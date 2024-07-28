5 Coastal Bedroom Ideas That Are as Soothing as the Sound of Waves as You Drift Off to Sleep

There are numerous routes you can take to achieve a modern iteration on coastal bedroom style, whether your aesthetic is more 'barefoot beach house' or a quietly luxurious space over an overtly rustic one. One thing all well-designed coastal bedroom ideas have in common, though, is a sense of simplicity that creates a restful environment — like falling asleep to the sound of the waves.

The aim with all coastal interior design is to create a warm and minimal space where you can relax, which is why most designers favor restrained color palettes, textures inspired by the natural world, and streamlined furniture that keeps bedrooms clutter-free. Guest bedrooms can be tricky, particularly ones that double as home offices or snugs. That's where multi-tasking furniture — like daybeds and trundle beds — can help, as well as thoughtful storage: think under-bed draws, handy baskets and lots of hooks. Even if only for the weekend, it's always nice when guests can put their clothes away rather than live out of a bag.

And the beauty of coastal bedroom style is that you don't have to spend a fortune to get the look. Consider updating your space with timber wall paneling (a relatively simple DIY job), a lick of white paint and some tactile woven elements. A large jute rug is a great way to cover up a tired carpet; better yet, rip it up and paint your floorboards for an instant beach-house inspired look.

Below, we shared some of the best bedroom ideas from the experts, to help you channel an effortless coastal charm in your sleep space.

1. TRY A TONAL TAKE ON BLUE AND WHITE

(Image credit: Raquel Langworthy. Design: Salt Design Company)

When Salt Design Company renovated this Manasquan beach house in New Jersey, the design studio introduced a bright, coastal-inspired theme that lightened and unified the former bachelor pad. Now a family home, the house is a succession of calming spaces, including this pretty timber-paneled bedroom, which features a mix of pale and muted-blue tones for an understated take on a classic blue-and-white beach house palette.

"The bedroom's design exudes a serene coastal charm, blending soft hues and natural textures to create a calming retreat. The use of light blue, white, and sandy neutrals evokes a beachside ambiance, while simple yet elegant elements, such as the rattan wall sconce and subtle ceiling wallpaper enhance the tranquil atmosphere," says studio founder and principal designer Sarah Brady.

2. LIGHTEN UP WITH PAINTED FLOORS

(Image credit: Pete Cabrinha. Design: Obra Design Studio)

"This Maui property was developed in a fun, long-term collaboration spanning several years," explains Roberto Sosa of Obra Design Studio, who transformed two residences on the plot — one a traditional Hawaiian plantation cottage, the other a stone-clad carriage house. In the carriage house, Roberto chose to paint the wooden floorboards using Benjamin Moore floor paint. "We used White Dove downstairs and Pale Moon upstairs," he says.

"They hold up very well, are easy to retouch, and are also charming as they age," Roberto explains. And while in other projects he's applied a top coat of protective sealer, for this coastal bedroom, he decided to forgo that step for a more relaxed look. "I do enjoy how things patina over the years," he says.

Pale Moon 289 View at Benjamin Moore Price: from $55.99/gallon Description: A classic soft yellow that can subtly accentuate a room.

3. MAKE ROOM FOR HOUSE GUESTS

(Image credit: Eric Petschek. Design: Starling Architecture)

Set in the Amagansett Dunes, this warm and fuss-free home designed by Brooklyn-based Starling Architecture is an understated addition to the rugged landscape surrounding it. Its charred Shou Sugi Ban exterior contrasts with the Douglas fir and white oak woodwork within, which forms much of the interior palette.

We love the sleek timber bunk beds in this coastal bedroom — complete with Society Limonta and Bed Threads linen — which are mature enough for older kids and even adults, and afford views through a floor-to-ceiling window that frames the surrounding landscape.

"The house is a communal house, designed for hosting friends and entertaining," say Starling Architecture. The studio collaborated with Emily Lindberg Design for the interiors, whose aim was to imbue the house with the casual feeling of a weekend getaway home.

Limoncello 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet View at Bed Threads Price: $112

Was: $140 Material: 100% French Flax linen

4. DON’T COMPROMISE ON COMFORT

(Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Medium Plenty)

Coastal bedroom ideas don’t have to be overtly rustic: when Medium Plenty designed this Californian seaside home, they combined a quiet palette of whites, grays and blues with luxurious and comfortable furnishings for an elevated take on a beach house style.

"The client wanted a neutral palette with pops of blue," says Gretchen Krebs, co-founder of Medium Plenty. "We used a lot of curves and soft textures for the furniture, as well as custom upholstery in bouclés and velvets to add interest and depth to the minimal palette."

When it comes to choosing coastal vs nautical, Gretchen recommends steering away from obvious beachside motifs and nautical references or themes if you want to avoid clichéd design. "Using a found object here and there, or incorporating wood and natural materials, is a great starting point. From there, you can layer with photography or abstract art that references the coastal environment," she says.

5. INTEGRATE THOUGHTFUL STORAGE

(Image credit: Andrew Giammarco. Design: Hoedemaker Pfeiffer)

Located on the south shore of Whidbey Island in the Pacific Northwest, this coastal home was designed for a large family to enjoy their summer getaways. "For decades our clients and their extended family have gathered here in numbers from few to many, creating several generations’ worth of happy memories. This project is both a recognition of that tradition and a celebration of the place itself," says Steve Hoedemaker of Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, who worked with PB Design on the interiors.

"The program called for a single home that would function as two beach cabins combined: one for the owners and the other for guests," say its designers, who incorporated ample bedroom storage, such as the under-bed drawers tucked beneath this cozy, ship-style bunk. "Above all this is a structure designed to be durable and private but also warm and welcoming. Combining the look and feel of a well-worn boathouse with all of the luxuries of home."

Coastal bedroom ideas don't have to be all about anchors and stripes and other nautical references (although these can be done well, if you want to). Instead, they borrow colors and textures from the natural seaside setting; soft and soothing, like the sound of the tide gently lapping against the shore.

They're spaces that ooze comfort and coziness, and as they're bound to play host to plenty of guests — who doesn't love a beach holiday? — maximize space and storage opportunities wherever they can.