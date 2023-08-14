Wavy decor is trending for it's playful elegance - here are 12 home decor pieces that prove it
If you’re keen to try the charming trend but can’t find the right pieces for your space, we’ve found the best wavy home decor to suit any style
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Calling all home experimentalists: here’s a decor trend you need to try – wiggle or wavy-edged design. Slightly different in vibe from my favorite sophisticated scallop-edged decor, I consider this decor style to be its playful younger cousin, encapsulating a vintage ‘70s vibe and vibrant, modern feel at the same time. But if you’re thinking the on-trend style wouldn’t fit in with your current minimalist or neutral decor you’d be wrong – while they thrive in the maximalist decor space, wavy accessories can also make an unexpectedly elegant statement in your home.
The trend pairs well with both neutral and bright color schemes as well as minimalist and maximalist styles – put simply: there’s a wavy home accessory to suit everyone. So I’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the very best in wiggle-edged decor to bring a playful-yet-still-elegant feel to your space.
OUR TOP 12 WAVY DECOR PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST COLORFUL WAVY DECOR
I adore the contrast wavy trim detail on this cotton table runner – it's the perfect piece to make your dinner table feel more summery! It also comes in white and yellow if you prefer a neutral scheme.
These wavy coupes look almost floral in design – they'll add a touch of charm to your table. Summer cocktails, anyone?
BEST NEUTRAL WAVY DECOR
The wiggle handles on this sleek stoneware vase make it feel both timeless and modern at the same time. It's sure to add some interest to your neutral decor.
This pretty-and-practical wall mirror also acts as a stylish storage shelf. It's perfect if you don't have much tabletop space, as it can act like a second vanity for your bedroom.
BEST MAXIMALIST WAVY DECOR
While we're on the subject of candle-themed decor, these wavy taper candles are unapologetically bold, both in style and color. The pastel shades will add a welcome color pop to your space and they're scented!
It is possible to have a maximalist piece that's still somewhat neutral in shade – case in point: this full-length olive green mirror. The wavy cushioned fabric gives it a luxurious-yet-modern feel, and it'll doubtless make a statement in any room.
BEST MINIMALIST WAVY DECOR
This new-in fireplace screen will complete your cozy-yet-chic living room setup beautifully. It's effortlessly modern with its wavy border and sleek silhouette.
This lamp's wavy stem detail is quite simple but still makes an elegant statement – in other words, it's the perfect addition to your minimalist scheme. It also comes in a floor lamp design if you're after a bigger style.
WHAT IS WAVY DECOR?
Wavy decor refers to pieces that feature some form of wavy or wiggle detail, with wavy borders, edges and silhouettes being the most common form they take. An easy way to incorporate the style into your current scheme is with wavy home accessories – and it’s up to you whether you want to layer your wiggle-edged pieces or make an elegant statement with one standout style.
If you’re keen to try a maximalist take on the style, you can go for statement chubby borders or bring some texture to the look with tufted detail. Bright colors work exceptionally well with this style, but it’s a good idea to stick to block colors rather than patterns (which can look too busy and distract from the wavy silhouette of your pieces).
The playful style also works surprisingly well with minimalist decor! For a sophisticated take on the look, stick to simple wavy lines with neutral or muted tones. White, black, and beige pieces in sleek silhouettes are best if you want to keep your aesthetic looking clean and elegant.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
These 6 picks from Lulu and Georgia’s fall collection are timeless and will make your home feel so much cozier and elevated
I’m loving the deep, earthy, and neutral tones and the natural materials of the brand's fall collection. They’re perfect for a home update that feels luxurious and very comfortable
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
This viral buy makes clearing up fallen fruit from your backyard trees so much quicker - and it's less than $40 on Amazon
Fallen fruit from trees can require a big clean-up task - but this clever idea that's going viral will make it so easy
By Amy McArdle Published