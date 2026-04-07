Curated Finds for Gemma | Softly Sculptural Bedside Tables

Based on your brief, I’ve curated a selection of bedside tables that balance proportion and that softer, sculptural feel you’re drawn to.

Given the narrower width, I focused on pieces that still feel visually grounded using rounded forms and natural wood tones to bring warmth without adding heaviness.

You’ll find a mix of designs that feel calm and tactile, with closed storage where possible to keep the overall look considered and uncluttered. A few options sit slightly taller than your minimum height, which works well in adding a bit more presence beside the bed while staying within proportion.

Let me know which direction you’re drawn to, I’d be happy to guide you from there.



ROSELAND FURNITURE Milo Mango & Marble Fluted Side Table With Door £164.95 at roselandfurniture.com This option feels the most textural. The fluted wood adds depth and tactility, while the curved form keeps it soft. A slightly more statement option, but still refined. SIMPLY BEDSIDES Classic Drum Chest Chestnut Finish in Mango Wood £157.95 at simplybedsides.com A beautiful and grounded option. The rounded silhouette paired with the rich chestnut tone brings warmth, while the drawers keep everything neatly tucked away.