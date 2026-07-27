Your Curated Finds — Coffee Tables

Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of coffee tables, keeping your preferred contemporary, minimalist, and modern styles in mind while staying within your budget.

I've focused on designs that feel clean, practical, and versatile, with a mix of finishes and features that work well in modern living spaces.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your room, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I would love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti