Your Curated Finds — Coffee Tables
Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of coffee tables, keeping your preferred contemporary, minimalist, and modern styles in mind while staying within your budget.
I've focused on designs that feel clean, practical, and versatile, with a mix of finishes and features that work well in modern living spaces.
If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your room, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.
I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I would love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.
Best wishes,
Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.