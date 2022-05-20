12 unique Father's Day gifts to give in 2022

Searching for unique Father’s Day gifts that are within budget and thoughtful can be a difficult task. From the myriad of tried and tested scotch bottles, craft beer, slippers or pajamas, it’s more than likely you’ve run out of Father's Day gift ideas that you haven't already bought once or twice before. It’s true! Whether it’s your dad, grandad, step-dad or other father figure, they can be hard to buy for.



That’s why we’ve rounded up some inspiration to think a little outside of the gift box set this year. For something unique and stylish, this Livingetc edit of the best Father’s Day gifts will certainly upgrade your gifting game. And of course, there are options to suit every budget.



Whilst we're more than aware that Dad would probably love to recieve one of the best video doorbells this year, if you're searching for something a little more wow-worthy, then we can help. There are plenty of gifts to go around too in our top 12 Father’s Day gifts for 2022. Because dad’s deserve the very best, don’t they!

Where to buy unique Father's Day gifts for the dad who has everything

Amazon : browse 1000s of Father's Day gifts, some of which are on sale

: browse 1000s of Father's Day gifts, some of which are on sale Bloomscape : add to dad's ever-growing plant collection

: add to dad's ever-growing plant collection Manly Man Co: browse a huge range of gift ideas for the Dad who loves meat

browse a huge range of gift ideas for the Dad who loves meat Uncommon Goods : shop fun, affordable and unique gifts that'll make him smile

The 12 best unique Father's Day gifts to give Dad this year

1. Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet | $59 at Manly Man Co

The type of bouquet your Dad will love to unwrap this Father's Day, especially if he's a foodie. Designed to look like a bouquet of flowers, this edible gift comes in three flavors including original, teriyaki and hot. He can place them in his favorite pint glass and chew on them at his own leisure. Unique Father's Day gift? Nailed it!



2. Everdure By Heston The Cube grill | $199 $150.99 (save $48.01) at Amazon

We all know dads and grills go hand in hand. By Heston Blumenthal, this popular charcoal barbecue is versatile and easy to use. It comes in four striking colors and it's both easy to store and easy for Dad to transport. It's a tabletop grill that can be used in his own yard, taken to the park for a picnic, or he can even bring it to a friend's house. It's not only great to cook with but also lovely to look at. If your father figure doesn't have a state-of-the-art barbecue to boast about, this may just be the best present one could buy. See our best grills guide for more of our top buys.

3. Whale Fin Sansevieria Plant | $79 at Bloomscape

Buy Dad a low-maintenance plant for Father's Day, to release oxygen and absorb pollutants in the air. Choose from a range of colors for the pot and send it straight to his front door.

4. Monoprice Monolith 600046 Turntable| $354.70 at Amazon

If you're really wanting to treat your dad with something special, this Monolith Turntable is the top dog of vinyl players. Appreciated for its blend of modern features and timeless style, this gift is sure to please hardened vinyl listeners. Your dad can listen over Bluetooth and connect his music to the PC with ease. In two color choices of Walnut and Black finishes, this classic piece of music-tech is a stand-out gift. Read more in our latest Monoprice Monolith 600046 Turntable review.

5. Father's Day Hot Sauce Gift Set | $75 at Uncommon Goods

For a Dad who loves a bit of spice, this set includes five bottles of sauce plus two cocktail stirrers and a dish towel. He'll get plenty of use out of these sauces, whether for adding to his breakfast, his lunch or for pairing with meat he has smoked on the grill.

10. On The Rocks Set| $36 on Uncommongoods.com

This small but quite handsome set of granite drink chillers makes a great thoughtful gift that won't cost a fortune. Simply chill the set, drop two stones in a glass of his favorite fine spirit - we're saying whiskey - and serve your dad a drink on actual rocks to celebrate. The handcrafted set of six comes in a convenient tray for easy freezing. Waste no more time (or water) filling up flimsy ice cube trays. They won't dilute a drink either. It doesn't get much classier than this affordable Father's Day gift.

7. YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler | $38 at Amazon

For Dad to enjoy his coffee on the go, this tumbler comes in a huge range of colors plus it's dishwasher safe and BPA-free. With 80,000+ positive reviews on Amazon, it's perfect for keeping drinks hot or cool. Think coffee, beer, smoothie...

8. Grilled Personal Pizza Maker | $40 at Uncommon Goods

If Dad loves his pizza, but doesn't have the space for a separate pizza oven, then buy him this to use with his grill. It's compact, affordable and it can cook oven-style pizza in minutes. Made from cast iron and easy to use, this is an ingenious present idea for Dad.



9. Amazon halo view| $79.99 at Amazon

Whether your dad is fitness obsessed or looking for the latest gadget to help with his overall health, this Amazon Halo View is a great way to keep track of metrics such as sleep, movement, and more. Sleek, lightweight, and intuitive, this health band is available in the choice of three stylish colors. One of the most affordable fitness trackers on the market too, this is a great buy to help dad build a healthier lifestyle, right from his wrist.

11. Apple AirTag | $29 at Amazon

This Bluetooth item finder can be used by Dad to find everything from his keys to his wallet and more, especially handy if his memory is getting the best of him (although he may not want to admit that it is!). No more rushing out the door to work, buy him one, or a few, of these new Apple AirTags so that he can track his belongings from his phone.

12. Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $149.99 $129 (save $20.99) at Amazon

For the music-loving dads, this wireless speaker will be a smash hit in the gifts department. Perfectly portable, with up to 20 hours of playtime, this speaker is great for bringing outdoors, or around the house - since dad always brings the party with him. For more speaker options check our best Bluetooth speaker buying guide.

How we chose these Father's Day gifts

These best Father's Day gifts are hand chosen with the style and shopping experience of the team at Livingetc, who are eager to bring gift inspiration so you can celebrate the best way. We've included home favorites that have been tested with standalone reviews, and other's that are loved by many, as evident in their glowing customer reviews.

What can be a Father's Day gift?

Whilst the mainstay socks, slippers and leather goods are a decent enough present to give, there many options out there to help you avoid gift-repeating presents that have become, a little, well boring. For something a little more unexpected, gifts such as fitness trackers, speakers and, of course barbecues, are sure to impress your dad on his special day. If your dad loves tech and smart home goods, then think about gifts that he can plug in, connect to his phone and speak to his tech-savvy brain. Retailers like Amazon and ____ are great for offering a vast range of products at the best prices.

That being said, as with any gift, the best purchase you can make is one that speaks to the individual you're wanting to celebrate. So think about what he likes, loves and enjoys to do. Whether it be gadgets, whiskey or anything that's even out of the ordinary, be sure to pay attention to what makes him smile. And don't forget dad's love flowers too!