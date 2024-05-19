No Ceiling Fan? No Problem — This Viral Amazon Upgrade Turns Any Room Into a Breezy Paradise

Especially in the summer, a ceiling fan is vital. Its use case is never stronger, particularly if your home or apartment lacks central AC. The only problem, though, is that not every room comes equipped with a ceiling fan, and they're quite a lot of work to install otherwise.

Luckily for us, the internet has yet to meet a problem it can't easily solve. And as a professional shopper who has written (at this point) upwards of 50 pieces spotlighting genius online buys and hacks for common problems, I was committed to searching for an online solution until I found one worth sharing. I might not know how to install a ceiling fan right out, but I do know a thing or two about the best home decor brands, particularly when it comes to deals, tips, and tricks.

So I can say with gusto that I am quite pleased with my newfound answer to the no-ceiling-fan problem — a genius ceiling fan alternative from Amazon that inserts into your light fixture — and I have interior design content creator Arin Solange to thank for it.

Your No-Ceiling-Fan Solution

As you can see in Arin's now semi-viral reel, the trick to turning any room or space into one with a ceiling fan is installing a combination ceiling fan/light bulb inside the room's chandelier or pendant. Installation is as simple as screwing in a lightbulb, and the final product functions like one, too; you'll still get the illumination you crave from a light, only this time with an added benefit — crisp, cool air.

This $50 Amazon buy doesn't have many customer ratings (just 39 at the moment), but Arin's endorsement is quite robust: 'This was probably a top 5 find for us last year and I am already planning to add them to several rooms in our new house as well,' she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel. 'It is as easy as it looks and puts off great air.'

Yaoten Enclosed Screw-In Ceiling Fan Light View at Amazon Price: $50.99

For a burst of cold air with a refreshing scent, you can add a fragrance tablet inside the so-called 'fragrance vent.' Who needs a candle when you have that?! Plus, the fan even comes equipped with a remote control that adjusts brightness, color temperature, and fan speed. Ultimate convenience.

Of course, on a broad scale, a full-fledged ceiling fan might be the best, most efficient way to cool an AC-less room. But if you're looking for a short-term, renter-friendly fix that won't break the bank, this clever buy could prove the ultimate bedroom idea.

And although Arin uses this inside a pendant, I don't see why it couldn't work anywhere you can attach a lightbulb — recessed lights included. Plus, even if you have central AC, adding a few of these fans around the house could help mitigate a super high utility bill in the middle of summer. Saving money in the long-term by spending money in the short-term? I like it.

9 Other Options for Those Without Ceiling Fans

This combination ceiling fan and light isn't the only option for those looking to cool down their houses in the summer months. Below, you'll find 9 added options for every type of homeowner and renter, all at different price points for maximum accessibility.