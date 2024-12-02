What Do the Miami Concept Stores We Love Most Have in Common? Hint: It's All in the Shapes

Wavy, color-blocked lines, repurposed vintage furniture, and a startling emphasis on form: in Miami, concept stores are designed to strike instant yet long-lasting, impressions, and the creatives behind them know it well. Primarily nestled near the city's trailblazing Design District and DCOTA — the metropolis' tentacular luxury retail and interior hubs — many of these shops rely on powerfully sensory, eye-catching décor to tell a story, drive people in, and platform their collections under a truly unique lens.

If the best Miami hotels restore the Magic City's Art Deco design heritage through their vibrant juxtaposition of 20th-century and contemporary stylistic influences, all the concept stores that caught our attention in the Floridian tourism capital appear imbued with a love of the 1980s' playfully disruptive 'Memphis Design'. Think patchwork bookshelves like the ever-so-iconic Carlton Library, conceived in 1981 by Ettore Sottsass, squiggly, brightly hued rugs and soft seating, vibrantly tinted walls, and light-reflecting chrome accents.

Whether this is just a coincidence or a way for local brands to reignite the legacy of Miami's pastel-shaded architecture, it matters little — we're into it. Still wondering what exactly we're hinting at, or where in town to find these oases of color? Simply stick with this edited selection of the best Miami concept stores a little longer to find out.

1. MRKT

(Image credit: MRKT)

3824 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Pop colors, whimsical, creature-like furniture, and Memphis Milano references abound at Miami's MRKT, one of the dozens of concept stores and showrooms located in the Design District. The brainchild of founder and creative director Ben Coppelman, this immersive space brings you curated collections of luxury and streetwear brands, interspersed with inherently amusing, playful décor.

Selling anything from designer clothing and footwear to accessories, MRKT isn't only a must-know hotspot for fashion lovers. Thanks to its imaginative setup, reviving the exposed-cement-and-neon-lights Brutalist interiors of its hosting building through contrasting-colored chaise longues, sculptural rails, and trippy tufted rugs, it couldn't have a better base than Miami's cutting-edge Design District, and is definitely worth adding to your books. Plus, from time to time, it even stocks equally fanciful home accessories.

Discover the full MRKT collection.

2. Golden Goose

A post shared by Miami Design District (@miamidesigndistrict) A photo posted by on

4052 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Call me biased, but as an Italian native, I can't not acknowledge the fresh breath of innovation that Venetian designers Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo have brought to the sneakers scene since launching their co-founded brand, Golden Goose, in 2000. Their Miami flagship, first unveiled in 2022, is an experiential testament to their vintage-inspired vision and contagious genius. Sited within the buzzy Design District, this expansive concept store draws on Miami's Art Deco design heritage, as well as its industrial and tropical side to immerse visitors in a suspended-in-time dimension.

Scattered throughout the shop, whose ceiling pullulates with shoes floating mid-air over customers' heads in a wearable tapestry of color, are exposed concrete details, polished chrome materials, and geometrical lines, all making Golden Goose, at once, inventive and elegantly sophisticated. While winks at the cheerfulness of Memphis Milano might be less obvious to spot here, the contrast of wooden surfaces and color-drenched accents, and a preference for Tetris-like forms in the arrangement of the product displays, do the trick for us, as the blue, red, and yellow detailing of some of the old machinery on display in the flagship. Straddling apparel, accessories, and printed matter, Golden Goose infuses Italian craftsmanship inspiration into the Sunshine State's metropolis, all while making the experience of the shop as interactive as possible thanks to its "Sneaker Maker" program, which grants every visitor the chance to personalize their shoes.

Discover the full Golden Goose collection.

3. Blu Scarpa

A post shared by SHOES+ART||Matthew Chevallard (@matthewchevallard) A photo posted by on

3930 NE 2nd Ave #202, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Why talk about one Miami concept store recontextualizing Memphis Milano from a new, interdisciplinary perspective when you can talk about three of them in one go? Another one of our favorite, quirky establishments in Miami Design District, Matthew Chevallard-founded-and-designed Blu Scarpa sits next to the entrepreneur's two other ventures: The Office, a gallery space showcasing contemporary art, and Concettolimone, a footwear flagship whose color-blocked lines and in-house furniture are a celebration of the 1980s design movement's evergreen legacy.

At Blu Scarpa, specifically, luxury casual footwear and jewelry are presented within a hyper-curated, showroom-like collection of fantastical furniture, including the Sottsass Carlton Library itself, mesmerizing neon lights, and wiggly tables and carpets. An ode to Memphis Milano's eccentric postmodern aesthetic, the shop closes the gap between high-end fashion and cutting-edge interiors by spotlighting both in a truly captivating, synergetic dialogue between art, design, and luxury.

Discover the full Blu Scarpa collection.

4. GANNI Miami Design District

(Image credit: GANNI)

3906 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Part of burgeoning Danish house GANNI's ongoing American expansion, the brand's Miami concept store is, at once, an explosion of its signature, pastel-shaded palette and a tribute to Miami's vibrant cultural fabric. Established in December 2019 as part of Art Basel, this 1,400-square-foot platform was crafted to embody the way of life of "Ganni Girls", balancing Scandinavian design chic minimalism through sleek patches of color and bespoke art installations informed by Miami's Art Deco architecture and street culture.

Sitting on its plaster and metal, Memphis Milano-style shelves along the house's coveted apparel and accessories are a range of vintage furniture items, ceramics, and artworks created specifically for the space by emerging female artists, and all exuding a familiar feel. A mirror of co-founders Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup's love of Miami's dynamic creative scene, the concept store isn't just there to be shopped, but serves as both a reminder and a physical extension of the city's influential artistic breadth.

Discover the full GANNI collection.

5. The Webster

A post shared by The Webster (@thewebster) A photo posted by on

84 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

With plenty of avant-garde brands reunited under its roof, you might be tricked into thinking The Webster is like any other luxe department store, but it doesn't take more than a glance at its historic Art Deco façade to understand there's more to it. Nestled in South Beach in a 1939 building bearing the signature of architect Henry Hohauser, its "home" captures the essence of "Nautical Modern" style, fusing linear designs with heritage maritime themes. Reinvented by French entrepreneur Laure Hériard Dubreuil as a layered retail space in 2009, this multi-boutique platform, extending across 20,000 square feet, makes shopping as fascinating as it has ever been.

Housing women's, men's, and children's ready-to-wear, accessories, and home goods by the likes of Balenciaga, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent, the concept store brims with eclectic creative visions, also leaving space for pop-up art and design collaborations further adding to its allure. Neutral-painted plaster walls are dotted with brightly colored shelves whose palette finds direct correspondence to that manifested in the creations of Memphis Milano's leading trailblazers, while bespoke rock banquettes, terrazzo floors, and unexpected art pieces turn the shop into a must-see for design and apparel lovers alike.

Discover the full The Webster collection.

With hundreds of legendary brands and small-scale boutiques calling Miami their home, it would take a lifetime to write about them all. As, when it comes to retail design, the city's possibilities are endless, we have given you a head start by curating a list of the best furniture stores in Miami — your go-to destinations for modern collectibles, one-off rarities, and contemporary masterpieces.

Got more space to fill up on your itinerary? Head to accessories brand Cult Gaia's spectacular Miami flagship on 135 NE 40th Street, with surreal design by Sugarhouse, where monumental stone sculptures, blue-and-white ceramic tiles, and back-lit, boxy product displays will immerse you in a magical dimension, between trailing trees, Pantheon-like porthole windows, and just as mesmerizing, purchasable creations.