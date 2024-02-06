Our Style Editor Can't Get Enough of These 12 Wayfair Coffee Tables — 'They Look So Expensive!'
Each one of Wayfair's coffee table styles look like a stroke of genius by your favorite designer. Convince your houseguests that you paid double with these unbelievably good deals
Coffee tables are more than just a surface for your morning brew; they serve as a central focal point in the living room, anchoring the entire space. Acknowledging that they hold much more than mugs, I've been turning to Wayfair coffee tables as a trove that offers a unique opportunity to make a statement.
In fact, everything in this Wayfair editor's choice ticks all the boxes for what I think makes a good coffee table. "I am a purist that believes a coffee table must be inherently functional," emphasizes Alex Bass, Founder and CEO of Art Advisory & Interior Design Studio Salon 21. Though, "That doesn't mean you need to skimp on design." According to Bass, the choice of size and type depends on your space, with a preference for surfaces that are easy to clean and offer ample space for practical items like coasters, candles, and coffee table books without feeling cluttered.
After an exhaustive exploration of Wayfair's extensive collection of coffee tables, I can confidently affirm that I've uncovered the cream of the crop. From sculptural designs to timeless classics, your dream coffee table is just a convenient scroll away, waiting to transform your living space.
Best Wayfair Coffee Tables
Best Mid-Century Coffee Tables from Wayfair
Price: $193.99
Was: $229
Stand out with this sleek coffee table featuring wood veneer, a triangular tabletop, and dynamic construction. Despite its seemingly delicate appearance, it can support up to 75 pounds, providing a functional and stylish surface.
Price: $359.99
Was: $599.99
Embrace mid-century aesthetics with canted peg legs and a linear profile in this generously proportioned coffee table. Its small footprint at the bottom takes up less visual space than expected, adding an elevated touch to your decor.
Price: $459.99
Was: $529
Add a unique touch to your living room decor with this sleek glass top coffee table which boasts a pecan wood finish. Its slanted base offers a display area for magazines and books, while its transparent top adds a modern and airy feel.
Best Minimalist Coffee Tables from Wayfair
Price: $810.85
Was: $1,440.45
Elevate your living room with this minimalist coffee table featuring ash burl wood. Modern design meets timeless sensibilities, creating an elegant and clean centerpiece for your space.
Price: $700
Was: $909
Playing with proportions, this living room idea disrupts the classic four-legged archetype, delivering distinguished simplicity that speaks volumes with its understated presence.
Price: $399
Was: $699.99
Ideal for avid collectors of coffee table books, this open-design table allows for ample storage on both the top and bottom. With a uniquely boxy silhouette, this piece is a stylish addition to any minimalist living room.
Best Sculptural Coffee Tables from Wayfair
Price: $2,064
Was: $4,128
A true showstopper, this coffee table features a teardrop-shaped aluminum surface contrasting beautifully with a textured cast concrete base. Perfect for industrial design lovers, this piece adds a touch of contemporary flair.
Price: $1,160
Experience mesmerizing design with sculptural wood cutouts in this wooden coffee table. The natural wood grain adds a grounded and earthy touch, creating a humble yet artistic blend of modern design.
Best Pedestal Coffee Tables from Wayfair
Price: $707
Was: $1,386
The fluted marble base of this pedestal table might as well be holding a Grecian bust. Handcrafted from genuine marble and priced at around $700, it would be wise to buy it before I do.
Price: $890
Was: $1,040
Make a modern statement with this concrete coffee table sealed with acrylic for easy cleanups. Its stately and contemporary design serves as a wonderful anchor in your space.
WHAT COFFEE TABLE STYLES ARE BEST FOR 2024?
“I've been seeing people love the three-piece coffee table, which I think works in certain rooms, although does not always feel the most practical,” explains Bass. “I personally like a more traditional style coffee table that can grow with you as you move and adapt your personal style."
According to the designer, trends on their way out are "travertine and anything with a scalloped edge.” Though, she also notes that enduring styles crafted from quality materials like solid wood or glass, especially paired with attention-grabbing elements such as metallic edges, will always be in style, just like the coffee table picks in this edit.
Layer one of these chic Wayfair rugs underneath your new coffee table for a compelling focal point.
