The 7 Best London Bookshops for Design-Minded Readers — and No, It's Not Just Daunt Books!

Sometimes you just want to browse, hoping to be surprised along the way, and what better place to do so than one of the best London bookshops? Call me a nerd, but I have never been more obsessed with anything more than I am with the smell of freshly printed paper. And that's why, whether or not I have finished my last reading endeavor, I chase every opportunity to immerse myself in the maze-like, colorful mosaic of stacked volumes at London's independent booksellers. From the family-owned ones in my local, residential South East London, like East Dulwich's Chener Books, to the gigantic Waterstones flagships punctuating the city center — been in the six-story Piccadilly one? It's like a town in itself — and the river bank Foyles at Royal Festival Hall, the range is wide and varied. So what made me land on these seven businesses as the best London bookshops for design-minded literature lovers?

If you've been following Livingetc's curation of all things London over the past month, from the best London hotels and best London restaurants to the best London concept stores, you should know the rules. We are eternally after destinations that aren't simply what they seem at first glance — booksellers in this case — but imaginatively conceived hotspots whose combination of powerfully elevated interiors and customer experience makes them an invaluable addition to the city. In an ever-digitalized world where physical objects are endangered, places like bookshops are not only a space for literary and creative discovery. Instead, they also teach us about the value of interacting with like-minded strangers, that of the things that surround us, and of supporting small(er)-scale realities. From oak-drenched, fairytale Edwardian buildings turned travel writing havens to minimalist coves home to a decades-spanning collection of art, fashion, and design printed rarities, these are the seven best London bookshops worth getting lost into this year.

1. Maison Assouline

(Image credit: Maison Assouline)

196A Piccadilly, London W1J 9EY

Don't be fooled by the hyper-central, arguably touristic location of Maison Assouline's London flagship: housed within a former banking hall, Grade II-listed building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1922 steps away from Piccadilly Circus, this multipurpose space is as unexpected as irreverently bold, plush, and welcoming. Envisioned by the Parisian luxury publishing house's co-founders Martine and Prosper Assouline "as a refuge for those seeking style, culture, and art de vivre", this bookshop is anything but your traditional literature seller: plastered in wall-to-wall, dark wood book display units filled with the publisher's hot-off-the-press, globe-trotting releases, the hotspot adopts a 360° approach to lifestyle. How? Step inside the suffused, opulent atmosphere of Maison Assouline, punctuated by leather and fabric upholstery, Art Deco design sconces, and hypnotic carpets, and you'll be absorbed in the brand's exclusive collection of furniture, one-off gifts, and antique collectibles. Book a table at the on-site Swans Bar to savor your books in style, keep an eye out for their program of monthly pop-up exhibitions, or reserve the space for a truly unparalleled private dining experience.

Shop all of Assouline's products here.

Shop the Inspiration Travel by Design View at Assouline "Showcasing travel photographs by more than 150 of America's top architects and designers, Travel by Design is an inspiring guide to the power of travel to shape and expand our world. Travel by Design reminds us of the beauty and importance of travel, with images of more than 100 locations in 60 countries, from exotic destinations and global cities to adventure travels and all-American escapes." Price: $105.00

2. Hato Press

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Courtesy of Hato Press and Faye Toogood)

20 Goswell Rd., Golden Lane Estate, London EC1M 7AA

One of the things I love most about London is witnessing how its creative community is constantly reinventing itself and the conventional understandings of the fields it is part of, making them more accessible to others, thought-provoking, and diverse. Take, for example, Hato Press, a self-professed "autonomous experimental space" whose goal is to "encourage collaborators to develop ideas and facilitate both the production and distribution of new content". With interiors bearing the signature of whimsical designer Faye Toogood, the group's physical store is a fun, stylish, and multidisciplinary tapestry bringing together anything from indie titles by burgeoning publishers and Hato Press's own, to an elevated selection of clothing and lifestyle products such as wall art, furniture, and stationery.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop all of Hato Press' products here.

Shop the Inspiration à table by Martino Gamper View at Hato Press In Martino Gamper's own words, à table "is a manual, which shows the details of my tables. I hope that sharing the shapes and material development of this body of work can help other makers invent their own creations." Price: $21.99

3. Gagosian Shop

(Image credit: Gagosian Shop)

28-29 Burlington Arcade, London W1J 0QJ

No self-respecting museum or gallery hasn't got its own shop nowadays, but Gagosian's fairly new Burlington Arcade, hands-down one of the best London bookshops, has no equal in the city. Nestled in the 19th-century Art Nouveau shopping gallery, situated a stone's throw away from the teeming-with-people Piccadilly, this all-around concept store breathes new life into the wood and marble premises of the historical location with its freshly minimalist interiors and captivating arts and culture items. Entirely shaped out of what looks like pale maple, its product stands emphasize the eye-catching designs adorning the covers of the collector-worth coffee books, exhibition catalogs, and rare volumes on display in the shop. Developed by Caruso St John Architects, the space acts as a window into London's — and from there, the world's — latest aesthetic experimentations, with temporary exhibitions, artist takeovers, and presentations hosted on the upper floor of the store. Long story short, whether or not you're a fan of Gagosian's showcases, its London bookshop will give you food for thought, and an excuse to explore what contemporary art has got to offer.

Shop all of Gagosian's products here.

Shop the Inspiration Maria Hummer-Tuttle: Objects of Desire View at Gagosian "Featuring more than two hundred color photographs by Miguel Flores-Vianna and a foreword by Edmund de Waal, this book documents collector Maria Hummer-Tuttle's three remarkable dwellings — a Los Angeles hillside house, a New York City pied-à-terre, and a beach house north of Los Angeles — and highlights objects from her extensive and varied collection. In reflections and anecdotes, Hummer-Tuttle discusses some of the unique items that she has accumulated over the years, which range from a Louis XV clock painted with characters from Aesop's fables to a safety-pin sculpture by Claes Oldenberg and Coosje van Bruggen." Price: $65.00

4. Librería

(Image credit: Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Librería)

65 Hanbury St, London E1 5JL

There is something absolutely cinematic, mind-bending, and sci-fi-like about Librería, the literary maze launched by co-working spaces Second Home's founder Rohan Silva, a former Downing Street policymaker turned tech entrepreneur, in February 2016. Located in Spitalfields, East London, walking into it feels like being on the hypnotic, doubled-up set of 2012 film Upside Down, with mirror ceilings and walls fragmenting the plethora of books, bookshelves, and people inhabiting the store into countless reflections. The brainchild of Spanish architects SelgasCano, each aspect of this paper oasis was designed to guide visitors to an interdisciplinary journey through ideas, stories, and unlike universes. Shying away from any sort of online algorithm, Librería is a place for unplanned interaction, reflection, and creative stimulation, with volume displays labeled with wider themes facilitating cross-pollinations of disciplines and narratives.

Here, furniture and people become one, as curiously positioned reading nooks allow a full immersion into the store's genre-spanning stock. Among the locations featured in this best London bookshops edit, Librería is definitely one of my most cherished ones, both because of its familiar name (meaning "bookshop" in Italian) and fantastical ambiance. Plus, it's entirely made of recycled wood and mirror, proving circular design doesn't lack inventiveness.

Shop all of Librería's products here.

Shop the Inspiration The Libreria Tote Bag View at Librería Material: 100% Cotton Price: $15.56

5. Daunt Books — Marylebone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

84 Marylebone High St, London W1U 4QW

To most literature lovers, Daunt Books, the ultimate destination for transportive travel writing, will need no introduction. Venerated by authors and readers alike, the James Daunt-founded paper empire boasts one of the most loyal fanbases out there, and while each Daunt Books store has its own charm, the Marylebone High Street location is the one I enjoy browsing in most. Hosted within a perfectly preserved Edwardian building formerly home to antiquarian booksellers Francis Edwards, it won't take you more than a minute to fall in love with the shop's rich wood, volumes-packed galleries, stained-glass windows, and William Morris prints. Since first discovering it, there hasn't been a single time I found the store to be quiet: whether it is days before Christmas or the peak of summer, Daunt Books Marylebone witnesses an incessant coming and going of passersby year-round, but even that doesn't make it less worthwhile.

Shop all of Daunt Books' products here.

Shop the Inspiration The Garden Against Time: in Search of a Common Paradise View at Daunt Books "A beautiful and exacting account of the abundant pleasures and possibilities of gardens: not as a place to hide from the world but as a site of encounter and discovery, bee-loud and pollen-laden." Price: $25.95

6. IDEA

(Image credit: IDEA)

101 Wardour St, London W1F 0UG

Since its very inception in 2009, IDEA hasn't just been one of the best London bookshops but has also become synonymous with coolness, wit, and boundary-pushing publishing. Founded by David Owen and Angela Hill, already used to trading books Paris' cult store Colette and Dover Street Market, the two's business rapidly became the place for all things unorthodox fashion, photography, design, and storytelling. Since last February, the IDEA's headquarters, fittingly situated in the heart of Soho, have opened up to the public, making their edgy curation of one-off zines, magazines, new and vintage signed books, accessories, and merchandise easily shoppable for their London followers, provided you've booked an appointment. With further locations at Dover Street Market London, New York, Los Angeles, and Ginza, IDEA has grown into a global affair, but its peerless energy and recklessness fit seamlessly within the risqué atmosphere of its central London address.

Shop all of IDEA's products here.

Shop the Inspiration Living With Colour by Deryck Healey View at IDEA "Everything you could ever want to know about every color scheme in every style of house. It's so 1982 it hurts. Just too good a reference book for home design." Price: $97.33

7. Shreeji News

(Image credit: Shreeji News)

6 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PT

Last but not least on my list of best London bookshops is a location that, technically, isn't one, but that, both because of its stunningly curated printed matter selection and its Gabriel Chipperfield and Laura de Gunzburg-designed spaces and interiors, I couldn't help but including in this roundup. Sited on the vibrant Chiltern Street in West London, Shreeji News is a newsstand like no other. Since its revamp in 2020, this hotspot, hosting a range of events for the local creative community, including book and magazine launches, talks, and more, has expanded to incorporate its own plushly decorated salon, reading room, and café. Constantly updated to include the latest, hottest releases from both established and rising personalities, Shreeji News' paper collection is a joy to dive into, with annual and biannual publications, photobooks, fashion, lifestyle, and travel titles all gathered under one roof. And they serve damn good coffee, too.

Shop all of Shreeji News' products here.

Shop the Inspiration Table Magazine Issue 7 View at Shreeji News "Table Magazine Volume 7 explores the concept of Togetherness. From desserts that taste best when shared, like our Almond & Honey Cake, to Courgette Carbonara made by mother and daughter. Drinks writer & broadcaster Abbie Moulton explores the age-old adage ;what grows together, goes together'. Food writer and self-professed egg enthusiast Ed Smith is on a mission to increase egg consumption in his piece 'Happiness is Egg Shaped.'" Price: $19.46

If you're like me, your appetite for printed goods doesn't begin, nor does it end with, books. Contrary to what it might seem, London is a playground for nostalgic, pen and paper addicts. Especially if you're only here for a short stay, after spending some time in any of the locations cited above, you shouldn't miss your chance to enter the stuck-in-time, mesmerizing world of the best London stationery shops — hidden-in-plain-sight paradises for writers, artists, and serial organizers.