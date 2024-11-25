Sapienstone's New Designs Have the Timeless Elegance of Haute Couture — That Go Beyond Trends

Luxe Italian design brand Sapienstone has long led the charge on breathtakingly beautiful ceramic surfaces, its marbled and delicately coloured collections often gracing the pages of Livingetc. But its latest work takes inspiration direct not just from the catwalks but from the most elevated and elegant catwalks there are: the haute couture runways where nothing is impossible and the quest for beauty is paramount.

Sapienstone goes beyond the concept of "dress your kitchen", transforming surfaces into luxurious statements of sophistication. Each one is an expression of art in its own right that enriches its surroundings with a touch of exclusivity and refinement, redefining the concept of luxury in the kitchen and interior design.

Counter made from Alaska White by Sapienstone (Image credit: Sapienstone)

'It has been really interesting to watch Sapienstone evolve along with how we know people want to decorate their homes,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'I have always admired how alluring its surfaces are but the brand's new vision helps to makes spaces feel at once minimalist and luxurious, pared back and amped up. This is because each design has a quiet beauty that never gets old, and a subtlety in its marbled pattern that brings true depth and character.'

Each product is the result of meticulous craftsmanship and cutting-edge design technique, that transcends passing fashions. Sapienstone ceramics are like a canvas on which you can add, embellish and layer your home, dressing it in a way that can't fail to impress.

Counter made from Silver Wave by Sapienstone (Image credit: Sapienstone)

Of course, the beauty of Sapienstone surfaces is that they can be used in any way your imagination allows. Kitchens, bathrooms and any surface in other living areas...thanks to the use of the most advanced technologies, Sapienstone's materials guarantee resistance, beauty and durability over time.

And thanks to how Sapienstone is continually evolving, it has been able to develop the concept of 4D Ceramics, a result of the brand's tireless research. This represents a milestone for Sapienstone, adding a new sensory dimension to surfaces and creating an effect of depth and realism. The advanced combination of textures, colours and reflections makes it possible to achieve materials that interact with light and space, offering a visual and tactile perception that makes every room unique and astounding.

Counter made from Breccia Imperiale by Sapienstone (Image credit: Sapienstone)

And new for this season, Sapienstone presents three exceptional materials: Breccia Imperiale, above, which is inspired by the sumptuousness of marble, with deep and dynamic veining; Crema Avorio, (seen at the top of the page) a delicate and versatile offering with warm and refined tones that bring brightness and harmony; and Silver Wave 4D (used in the bathroom image further up this article), which stands out for a unique three-dimensional effect, where grey and silver shades create a strong visual impact and contemporary appeal.

In a world where design is constantly evolving, Sapienstone remains true to its mission: to create surfaces that are the epitome of timeless luxury, capable of embracing a vision of functional and sophisticated elegance.

