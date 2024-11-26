Looking for the Best Cafés in Miami? Pin These Upliftingly-Designed Hotspots on Your Map

Just because the Magic City is famous for its electrifying nightlife and entertainment scene, this doesn't mean its daytime destinations, including the cafés in Miami, should be overlooked. A quick glance at the addresses included below will prove that, while some of the top coffee shops in town are destinations in their own right, many such cafés are actually housed within some of the metropolis' most acclaimed institutions, as is the case of digital arts hub Superblue Miami and the Frost Science Museum.

As the yearly host of leading events like Design Miami, Art Basel, and Miami Art Week, the Floridian touristic hotspot can get particularly frenetic and energy-consuming in specific months of the year, particularly in December, which marks the return of these three coinciding fairs. If securing a reservation at one of the best hotels in Miami is certainly the first step towards a stress-free, immersive experience of the city, there's a whole world to discover along its buzzy streets.

That's why we have gone on a hunt for those coffee stores that won't just provide you with the caffeine necessary to make the most of your time in town, but will also absorb you in yet another manifestation of its quirky, dynamic design scene and community feel. Curious to see how many of these you already know? Check out our curated list of the best cafés in Miami below.

1. Yann Couvreur Café

(Image credit: Yann Couvreur Café. Design: Charles Zana)

2243 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, United States

Sited in Miami's murals-plastered Wynwood district, one of the city's most creative neighborhoods, Yann Couvreur Café brings the renowned Parisian pastry chef's state-of-the-art edible artisanry to Florida. Reinterpreting industrial décor and mid-century modern furniture through a glamorously sophisticated lens, the Charles Zana-designed destination is an indoor tropical oasis punctuated by organic tones and sculptural vegetation. With a stand-out mirrored entrance reflecting the vibrancy of Florida's lushness, this wood, leather, and brass-drenched coffee store beautifully lets the outdoors in.

Much like its design, the culinary offering of Yann Couvreur Café brings together multiple influences under one roof, combining French and American cuisine to appeal to both locals and travelers with a cosmopolitan palate. An all-day breakfast, lunch, and brunch menu is available to extend the coziness of early morning to any hour of the day and infuse Miami with the deliciousness of French-style staples, from freshly baked pastries and cakes to tartine saumon, oeuf à la coque, and Niçoise salads.

2. Façade

271 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33131, United States

Having opened its doors to the public earlier this month, Façade is one of those Miami cafés bound to grow into a viral phenomenon — which is why I have decided to share it with you now that it's still hot. Brought to you by long-time collaborators Diana Gonzalez, chef Oscar Lastra, and baker Christian Julien, this Coral Gables coffee shop caught my eye for its well-executed mix of Scandinavian design-inspired interiors and sourdough-focused gastronomic offer; both of which united by attention to detail and the finest raw materials and ingredients, respectively.

Boasting a chic, marble bar counter and tiled accent walls balanced by the roughness of the wooden cabinets, rattan baskets, and ceramic artworks on display in the store, Façade represents the best of both worlds — past and present — in its community-based, brick-and-mortar business. Taking a pioneering approach to all things bread making (the café is known for its 'high-hydration' sourdough), this burgeoning hotspot's foodie creations look, and taste, as good as the physical location these are sold within. Come down early in the morning to savor their French pastries, stuffed danishes, and specialty coffees, including the honey-and-cinnamon-spiced café con leche, or go caffeine-free with one of their moreish smoothies.

3. Coffee@Science at Frost Science Museum

(Image credit: Frost Science Museum. Design: William Lane Architect)

1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, United States

I don't know about you, but whenever I go to a museum, I always conclude my tour with a quick pitstop at its on-site café and gift shop. This isn't just a ritual: I find both of these locations to be integral to my overall impression of a given art institution, and think that every self-respecting museum should have a coffee shop and store that live up to the marvels of its temporary shows and permanent collection.

That's undoubtedly the case for Miami's Frost Science Museum, whose Coffee@Science, captivating rendition of the venue's scientific roots is brought center and front by William Lane Architect's vision for it. With membrane-like, floor-to-ceiling murals covering up its walls, lit-up artworks adding further accents to its engaging atmosphere, pendant paper lanterns and wood installations contributing to its awe, and a 1970s-inspired, warm color scheme as its finishing touch, this café is as worth a visit as the Frost Science Museum in itself, and serves tantalizing American-style food and drinks, too.

4. Blue Rider Café at Superblue Miami

1101 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, United States

If you've come across my recent article celebrating the unveiling of the Brooklyn Museum's 200th-anniversary café by Office of Tangible Space, you probably know how much I appreciate coffee shops that not only offer people the opportunity to socialize and recharge, but also become a platform for artistry, creativity, and positive societal discussions. Part of digital arts hub Superblue Miami's permanent location, the Blue Rider Café seeks to expand the "experiential" vision of the museum's 3D installations into the hospitality realm through kaleidoscopic interiors created by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.

Informed by Miami's energy, architecture, and natural colors, this one-of-a-kind coffee store was the creative's first U.S. commission. Paying homage to the city's local heritage through brightly hued pieces reminiscent of West Africa's vibrant textiles, the hotspot is a joyful and uplifting space filled with rotating culinary and drink options from Miamian food trucks.

5. Sadelle's at Kith Miami Design District

(Image credit: Sadelle's. Design: Major Food Group)

69 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

I have said it before and I'll say it again: I am a real sucker for nostalgia-led, vintage locations, and Sadelle's at Kith, nestled within the brimming-with-life Miami Design District, is the ideal hotspot to indulge in an old-style diner experience packed with flavor and design inspiration.

Developed by Major Food Group in collaboration with the popular fashion and lifestyle brand, the lavish look of this pale pink and mint green Art Deco design heaven makes the in-house pancakes, French toast, and towering breakfast sandwiches taste even better, not to mention its researched cocktail, wine, and coffee selection. Complete with checkerboard floors and marble, chrome, and gold accents, this stuck-in-time café doubles as all-day dining destination, and is perfect for both laid-back meetings and special occasions.

6. White Rose Coffee

4703 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33134, United States

Ever heard of a Miami café that's a coffee shop, a tattoo studio, a gallery, and a nightlife venue all in one? Up until today, I hadn't either, but White Rose Coffee is this and much more, so better add it to your books! Founded by Ocho Placas Tattoo owner Javier Betancourt a few years back, this boldly decorated space — punctuated by leathery mid-century modern finds and original wall art and photography — might well be one of the coolest coffee stores in town (and is definitely one of the best Miami cafés for interiors-led travelers).

Not only does White Rose Coffee serve specialty brews and pastries to its loyal fanbase, but it also hosts recurring art exhibitions that spotlight emerging and established local talent and DJ sets that bring the location to life at night. Edgy and fascinating, it also makes a welcoming, thought-provoking remote working option, thanks to its loft-style windows letting plenty of natural light in throughout the day.

7. Pelican Cafe at Pelican Hotel

(Image credit: Pelican Café. Design: Andrea Rosso)

826 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States

Coffee lovers with a liking for retro-inspired, sea-view interiors and Italian-style food will find the ultimate destination in the Pelican Hotel's eponymous coffee lounge, whose Andrea Rosso-designed spaces and Chef Giancarlo "Wendy" Cacciatori-crafted delicacies make it one of the best cafés in Miami. Adorned with plush, neutral-toned furniture, this elegant location stood out to me for its mesmerizing palazzo floors, coordinated olive green walls, and all-in-all soothing, elevated ambiance.

More than just a coffee shop, it serves mouth-watering breakfast dishes like Eggs Benedict, as well as extravagant all-day dining alternatives like tuna and mango tartare. In love with the place? Know that, besides being open daily, the café also offers catering and private chef service.

It seems to me that the Miami coffee scene is an ever-evolving affair, or so it seems when I stumble upon the opening announcement of yet-to-be-unveiled destinations like Casa Nané, which is set to launch as we speak. The brainchild of Micro Design Studio, this anticipated Brickell coffee spot promises to "bring warmth and sweetness" to the Magic City through its all-day brunch setup and spectacularly developed, modern rustic décor-meets-boho, soulful interiors. So keep an eye out for new promising additions!