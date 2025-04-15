Where Should the Next Season of The White Lotus Be Filmed? I've Done the Research and Have Narrowed Down the Options

From the enchanting and hypnotic shores of Maui to the San Domenico Palace nestled in the hills of Taormina, Italy, The White Lotus, the eerily addictive hit TV show, has already taken us around the globe.

Typically, the picturesque locations play a big part in the storyline (our lifestyle editor has unpacked the production design of The White Lotus season three), so now that the season has officially wrapped, we're all starting to wonder: where will The White Lotus season four be filmed?

While the characters tend to be borderline insufferable, it's the contrast of the beautiful hotel design around them (typically a Four Seasons hotel) that makes the show such a captivating watch. You can't help but daydream about visiting yourself, albeit for an entirely different experience, preferably.

So, where are we going next? Mike White famously said a photograph of Lindsay Lohan in a pool in Thailand inspired his choice for season three, so it might be that something in the zeitgeist right now may well draw him in a certain direction. Well, I've done some research and found five Four Seasons Hotels I think would be perfect for the fourth season of The White Lotus. Here's why.

1. Fours Seasons Serengeti

While speaking to the Livingetc team about The White Lotus season four location, Four Seasons Serengeti was a crowd favorite.

Livingetc's style editor, Julia Demer, says, "We’ve had Hawaii (technically North America), Sicily (Europe), and Thailand (Asia), so I’m betting we’re due for a continent switch — and my guess is Africa."

Maybe it's our collective obsession with decorating with animal print right now that has the Serengeti on our minds, or maybe it's the allure of something a little... wild?

Our renovations editor, Faiza Saqib, is also a big fan of the show. From the bizarre characters to the magnificent production, the cinematic (and, of course, chaotic) experience is what she looks forward to most.

"I'd really love the new cast of The White Lotus to take Serengeti," she says. "Aside from its stunning landscapes and nature-bound environment, Serengeti has an allure to it that is yet to be discovered."

As soon as I saw the resort-style rattan and vibrant patterns mixed with grounding earth tones, I was sold.

2. Four Seasons Costa Rica

It's a known fact amongst fans of the show that director, Mike White, likes warm, tropical locations. So while we may all be craving something new, I say, why mess with genius?

Everything about the design of Fours Season Costa Rica screams luxury island decor. You can stay in a private multi-bedroom suite nestled in the sky, and dine in tree-covered outdoor dining areas complete with oversized rattan pendant lights.

Plus, there's no place like a rainforest to cast a mysterious shadow over an opulent trip — spider monkeys, volcanoes, and jungles... I can already see another girl trip trio taking a yoga class on that balcony.

3. Four Seasons Buenos Aires

The White Lotus has also yet to go to South America, and for almost that reason alone, I can imagine the Four Seasons Buenos Aires being the host of season four.

But if I wasn't convinced before, after I saw the stunning style of the property, the vision came to life even more. What initially caught my eye were the dining areas adorned with dark leather upholstery and moody 70s color palettes.

After an evening of dramatic dining, make your way to the presidential suite outfitted in a French Neoclassical interior design style. I'm patiently waiting for the drama of the elite to unfold in Argentina's energetic capital city.

4. Four Seasons Geneva

If the conversations my friends and I have had is any indication, I think there is a general craving for The White Lotus characters to adventure somewhere cold. A luxurious ski trip that ends in cold-blooded mayhem?

While there are not too many Four Seasons resorts that are located directly on a ski mountain (Four Seasons Megève, I'll admit, almost made the list), I think the Four Seasons Geneva is the perfect alternative. Why? The interior design, of course.

Many of the luxury suites, once again, have a grand, French Neoclassical style, that I think the show has lacked thus far. The bourgeoisie, and appearance-obsessed characters arguing behind mahogany doors and closed silk canopy beds? Get the popcorn ready.

5. Four Seasons Marrakech

Start strong and end strong as they say, so I've saved one of the bests for last: Four Seasons Marrakech.

Marrakech, Morocco would certainly be a location to explore extensive culture, surreal settings, and unique styles, and this Four Seasons resort offers a promising backdrop to bring the luxury.

Each of the private premier suites is decorated with hints of traditional Mediterranean design — rich blends of golden yellows and royal blue, intricate patterns, and texture through different stone and wood elements.

I can already imagine the characters getting into trouble in the colorful markets and complaining about the heat of the desert.



The location of The White Lotus is no doubt a highly anticipated detail. As with every season so far, the next location will be sure to set several travel trends — it might be time to start planning your next holiday.