No Ceiling Fan? No Problem — This Viral Amazon Upgrade Turns Any Room Into a Breezy Paradise
Central AC cools your home in a flash, but what about those of us without it? This Amazon buy takes care of the problem in seconds (and for just $50)
Especially in the summer, a ceiling fan is vital. Its use case is never stronger, particularly if your home or apartment lacks central AC. The only problem, though, is that not every room comes equipped with a ceiling fan, and they're quite a lot of work to install otherwise.
Luckily for us, the internet has yet to meet a problem it can't easily solve. And as a professional shopper who has written (at this point) upwards of 50 pieces spotlighting genius online buys and hacks for common problems, I was committed to searching for an online solution until I found one worth sharing. I might not know how to install a ceiling fan right out, but I do know a thing or two about the best home decor brands, particularly when it comes to deals, tips, and tricks.
So I can say with gusto that I am quite pleased with my newfound answer to the no-ceiling-fan problem — a genius ceiling fan alternative from Amazon that inserts into your light fixture — and I have interior design content creator Arin Solange to thank for it.
Your No-Ceiling-Fan Solution
As you can see in Arin's now semi-viral reel, the trick to turning any room or space into one with a ceiling fan is installing a combination ceiling fan/light bulb inside the room's chandelier or pendant. Installation is as simple as screwing in a lightbulb, and the final product functions like one, too; you'll still get the illumination you crave from a light, only this time with an added benefit — crisp, cool air.
This $50 Amazon buy doesn't have many customer ratings (just 39 at the moment), but Arin's endorsement is quite robust: 'This was probably a top 5 find for us last year and I am already planning to add them to several rooms in our new house as well,' she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel. 'It is as easy as it looks and puts off great air.'
For a burst of cold air with a refreshing scent, you can add a fragrance tablet inside the so-called 'fragrance vent.' Who needs a candle when you have that?! Plus, the fan even comes equipped with a remote control that adjusts brightness, color temperature, and fan speed. Ultimate convenience.
Of course, on a broad scale, a full-fledged ceiling fan might be the best, most efficient way to cool an AC-less room. But if you're looking for a short-term, renter-friendly fix that won't break the bank, this clever buy could prove the ultimate bedroom idea.
And although Arin uses this inside a pendant, I don't see why it couldn't work anywhere you can attach a lightbulb — recessed lights included. Plus, even if you have central AC, adding a few of these fans around the house could help mitigate a super high utility bill in the middle of summer. Saving money in the long-term by spending money in the short-term? I like it.
9 Other Options for Those Without Ceiling Fans
This combination ceiling fan and light isn't the only option for those looking to cool down their houses in the summer months. Below, you'll find 9 added options for every type of homeowner and renter, all at different price points for maximum accessibility.
Price: $59.99
If you crave the comfort of a fan but prefer the convenience of air conditioning (and by convenience, I mean it doesn't take up valuable floor space), perhaps a wall-mounted fan could be the move for you. This particular variety offers 4 speeds, 6 blades, plus a 90-degree oscillation and 120-degree vertical tilt to ensure both targeted and widespread cooling. it also comes with a remote control (that helpfully attaches to the center of the fan head when not in use). for hands-free convenience.
Fans in general aren't particularly aesthetic pieces of equipment, but I was drawn to this one both for its function and look. As far as design goes, it's rather sleek.
Price: $98.99
Was: $109.99
Coming at you with a piece of shopping editor insight — I have heard nothing but good things about these Woozoo fans, which sit on your bedside table or desk and oscillate back and forth for room-wide cooling. In fact, my family friends haven't stopped raving about them since buying four or five for their house in Florida, where the summer nights are muggy and the days sweltering. Apparently, they really hold up, which makes me feel confident recommending them as a ceiling fan/AC alternative.
If you needed more proof, though, the customer ratings on Amazon should do it. More than 500 Woozoos were purchased in the last month, and the product boasts a 4.7/5-star review across 1643 ratings.
Price: $42.85
A socket fan is a genius contraption I'd recommend for anyone who wants to kill two birds with one stone; in other words, anyone who needs both a light and a ceiling fan, and doesn't already have some sort of light fixture from which to install our Amazon buy above. Rather, this nifty product screws into any standard light socket — no wires needed — and also comes with a socket extender to allow for better positioning and customization.
Moreover, it has 3 fan speeds, a remote control, and 3 brightness modes.; the customer reviews are strong; and I'm having a hard time coming up with a downside here ...
Price: $299.99
Was: $369.99
Very rarely, if ever, does a Dyson fail to solve a problem. Case in point: this aesthetic tower fan looks sleek enough to blend in with your contemporary bedroom or living room, but is powerful enough to keep you cool all night. It works by amplifying the surrounding air, offering an 'uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow,' according to its product description.
The reviews are equally as generous; the fan itself has a 4.6/5-star rating across 1064 reviews, while 92% of customers (who seem to be particularly impressed with the fan's quality and value) would recommend this product to a friend.
Price: $137.99
For space-saving cooling, consider me captivated by this walnut wall-mounted swivel fan with a current 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon. I love the minimalist and somewhat vintage design, which combines form and function in a perfect Livingetc way; this is what us editors crave.
While it could work well in any small to medium-sized space, I particularly love the thought of this in a bathroom or closet.
Price: $219.99
Now I'll be the first to admit this isn't the most aesthetic fan of the bunch. But if utility is what you're going for, I think this is the fan to buy. Specifically, it's a garage fan, which means it's great for large, typically un-air-conditioned places with little air flow or ventilation. But the real draw is that, once mounted with the included universal mounting bracket, it does not need to be hardwired; you can just plug it in.
What's more, it comes with 6-inch and 12-inch downrods so you can customize length, and swivels a full 360 degrees so you can adjust the air flow however you please. Could be a great investment with Father's Day on the horizon! He's sure to like this one — just ask the majority 5-star reviewers what they think.
Price: $23.99
The Harpi looks quite similar to the Amazon option spotlighted above. My only hesitation is a lack of reviews, although it looks to function in the same exact way as its screw-on counterpart. I also do like the beige-colored blades for something just a bit different.
Price: $159.99
Was: $187.99
Aesthetically, I am most drawn to this caged fan + light combination from Wayfair. Plus, the price is pretty great too. I'll be honest: After reading some reviews, it looks like this could take a bit more time and effort to install than the others on this list. But if that is fine with you, this seems to otherwise be a good one to buy. Plenty of reviews have chimed in online and the rating is still pleasantly high (always a good sign in my book).
Price: $389.97
And of course, I couldn't resist adding something rattan to our list, even if, like the prior option, it requires a bit more elbow grease to get installed. At the very least you'll have chic yet functional piece that pulls double-duty all summer. A 6" downrod is included.
