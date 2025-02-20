This Designer Made 100 Mugs in 100 Days, and Discovered the Secret to the Perfect Coffee Cup Along the Way

Picture this — it's 2019, and the age of social media is ripe with creative content and artists gaining internet fame. At least, that was the experience for ceramicist and owner of Lolly Lolly Ceramics, Lalese Stamps, as she began her ascent to social media stardom.

"It was such an exciting time. Nowadays, we can all sort of feel the cynical shift in the algorithms, but back then, it just felt so organic and the connection to people felt a little bit easier," Lalese tells me from her New York City apartment, over a video call. "It was on social media that I began the project of making 100 mugs with 100 different handles in 100 days, and that is what I consider to be my claim to fame." Aside from that, the experience taught Lalese valuable lessons on the art of perfecting the drinking vessel.

The result of Lalese's '100 mugs in 100 days' challenge was a collection of stunning, matte black minimalistic mugs that caused open-shelving enthusiasts to fall to their knees. She has since grown a successful business that's recognized by renowned home décor brands across the United States.

As a student of the fine arts myself, I get a certain kick out of seeing that world merge into that of interior design. Given the chance, I had to sit down with Lalese — even if from across the world — to discuss her process for creating, plans for the future, and of course, the question all of us cluttered cabinet owners really want to know: what's the secret behind the perfect mug?

Lalese says she found daily inspiration for each of her designs be "re-envisaging" things from the world around her. (Image credit: Brian Kaiser. Artist: Lalese Stamps)

Lalese Stamps Artist Lalese is a New York City-based ceramics artist. She rose to internet fame after sharing the process of making 100 mugs in 100 days on Instagram. Since then she has continued to make mugs as well as venturing into other dishware, homeware, and now furniture. She is recognized and renowned in the design world, and continues to grow her company into a well-established business.

Curves, curls, and waves have been big interior design trends over the last few years, and these playful motifs are at the heart of Lolly Lolly Ceramics. From Lalese's iconic range of stoneware mugs to her recent collaboration with American retailed Lulu and Georgia, a smooth edge is synonymous with the Lolly Lolly style.

"I think the particular curvature of the mugs comes from pushing the limits on how we interact with things," Lalese tells me. "For example, a mug handle typically is just a half-circle or C-shape, but it mirrors the natural curve of our hand. So a lot of the organic shapes I use in my designs comes from taking the original curve of the handle, and, as if it is malleable, reconfiguring it in different ways."

When sourcing inspiration for a new design each day, Lalese says she would often "re-envision" things she'd seen outside. One of her most notable designs came from a bicycle rack. Another, inspired by the wooden toys you would often find in a doctors' waiting room (more specifically, the one where you push the balls along loops of wire).

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each with their own fantastical (yet functional) designs, it's safe to say you won't want to find ways to store these mugs — they're designed to be on display.

Image 1 of 2 Each handle was designed to mirror the natural curve of your hand, but in new and interesting ways. (Image credit: Lalese Stamps) (Image credit: Lalese Stamps. )

Shop Lolly Lolly Ceramic Mugs

So, What Is the Secret Behind the Perfect Mug?

While Lalese insists that choosing the perfect mug, glassware, or homeware more generally, is an individual experience, she did share some more practical 'secrets' to the perfect vessel. Here's what she said to consider:

1. Shape and Size: "In this line of business, I have learned that everyone has different things that they like in a vessel." For example, you may be an avid hot tea and coffee drinker; in this case, you'll want a mug with a thick build and a wide handle. Yet, Lalese counters, "My friends and I always talk about how we like to drink out of glasses that are super thin, and almost breakable. The experience of drinking out of your glass is unique to you and unlike anything else."

2. Texture: Talese's mugs have an unglazed, natural texture on the outside, leaning into that organic aesthetic. The raw feeling feels like it's directly from the earth but still perfect for sipping coffee. "Some people will reach for one of my mugs and not like the texture. But to me, they are super soft and fit naturally in the texture of your hand," says Lalese. It is all about preference.

3. Sentimental Value: Even with the mugs she holds near and dear from her collection, Lalese says, "I have an 'I Love NYC' mug from my first trip to New York and I reach for that every now and then." Whether the design reminds you of a moment or memory, sentimental value has a large role in which mug you will reach for in a seamless morning routine.

4. Style and Aesthetics: "For my customers, it is fifty-fifty whether they will use it for decorative display pieces or for drinking. But it is important to have a mug that looks good on your shelve and doubles as art."

All in all, a mug needs to be "Simple, with big handles, and a nice grip," says Lalese. Rest easy coffee drinkers, having mugs that you actually want to drink out of is the first step in bringing your coffee bar ideas to life.

"For my customers, it is fifty-fifty whether they will use it for decorative display pieces or for drinking," says Lalese, and it's not hard to see why. (Image credit: Lalese Stamps)

Before logging off of our video call, I ask Lalese what her favorite mug was to make. She smiles as she reaches beyond the frame of the camera saying, "Actually I have it sitting right here." Lasele pulls out one of her famous black matte mugs, and it is filled to the brim with metal tools, paintbrushes, and pencils.

Three thin coils wrap around the vessel's top, middle, and bottom, each bulging out on one side to create a handle (at least mimicking the shape of a handle enough that you know where to hold it). "This one is number 34 out of 100. I've made multiples of it since, but I use this one as a pencil holder now because of a small crack in the side." She holds the mug to the side as she says "You can see through it when you turn it at certain angles. The design is so smart without me even meaning it to be."

And just like that, even without intending to, Lalese managed to eloquently put into words exactly what makes the perfect mug.