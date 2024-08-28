Can't Leave Without — Design Duo Michael Yarinsky and Kelley Perumbeti Pick Their Most Treasured Objects for a Life on the Go

Based between Brooklyn and San Francisco, the Office of Tangible Space co-founders carry their reinvigorating view of design with them on their travels

A young woman, standing on the left, and a young man wearing glasses, standing on the right, pose for the camera while standing behind pieces of furniture they designed.
(Image credit: Claire Esparros)
Gilda Bruno
By
published
in Features

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

The key to Michael Yarinsky and Kelley Perumbeti's interdisciplinary studio, Office of Tangible Space, lies in understanding the reciprocal relationship that binds their interiors and product-focused projects together. As their chosen name suggests, the Brooklyn and San Francisco-based duo brings spaces to life through objects that celebrate the humanity of those who use them. If, in their furniture work, contrasting textures, finishes, and shapes strive to foster an instant connection between viewers and their pieces; in their interior design practice, every decision extends the "feeling of comfort and contentment" of the home into warmly imagined commercial, retail, residential, and public art contexts.

A warmly and naturally lit living room features wooden and leather furniture with inventive designs mixing linear and curvilinear shapes in a striking combination.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Design: Office of Tangible Design)

This blend of familiarity and experimentation also characterizes the travel essentials Yarinsky and Perumbeti cling onto during their frequent coast-to-coast flights, and this is no accident. Accustomed to flying between their two offices locations, the design duo has mastered the art of packing for every eventuality. From independent magazines to practical utensils and sustainably realized fashion items, the Office of Tangible Space co-founders' travel belongings are symptomatic of their desire for an "ethically-designed future" — a future they are already contributing to through their genre-bending approach to modern interior design, which elegantly incorporates mid-century, rustic, and Scandinavian design influences, and the community-oriented ethos that drives their vision forward.

1. Hightide Penco B6 Grid Notebook

A black, portable notebook's cover reads "PENCO B6 GENERAL NOTEBOOK" all in white, while sitting on a wooden desk opposite an order sheet and other utensils.

(Image credit: Penco)

While going on vacation shouldn't have anything to do with work-related tasks, Yarinsky and Perumbeti know that leisure can provide the fuel for some of their most innovative creative ideas. And that's exactly why "we never leave home without a few items — and gridded paper is high on the list," they tell me.

With its minimalist, vintage design, the B6 Grid Notebook by Japanese stationery retailer Hightide Penco allows them to sketch out their most impromptu projects directly on the move. Besides ensuring that nothing goes lost to holiday time, this carefully crafted, analogue lover's pick also maximizes writing and drawing comfort thanks to its thread-bound sheets.

High Tide Cn159 Penco B6 Squared Notebook - YellowGet the Look
Hightide Penco B6 Squared Notebook

Cover material: Plastic

Price: $15.75

2. MOLD Magazine

The cover of a magazine reads MOLD: DESIGN FOR A NEW EARTH in white against an abstract image showing a sculptural piece in what looks like mud-covered metal.

The cover of MOLD Issue 06: Design for a New Earth

(Image credit: MOLD Magazine)

Embracing time off as an opportunity to develop new knowledge, interests, and inspirations can be a constructive way to make the most out of your seasonal break, and the Office of Tangible Space co-founders know it well. "We love to explore things outside the world of spatial and object design that can help expand our worldview and influence our way of thinking," Yarinsky and Perumbeti say. "One of our favorite magazines is MOLD — a publication about the future of food."

Founded by Chinese-American design journalist and editor LinYee Yuan in 2013 and originally running online, the print edition of MOLD has just reached its sixth and final edition. Comprising 144 pages, a special double cover authored by Stuttgart and Barcelona-based design studio N&MS, and a poetry insert edited by Emma Leigh Macdonald, the latest issue advocates for the creation of "new earths on this Earth to spark new imaginaries, forge new relationships, and most importantly, ground ourselves in the soil".

3. Junes Market Tote

A stripy tote bag in pastel colors lays flat on a wooden surface next to a bottle of pink wine and a beige scarf rolled into a cylindrical shape.

(Image credit: Junes)

One of the things I hate most when traveling around is not having any hands free to hold my camera, the card I need to tap in on the underground and other means of transport, or my water bottle.

Of course, this could easily be avoided by bringing an extra bag, and Perumbeti has got some suggestions: her Market Tote, designed by Janean Mann's upcycling, women-focused label Junes, "is made from recycled landfill and ocean plastic and formulated to be fully biodegradable", she says. Available in 13 different colorways including gradient, striped, and patchwork motifs, Perumbeti thinks "it's pretty cute too" — and I am with her.

A geometrically designed, colorful tote bag in orange, brown, and pink stands against a cement wall.Get the Look
The Market Tote / Prints

Material: Bio-Knit Fabric

Price: $47.64

4. Finnish Painters Jacket

A white workwear jacket with buttons hangs from a wooden shelving unit filled with colorful books in a studio setting.

(Image credit: Office of Tangible Space)

There are objects that acquire extra value because of the unexpected ways we discover them. This is especially true when it happens while we are on vacation, as such discoveries become a physical, lasting memory of our trips. That's what I gather from my conversation with the Office of Tangible Space co-founders. "Michael found a hardware store in Finland that sold these incredible, classic painters jackets for one Euro," Perumbeti recalls. "He filled a suitcase with them and it is now our unofficial uniform inside and outside the studio."

Though, for obvious reasons, part of this item's charm stems from its occasion price, its workwear, stripped-back aesthetic makes it the ideal addition to a casual chic wardrobe. The high-end alternative we have selected for you below, designed by BLAZÉ MILANO, retains the simple elegance of its cut while offering you the opportunity to rock the jacket on any occasion, including the more special ones.

Venus Sahariana Canvas JacketGet the Look
Venus Sahariana Canvas Jacket

Material: 65% Viscose, 35% Silk. Lining: 100% Viscose

Price: $753.68 (was $1256.14)

5. Monica Castiglioni SPATUSCE Ring

A close-up photograph of a hand shows a woman wearing a golden, abstract and organic-shaped ring with two spherical ends as she holds her wrist in front of her chest, which is dressed in a black shirt.

(Image credit: Monica Castiglioni)

Sometimes packing for a trip also means remembering to take with you those small, yet meaningful, items that speak of your personal taste and make you feel yourself even in the most extraneous situations — whether or not others can immediately notice them. And that's the case of Yarinsky and Perumbeti's fifth travel pick, the SPATUSCE ring.

"Based in Milan, Monica Castiglioni creates beautiful, impactful pieces of jewelry that are great alone or layered," they explain. Speaking on their choice, the duo adds that they "appreciate design that can be experienced in different ways": their admiration for the label lies in the multifacetedness of Castiglioni's organically shaped, playful jewelry creations which, say Office of Tangible Space, "are sold domestically by our friends at Available Items".

Agua 14-Karat Gold RingGet the Look
Agua 14-Karat Gold Ring

Material: 14-Karat Gold 

Price: $2471.61

6. Johanna Gullichsen Doris Cosmetics Bag

Two toiletry bags in bordeaux and cream sit atop a wooden cabinet standing in front of a mirror in a naturally lit room.

Johanna Gullichsen's Large Vanity Case, suitable for men and women

(Image credit: Johanna Gullichsen)

I have never been a fan of bland travel bags and accessories, as practicality shouldn't necessarily imply characterless styling choices. Instead, I like my travel essentials to reflect, and even amplify, the energy I exude, making them a visible extension of my personality. Office of Tangible Space seem to think the same: "we love Finnish designer Johanna Gullichsen’s woven textiles and use them frequently in our interiors projects," Yarinsky and Perumbeti say. "Our Doris Cosmetics Bag, which we own in ochre, is a little piece of art to carry around."

A toiletry bag in ochre and cream stands against a white background that makes its geometrical motifs even more pronounced.Get the Look
Large Doris Cosmetics Bag

Color: Ochre

Material: 100% Cotton

Price: $81.71

7. Hetkinen Shizuka Fragrance

Two fragrance bottles in glass and wood stand on top of a brown slab with tree branches and a flower stem against a white background.

(Image credit: Hetkinen)

There are things that, although invisible, still make the difference while traveling, and perfume is definitely one of them. For the interdisciplinary design studio's collaborators, choosing the right fragrance has become a no-brainer: Yarinsky and Perumbeti's go-to eau de parfum is Shizuka by Finnish lifestyle company Hetkninen, which they love for both its unisex scent and its impeccable packaging design.

First established in 2018, Hetkinen focuses on small collectibles and cosmetics exclusively realized with pine wood. Conceived as a dialogue with Finland's breathtaking landscape, countless forests, and trees, its products express a sense of "harmony with nature", leveraging the delivery of an elevated customer experience to reconnect us with the environment.

Shizuka FragranceTry it Yourself
Shizuka Fragrance

Top Notes: Grapefruit

Heart Notes: Lemongrass

Base Notes: Neroli

Price: $49.11

8. Leica DISTO D2

A laser distance meter in black and red stands against a white background. Its top reads "Leica" in handwritten, red characters.

(Image credit: Leica)

With offices in both Brooklyn and San Francisco, Yarinsky and Perumbeti don't just travel for pleasure. Coast-to-coast flying has become an integral part of Office of Tangible Space's design practice, which is why their final pick is more hands-on than one would expect from any traditional holiday essentials bucket list. "Another item that never leaves our bag, whether on vacation or not, is Leica's DISTO D2 laser distance meter [found here on Amazon]," they say. Because beach strolls and dinners aside, "sometimes you just gotta know the ceiling height," laughs the duo.

Image 1 of 6
Two imaginative table lamps are composed of a silver, linear structure and a round, softly lit round light sphere.
The Task Lamp at Rest, designed by Office of Tangible Space(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Design: Office of Tangible Space)

Capturing design's ability to make people's lives better, Michael Yarinsky and Kelley Perumbeti's objects of affection are imbued with the same eye for detail, attention to materials, and emotiveness of their own interiors and product projects. Much like their work, many of the Office of Tangible Space co-founders' travel essentials illustrate how carefully created items can foster interpersonal connection and community, bringing us closer to each other, our cherished possessions, and the world around us.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸