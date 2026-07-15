Your Curated Finds — Coffee Tables

Inspired by your brief, I've curated a personalised edit of statement wooden coffee tables that suit a contemporary and industrial aesthetic while keeping your budget in mind. I've included a mix of shapes, finishes and silhouettes to give you a variety of options, from clean-lined contemporary designs to more characterful statement pieces. As you mentioned your small living room, I've also considered proportions, and with a cat-friendly home in mind, I've selected designs that balance style with practicality.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your room, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I would love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti

DUSK Lana Round Coffee Table £95 at Dusk.com I love how this round coffee table softens a small living room while still making a statement. The warm wood finish brings natural texture into the space, and the curved shape is ideal for creating an easy flow around the room. It's also a great option for a cat-friendly home, with no sharp corners to navigate. Habitat Mariel Coffee Table - Walnut £169 at Habitat UK I chose this design because it perfectly blends contemporary styling with subtle industrial influences. The simple silhouette makes it incredibly versatile, while the wooden finish adds warmth and character. It's a timeless piece that can easily evolve with your décor over time. H&M Wooden Coffee Table £149.99 at H&M (US) I included this option for its clean, modern look and beautiful wood finish. It has a refined, minimalist feel that works especially well in smaller spaces, offering a statement without overwhelming the room. I think it's a great choice if you're after a contemporary aesthetic with a natural touch. Dunelm Fulton Extendable Coffee Table £149 at Dunelm I thought this was a clever option for a compact living room. The extendable design adds extra functionality when you need it, while the industrial-inspired finish keeps it stylish. It's perfect if you like furniture that works hard without compromising on design. Etsy Sculptural Burl Wood Coffee Table £155.72 at Etsy Affiliate US If you're looking for something with real personality, I had to include this sculptural design. The distinctive burl wood finish creates a true focal point and gives the room a more curated, designer feel. It brings warmth, texture and individuality that you won't find in a more traditional coffee table. La Redoute AM.PM Oreus Coffee Table in Solid Acacia £125.99 at La Redoute UK I chose this table because it offers a lovely balance between contemporary design and everyday practicality. The simple wooden construction feels warm and inviting, while its understated style makes it easy to pair with industrial accents and softer furnishings alike.