds the perfect pop of color to the room. (Image credit: Paolo Abate. Design: Marion Stora)

And while the original design was crafted from a stunning combination of wood and brass, modern designs have provided us with a wide range of new iterations to choose from. The glossy, lacquered style in the living room shown above plays on modern interior design trends, while staying true to the original inspiration.

When it comes to styling a pinwheel table, it is all about functionality, while adding a splash of creativity. It functions similarly to a nesting coffee table, but with a bit more spice. Of course, arranging the table in a full circle is a classic choice, but the beauty of the design lies in what it can be.

“It’s distinctive, versatile — you can arrange and re-arrange the table’s six components in an endless variety of shapes," says Anthony. Why spend time deciding between a plain round or square coffee table when you can have an assortment of styles at your finger tips?

"Like all the best ideas, it’s fairly simple but it’s executed elegantly and extremely impactful," Anthony explains. "The table would be a wonderful addition to any room, regardless of its overall style."

