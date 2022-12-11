Quite literally perfect - this house in Utah showcases transitional style and how to get it absolutely right

We've been writing a lot of warm minimalism here at Livingetc, and the way that paring back what you display to just your very favorite pieces can create a space that feels really personal, welcoming and uplifting. And now we're seeing a modern take on transitional style emerging for 2023. It's a look that is less, well, minimal than minimalism, but no less curated, no less personal, and just as warm and wonderful.

This modern home in Utah encapsulates this take on transitional style perfectly. Designed for a young family with four kids by Light and Dwell, an Oregon-based interior design firm co-founded by CEO Aymee Kuhlman and Principal Designer Molly Kidd, its decor takes the best of vintage of modern and places them artfully together in a way that they blend as one.

Its palette, based around warmer tones of beige and unlacquered brass finishes are typical of this approach, creating a set of contrasts - matt and gleaming - which have the overall effect of a warm that always feels like a candle has just been lit in it. In other words, it couldn't feel more comforting, more special or more right for now.

“This family wanted their home to feel warm, inviting and serene while incorporating some bold and contrasting design details,” Molly says. “It was important for the design to feel like ‘them’ and they really trusted us, which made the job incredibly innovative and collaborative.”

Kitchen

One of the many themes of this European-style home is arches. Used in doorway and recesses, they provide a friendly sense of grandeur - the curves make them splendid without seeming overbearingly regal.

And they're particularly evident in the transitional-style kitchen, with the cooker placed in a central one between two more. The effect is the joy that you feel when in an ornate palazzo, but because of the soft greys used it seems homely too.

In fact, the spacious modern kitchen provides a great balance between light and dark colors. In the center is a large Carrara Marble Countertop with five high chairs from Kathy Kuo Home surrounding it. Cleverly, the pendants use the same brass color as seen throughout the rest of the kitchen, including the sink and fridge handles.

The back entryway next to the kitchen incorporates details of the same color cabinets, Carrara Marble and brass finishes.

Living room

This transitional-style living room features high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows, letting an abundance of natural light through. The living room is filled with a mix of grey, white, black and beige.

"This home was a new build from the ground up," Molly says, explaining how she was able to get some elegantly large proportions into the living space.

Once again, the mix of textures and eras is thought about so that they all work together thanks to their unifying palette.

Dining room

The minimalist dining room is a glowing example of how a pared back approach can create an elegant space.

When taking on this project, Light and Dwell were blessed with big windows...though that's not without its challenges. Too much light can be harsh, especially in a room like this which is meant to be calm. To counteract that, Molly covered the glass in sheer, cream drapery to allow the light to come through without being too overpowering. The light wood table from is surrounded by wooden chairs on either side and light grey upholstered chairs on either end from Restoration Hardware. Molly placed a dresser in the corner of the room, perfect for storing cutlery.

Entryway

Do entryways come any more ordered, soothing, and charming than this?

The brick flooring from CLE tile is laid in a herringbone pattern, showcasing the detail that is prominent throughout the entire home. Originally, this stone arrived in the color red. The last-minute decision to change to brick ended up being one of Kidd’s favorite features.

Bedroom

The primary transitional-style bedroom focusses on the same neutral palette seen downstairs. The smooth wood of the canopy bed, the subtle grey of the lamp and the pale walls all come together to create a soothing backdrop.

But because of the different materials - wood, fabric, ceramic - there is enough interest here so that it doesn't look one-note.

Bathroom

There is almost nothing more luxe in this world than an armchair in the bathroom. Firstly, to have the space for one is a joy. Secondly, to have a place to sit comfortably while the bath is drawn or you wait for a face mask to be ready is pure heaven. So th this is the kind of design trick we can get on board with.