Our Style Editor Can't Get Enough of These 12 Wayfair Coffee Tables — 'They Look So Expensive!'

Coffee tables are more than just a surface for your morning brew; they serve as a central focal point in the living room, anchoring the entire space. Acknowledging that they hold much more than mugs, I've been turning to Wayfair coffee tables as a trove that offers a unique opportunity to make a statement.

In fact, everything in this Wayfair editor's choice ticks all the boxes for what I think makes a good coffee table. "I am a purist that believes a coffee table must be inherently functional," emphasizes Alex Bass, Founder and CEO of Art Advisory & Interior Design Studio Salon 21. Though, "That doesn't mean you need to skimp on design." According to Bass, the choice of size and type depends on your space, with a preference for surfaces that are easy to clean and offer ample space for practical items like coasters, candles, and coffee table books without feeling cluttered.

After an exhaustive exploration of Wayfair's extensive collection of coffee tables, I can confidently affirm that I've uncovered the cream of the crop. From sculptural designs to timeless classics, your dream coffee table is just a convenient scroll away, waiting to transform your living space.

Best Wayfair Coffee Tables

Best Mid-Century Coffee Tables from Wayfair

Lucrezia Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $193.99 Was: $229 Stand out with this sleek coffee table featuring wood veneer, a triangular tabletop, and dynamic construction. Despite its seemingly delicate appearance, it can support up to 75 pounds, providing a functional and stylish surface. Mid-Century Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $359.99 Was: $599.99 Embrace mid-century aesthetics with canted peg legs and a linear profile in this generously proportioned coffee table. Its small footprint at the bottom takes up less visual space than expected, adding an elevated touch to your decor. Desi Coffee Table with Tempered Glass and Storage View at Wayfair Price: $459.99 Was: $529 Add a unique touch to your living room decor with this sleek glass top coffee table which boasts a pecan wood finish. Its slanted base offers a display area for magazines and books, while its transparent top adds a modern and airy feel.

Best Minimalist Coffee Tables from Wayfair

Cresthill Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $810.85 Was: $1,440.45 Elevate your living room with this minimalist coffee table featuring ash burl wood. Modern design meets timeless sensibilities, creating an elegant and clean centerpiece for your space. Channing Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $700 Was: $909 Playing with proportions, this living room idea disrupts the classic four-legged archetype, delivering distinguished simplicity that speaks volumes with its understated presence. Maven Lane Artemis Contemporary Wooden Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $399 Was: $699.99 Ideal for avid collectors of coffee table books, this open-design table allows for ample storage on both the top and bottom. With a uniquely boxy silhouette, this piece is a stylish addition to any minimalist living room.

Best Sculptural Coffee Tables from Wayfair

Kaori Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $2,064 Was: $4,128 A true showstopper, this coffee table features a teardrop-shaped aluminum surface contrasting beautifully with a textured cast concrete base. Perfect for industrial design lovers, this piece adds a touch of contemporary flair. Perrine Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $1,160 Experience mesmerizing design with sculptural wood cutouts in this wooden coffee table. The natural wood grain adds a grounded and earthy touch, creating a humble yet artistic blend of modern design. Solay Slab Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $1,360 Become mesmerized by the irregularly shaped slab of this coffee table, offering soft curves and a marble veneer finish for instant classic appeal. Available in gray-blush or white, it brings visual interest to any space.

Best Pedestal Coffee Tables from Wayfair

Green Marble Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $707 Was: $1,386 The fluted marble base of this pedestal table might as well be holding a Grecian bust. Handcrafted from genuine marble and priced at around $700, it would be wise to buy it before I do. Dove Pedestal Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $890 Was: $1,040 Make a modern statement with this concrete coffee table sealed with acrylic for easy cleanups. Its stately and contemporary design serves as a wonderful anchor in your space. Royale Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $790 Was: $1,026 The tapered pedestal base of this coffee table does wonders with its glossy finish, effortlessly enhancing your coffee table decor. Whether showcasing books, a cup of tea, or similarly tapered candles, it brings subtle elegance to your living room.

WHAT COFFEE TABLE STYLES ARE BEST FOR 2024?

“I've been seeing people love the three-piece coffee table, which I think works in certain rooms, although does not always feel the most practical,” explains Bass. “I personally like a more traditional style coffee table that can grow with you as you move and adapt your personal style."

According to the designer, trends on their way out are "travertine and anything with a scalloped edge.” Though, she also notes that enduring styles crafted from quality materials like solid wood or glass, especially paired with attention-grabbing elements such as metallic edges, will always be in style, just like the coffee table picks in this edit.

