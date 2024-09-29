Blue and Green is the Surprising Living Room Color Scheme Everyone's Using — Here's How to Make It Work

Let’s get one thing straight. The saying "blue and green should never be seen" derives from a seafarer's tradition of not painting the hull of a boat green in case it's capsized and is harder to see. It actually has no reference to the world of interiors, as you may have thought, and why would it?

Blue and green color schemes are featured together in the most fearless schemes these days and in no space more than the living room. This analogous palette channels some of the biggest ideas for using color in the home right now — you might have heard about color drenching, but what about "double drenching," where you use a chromatic palette instead?

Do blue and green work together? The answer is a resounding yes, and it seems that designers are coming around to using it in ways that make living spaces feel fresh yet cozy. Here are their secrets for making it work.

1. Find the Balance Among Neutrals

(Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: Robin Gannon Interiors)

Muted versions of blue and green work wonders in a space comprised of off-whites and neutrals like tan. Opting for a more subtle introduction of color allows you to use it on a larger scale without it completely taking over and feeling too intense.

For Robin Gannon, founder of Robin Gannon Interiors, the secret to making this palette work is finding your hero color first. "Start by picking one of the colors to be your main color, whether it's a blue or a green," Robin suggests. "You'll always find success if you pick the shade of blue or green you absolutely love to be the main character, and then supporting characters to follow, in different shades of blue or green."

Intertwining accessories in blue and greens will pull the colors into areas like open shelving and console table decor, too.

2. Bank on natural references

(Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Jon de la Cruz)

If you're ever worried these colors don't go together, just take a look outside your window to help create a color palette. "Blue and green are adjacent on the color wheel and are natural companions — think about the sky and trees, lakes and mountains," says Jon de la Cruz, designer of this flamboyant living space.

"Certain flowers like sweet peas, hydrangeas, and delphiniums are excellent touchstones on how to mix various shades of petal blue to the leafy greens," Jon advises as a way to find the right tones to mix. "As with any other color scheme, it’s important to punctuate the palette with its complementary colors — in this, case, it was orange, red, and pink in small but deliberate doses to add interest and balance."

Chiesa Accent Chair in Teal Floral View at Target Price: $350 Finding a fabric that combines green and blue is an easy way to create a palette. This accent chair from Target features tonal greens and teals.

3. Use plants for greening blue spaces

(Image credit: Walter Studio Interior Design)

Introducing the green through plants and trees not only allows the honest feel of being surrounded by nature but also makes for an easier way to bring this idea to a blue living room. A harmonious palette of cool blues and greens creates a serene atmosphere in this example by Walter Studio Interior Design.

"A vibrant deep turquoise over-dyed vintage rug serves as the grounding focal point, while patterned green sofa pillows introduce a playful contrast," explains Perry Walter, founder of the studio. The result is sophisticated and inviting, with a simple approach to building out the palette.

4. Get the Balance Right

(Image credit: Charles Cohen Designs)

A tasteful combination of khaki green velvet and sunny blue walls and ceiling have been put together in this color-filled living room by Charles Cohen Designs to create a harmonious duo.

The proportions of using these colors together is another piece of the puzzle to work out. Tricks like the 70-20-10 rule are more useful for ensuring a scheme feels balanced. "In these more maximalist blue and green living room ideas, you'll see blue used as the backdrop with green as the accent," says Hugh Metcalf, an editor for Livingetc.com. 'Blue is a little bit more recessive as a color than green, so I think it makes for a better backdrop than the other way around."

5. Keep This Pairing Pared Back

(Image credit: Allen and James Home)

A light dusting of this duo around this bright, traditional space ties up a neat, neutral scheme. This welcoming living space by Allen and James Home is naturally lifted and given personality through these colors contrasting to creamy whites and neutral woods.

It's a simple, but classic application of this trending color scheme.

Green and Blue Pillow Cover View at Amazn Price: $10.38 This classic Ikat pattern can help make a sofa filled with green and blue pillows hang together brilliantly.

Do blue and green go together in a living room?

In short, the answer to this is a strong yes. There are so many ways to do it, and the living room is supposed to be a place to relax and let go so this pairing is perfect. "The key is to use them in different tonalities and sizes," says Robin. "There are lots of different ways to incorporate these colors that don't have to be a devotion to a navy blue wall."