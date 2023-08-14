Wavy decor is trending for it's playful elegance - here are 12 home decor pieces that prove it

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Calling all home experimentalists: here’s a decor trend you need to try – wiggle or wavy-edged design. Slightly different in vibe from my favorite sophisticated scallop-edged decor, I consider this decor style to be its playful younger cousin, encapsulating a vintage ‘70s vibe and vibrant, modern feel at the same time. But if you’re thinking the on-trend style wouldn’t fit in with your current minimalist or neutral decor you’d be wrong – while they thrive in the maximalist decor space, wavy accessories can also make an unexpectedly elegant statement in your home.

The trend pairs well with both neutral and bright color schemes as well as minimalist and maximalist styles – put simply: there’s a wavy home accessory to suit everyone. So I’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the very best in wiggle-edged decor to bring a playful-yet-still-elegant feel to your space.

OUR TOP 12 WAVY DECOR PICKS

BEST COLORFUL WAVY DECOR

BEST NEUTRAL WAVY DECOR

Verso handled vase $139 at Nordstrom The wiggle handles on this sleek stoneware vase make it feel both timeless and modern at the same time. It's sure to add some interest to your neutral decor. Ebba wall mirror shelf $279 at Urban Outfitters This pretty-and-practical wall mirror also acts as a stylish storage shelf. It's perfect if you don't have much tabletop space, as it can act like a second vanity for your bedroom. Wavy stoneware candelabra $39.99 at Amazon This stoneware candelabra will fit into a minimalist scheme effortlessly. With its varied height design, it will elevate your tabletops in every way imaginable.

BEST MAXIMALIST WAVY DECOR

Wavy taper candle $14 at Etsy While we're on the subject of candle-themed decor, these wavy taper candles are unapologetically bold, both in style and color. The pastel shades will add a welcome color pop to your space and they're scented! Cushioned wavy floor mirror $209.99 at Amazon It is possible to have a maximalist piece that's still somewhat neutral in shade – case in point: this full-length olive green mirror. The wavy cushioned fabric gives it a luxurious-yet-modern feel, and it'll doubtless make a statement in any room. Wavy picture frame $35 at Nordstrom The smaller home accessories can make a statement too! This red wavy picture frame from The Conran Shop is the perfect place to display your most fun memories.

BEST MINIMALIST WAVY DECOR

Armando fireplace screen $398 at Lulu and Georgia This new-in fireplace screen will complete your cozy-yet-chic living room setup beautifully. It's effortlessly modern with its wavy border and sleek silhouette. Alora table lamp $129 at Urban Outfitters This lamp's wavy stem detail is quite simple but still makes an elegant statement – in other words, it's the perfect addition to your minimalist scheme. It also comes in a floor lamp design if you're after a bigger style. Matte black wavy oval mirror $129.99 at Amazon And finally – because you can never have too many mirrors – this wavy oval mirror will elevate the space above your bathroom sink or dressing table.