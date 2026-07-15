Your Curated Finds — Coffee Tables

A curated edit of statement wooden coffee tables

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)

Inspired by your brief, I've curated a personalised edit of statement wooden coffee tables that suit a contemporary and industrial aesthetic while keeping your budget in mind. I've included a mix of shapes, finishes and silhouettes to give you a variety of options, from clean-lined contemporary designs to more characterful statement pieces. As you mentioned your small living room, I've also considered proportions, and with a cat-friendly home in mind, I've selected designs that balance style with practicality.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your room, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I would love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.