10 Creative Gardening Hacks That Will Completely Transform Your Backyard — And Turn It Into a Green Haven

Growing your own garden can be one of the most rewarding experiences. Not only does it give you time to disconnect and unwind, but the results of your efforts will never go unnoticed. The beauty of lush foliage and blossoming blooms are simply unmatched.

Whether you've got a green thumb from tending to your backyard or even if you lean toward the indoor jungle trend, there are plenty of nifty hacks to help you on your journey to a growing a beautiful modern garden.

But simply saving every odd gardening TikTok isn't enough and some of them may not even work. So we consulted a couple of industry experts to share their top gardening hacks and gatekeep they did not. They've given us their favorite tricks to keep your crops flourishing and best of all — most of them are highly sustainable and easy on the pocket.

1. Use Household Items to Start Seeds

Allison Jacob plant expert at Trimmed Roots tells us that household items can also double as seed starters. Instead of being quick to dispose of your old paper towel and toilet paper tubes, it might be wise to stow them away and use them to start your seeds.

'First, cut the tubes into 2-inch sections and stand them on a waterproof tray,' she says. 'Then fill with potting mix, plant your seeds, and keep the soil moist.'

The cut tubes act as little baseless planters and keep the seeds in place, making brilliant starter planters. 'And when it's time to plant, put the whole biodegradable container in your garden,' says Allison. 'Just make sure it's fully covered with soil to prevent drying out.'

Besides towel tubes, Gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening, also finds that egg cartons work well as makeshift seed starters. 'Once the seedlings are ready to transplant, you can place the entire egg carton section in the ground,' he says. 'The carton will decompose, and the roots will grow through it.'

This tip can also come in handy for apartment gardening for beginners, as you can begin growing your crops in the towel tubes and then transfer them to planters upon sprouting.

2. Water Bottle Drip Irrigation

In conversation with gardening expert Tony, he tells us that one of the best gardening hacks he has come across is his trick for water bottle drip irrigation.

He explains that it's very easy to craft a simple drip irrigation system using old plastic water bottles. 'Poke small holes in the sides of the bottle, bury it next to your plants, and fill it with water,' he says.

He explains that this method provides a slow and steady water supply directly to the roots, conserving water and ensuring your plants stay hydrated. So if you've been wondering how to keep your garden hydrated, look no further than this clever trick.

3. Shield Seeds with Window Screens

Alongside introducing the best plants for wildlife to your garden, comes the problem of mischievous birds. And another one of Allison's tried and true gardening hacks involves using window screens to shield seeds from birds.

'Start by placing old window screens over your seed trays or garden beds,' she says. 'Then secure the screens with rocks or bricks on the corners to ensure that they're stable.'

Once your seeds have sprouted, you're free to remove the screens and let your plants grow freely. Allison especially encourages gardeners to employ this trick during winter sowing when birds are extra hungry.

4. Self-Watering Planter with Rope

A common problem associated with houseplants is the issue of dehydration in your absence. But having an indoor garden does not mean that you can't go on vacation.

This DIY self-watering planter with rope will quench your crop's thirst, even when you're not around. Find yourself some absorbent cotton rope, place one end deep into the pot of your houseplant so it reaches the roots, and place the other end in a container filled with water.

Essentially, the rope absorbs the water and carries it through to the planter, thereby treating your houseplant to a dose of hydration. While regular watering is encouraged, this trick can come in handy when you're away from home for an extended period of time.

A hack tried and tested by Livingetc's Advice and Gardens Editor Faiza Saqib, she tells us: 'It is honestly a game-changer. If you're going to be on vacation for a few days and you're worried about your houseplants — this rope hack will easily keep your beloved plants hydrated and well cared for. So give it a go and see how your plants grows!'.

5. Use Epsom Salt for Healthy Lawns

Using Epsom salt for lawns is a long-followed hack across the gardening community for fuller, healthier backyards. Known for its qualities as an ancient beauty product, this might not be the first thing you reach for when tending to your lawn but it'll soon become a trusty part of your gardening arsenal.

All you need to do is make a dilute solution of water and Epsom salt and treat your lawn to healthy watering. You can also use a sprayer to speed up the process and ensure that you're covering more land.

Just remember that less is more with this hack and avoid overlapping the solution as excessive magnesium can mess with the balance of the soil's natural nutrients. You can even use a soil test kit to make sure you're not overloading your lawn with Epsom.

6. Use Garlic Water to Prevent Plant Disease

Employed alongside other problem preventive measures for your houseplants, this garlic plant water hack can make a real long-term difference.



Make your solution by crushing three to four cloves of garlic and adding them to a liter of water. Let the mixture steep overnight for best results and follow by straining and transferring the concoction to a spray bottle.

Then simply spritz the garlic water onto the affected areas of your plants for a touch of natural healing. And to prevent sunburnt leaves, make sure you mist your plants in the evening.

7. Coffee Grounds for Pest Control

Besides sowing 'pest control plants' in your garden, there are other ways to keep your plants safe from these pesky little creatures. And Tony tells us that coffee grounds actually prove to be extremely helpful in such scenarios.

'Sprinkling used coffee grounds around your plants can help deter pests like slugs and snails,' he says. 'The texture of the grounds is unpleasant for these critters, and as a bonus, coffee grounds add organic matter to the soil, improving its structure.'



Not only is this hack beneficial to your crops but it's also a lovely sustainable solution that allows you to make use of a daily kitchen by-product that would otherwise go straight to waste.

8. DIY Plant Cages from Household Items

Not lending your plants support is one of the top maintenance mistakes making your backyard look untidy. And while you could buy a plant cage, Tony tells us that certain household items can actually do the job just as well.

'Old tomato cages or even household items like laundry baskets can be repurposed to create plant cages,' he says. 'This helps support your plants, keeping them upright and promoting better air circulation.'



By placing them around your growing plants, you actually give your crops the support they need to prosper in height. And you'll no longer have the problem of a messy garden with dropping plants.

9. Boost Tomato Sweetness with Baking Soda

According to Allison, tomatoes can be made to grow a little sweeter right at home. And you don't need any of those unpronounceable nasties that artificially enhance your crop. In fact, all you really need is a pinch of baking soda.

'Mix a small pinch of baking soda (about 1/4 teaspoon) with a gallon of water,' instructs Allison. 'Then water your tomato plants with this mix once every two weeks.'

And before you know it, your ripe tomatoes will have an added sweetness that will take your cooking to the next level. While testing out this hack, Allison encourages gardeners to watch their plants closely and stop if they notice any problems.

'Remember, less is more with this method,' she says, 'Use it sparingly to avoid messing with your soil's pH too much.' Whether you're learning how to grow tomatoes in containers or you're planting them right in the ground, give them a little love with this baking powder trick and feast on the organic fruits of your labor.

You know that feeling when you put your tools down for a second and reach for them a second later only to find them missing. Well, it's unfortunate that most tools are cloaked in dark colors and are often hard to find amidst the soil background.

Tony tells us that painting the handles of your gardening tools with bright colors or glow-in-the-dark paint makes them easy to find if you leave them out in the garden. 'It saves time and frustration, ensuring that you don't lose your tools in the foliage,' he says.



Even the best gardening tools can go missing in the soil but this technical hack will surely make your time outside much more hassle-free. And it will probably help you from having to repurchase tools every time you misplace them in the garden.

Now that you have all of the insider information on the best gardening hacks that are a part of the expert's routines, you can cultivate your own garden like a pro.

And do your part to sustainably contribute to the environment in the process. That's what I call a win-win!