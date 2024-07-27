4 Vacation Destinations Inspiring Interior Designers Right Now — And How to Get the Look

For the interiors-minded, inspiration for your home can be found everywhere you travel – from the chic local cafe to the hot new hotel you've booked into. But what about when you want to capture more of the essence of a destination? It doesn't just take a well-designed interior to spark creativity – everything from the color palette of a city's architecture to the wares sold at a local market can fill you with ideas.

That's certainly the case for the four designers featured here. We asked each of them to tell us about a destination that inspires their work – and from Senegal to the Arizona desert, they had plenty of interior design tips for how to bring elements of each location back home.

Read on for their thoughts – and shop some of the pieces that will help deliver a slice of these destinations to your home.

1. American dream

Spa and hotel Mii amo in Sedona's Boynton Canyon (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design for Mii amo)

Paris-based interior designer Chloé Nègre fell in love with the landscape and style of the Arizona desert

'I went to Arizona for a family road trip in winter. The sun shines all day there with a distinctive bright and intense desert light – because the sun is quite low, that light appears warm and it creates a very particular atmosphere. I loved the contrast of colors and materials between the matt ochre of the earth and the intense brilliant blue of the sky. On top of this, the graphic plants add a vibrancy to the landscape. I was taken with the Native craftsmanship, too: ceramics and felt blankets with graphic patterns, stripes and bold colors.

'A hint of Arizona interior inspiration could mean adding a Native-inspired plate, a cool statement piece of wood or rattan furniture, or updating an existing piece of upholstery with a Manuel Canovas trimming, such as the Louison trim design. Since returning, I’ve been working on a selection of material for our furniture launch in Paris Design Week – an earth-colored sofa with generous trimmings and fringes, and a rattan armchair with big stripes – and I think you’ll see the influence.'

2. Set for Senegal

(Image credit: Víctor Suárez Naranjo / Getty Images)

Head for the coastal city of Dakar to be beguiled by beautiful craftsmanship and bold textiles, says designer Tola Ojuolape

'I was curious to go to an African francophone country, and Dakar, the capital of Senegal, offered a combination of a vibrant, creative city, island escapes and a depth of history. The Dakar Art Biennale was also a draw for me.

'There’s a feeling of warmth there that comes from the tactile finishes of the buildings and the contrast of the colors in the textiles. When it comes to the interiors, I think that the aesthetic is historically inspired by the natural landscape. The color palette is warm, leaning into the terracotta hues that are visible throughout the city and beyond.'

'I particularly loved the approach to upcycling metalwork I discovered. The contemporary craft scene is championed by designers like Ousmane Mbaye, and textile designers such as Aïssa Dione and Leonie Textiles. I think a successful way of interpreting the look in a design might be to pick up on some of these contemporary textiles and apply them to furniture. This way you can create something modern whilst appreciating the craftsmanship and materiality, but, importantly, avoid creating anything that looks too stereotypical or clichéd.'



3. Notes from Nigeria

(Image credit: Thomas Cockrem / Alamy Stock Photo)

For artist Tejumola Butler Adenuga, Nigeria’s Ogun State has an irresistible pull – here’s how to bring it mindfully to your home

'I grew up in Ogun State. The aesthetic appears as a blend of Yoruba culture and modernity – it’s a great fusion and inspiration for a contemporary interiors palette. You will find a focus on locally sourced materials like wood, clay and handmade textiles. This defines homes and public spaces, too.

'If you were to try and transplant the essence of Ogun State I’d suggest a delicate balance of homage and adaptation. It’s all about subtle references. Imagine introducing weaved mat flooring that’s reminiscent of traditional craftsmanship. A nod to mud-plastering offers a tactile connection between the nature and the landscapes of Ogun State. Other elements might include bamboo and cast iron.

'Be mindful that there is a wider global influence to be found there, from Portugal, England and Holland – so it’s okay to curate a blended style palette with influences from other cultures, too. It is important to stay away from the more stereotypical motifs. They carry deep cultural meaning – instead I would suggest lacing your scheme with light touches of the locality, including a few key pieces of artwork from local artisans.'

4. Menorca style

Events venue Artchimboldi Menorca, designed by local architect Emma Martí (Image credit: Pol Viladoms; design by Emma Martí; venue Artchimboldi Menorca)

Menorca is an island gem for designer James Thurstan Waterworth – and the source of plenty of design cues.

'I first visited Menorca on a family sailing holiday in my mid-teens and I have been going out there with my friends and family every year since. There is a beautiful juxtaposition of pared-backed rawness and utter beauty across the island. It draws me back time and time again, and I think it is so special – I proposed to my wife and got married there.

'The interiors feature terracotta floors, exposed timber beams, white walls and rustic finishes. There is a restrained approach to the amount of furniture and the detailing – the pieces you see are beautifully simple.

'Introducing soft palettes with the occasional punch of color can work wonderfully at home, and is something I have consciously employed in a number of projects. The key is to curate an interior where you can feel comfortable barefoot. Remember also when buying furniture that choosing an antique piece rather than a replica will create an authentic feel. Something as easy as ruthlessly decluttering a space goes some way to cultivating Menorcan style.'