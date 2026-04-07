Curated Finds for Gemma | Softly Sculptural Bedside Tables
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Based on your brief, I’ve curated a selection of bedside tables that balance proportion and that softer, sculptural feel you’re drawn to.
Given the narrower width, I focused on pieces that still feel visually grounded using rounded forms and natural wood tones to bring warmth without adding heaviness.
You’ll find a mix of designs that feel calm and tactile, with closed storage where possible to keep the overall look considered and uncluttered. A few options sit slightly taller than your minimum height, which works well in adding a bit more presence beside the bed while staying within proportion.
Let me know which direction you’re drawn to, I’d be happy to guide you from there.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.