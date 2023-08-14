Wavy decor is trending for it's playful elegance - here are 12 home decor pieces that prove it

If you’re keen to try the charming trend but can’t find the right pieces for your space, we’ve found the best wavy home decor to suit any style

wavy table runner, lamp, coupe, and vase
(Image credit: H&M, Urban Outfitters, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom)
Calling all home experimentalists: here’s a decor trend you need to try – wiggle or wavy-edged design. Slightly different in vibe from my favorite sophisticated scallop-edged decor, I consider this decor style to be its playful younger cousin, encapsulating a vintage ‘70s vibe and vibrant, modern feel at the same time. But if you’re thinking the on-trend style wouldn’t fit in with your current minimalist or neutral decor you’d be wrong – while they thrive in the maximalist decor space, wavy accessories can also make an unexpectedly elegant statement in your home.

The trend pairs well with both neutral and bright color schemes as well as minimalist and maximalist styles – put simply: there’s a wavy home accessory to suit everyone. So I’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the very best in wiggle-edged decor to bring a playful-yet-still-elegant feel to your space.

BEST COLORFUL WAVY DECOR

pink table runner with a red wavy border
cotton table runner

I adore the contrast wavy trim detail on this cotton table runner – it's the perfect piece to make your dinner table feel more summery! It also comes in white and yellow if you prefer a neutral scheme.

pink glass coupes with a ripple edge design
Wave glass cocktail coupes

These wavy coupes look almost floral in design – they'll add a touch of charm to your table. Summer cocktails, anyone?

green placemats with a darker wavy border
Scalloped linen placemats

These wavy-edged linen placemats will complete your fun-yet-elegant tablescape. I adore this tonal green combo but they come in a few different colorways to suit your style.

BEST NEUTRAL WAVY DECOR

cream stoneware vase with wiggled handles

Verso handled vase

The wiggle handles on this sleek stoneware vase make it feel both timeless and modern at the same time. It's sure to add some interest to your neutral decor.

cream square wall mirror with a wavy border and shelf detail at the base
Ebba wall mirror shelf

This pretty-and-practical wall mirror also acts as a stylish storage shelf. It's perfect if you don't have much tabletop space, as it can act like a second vanity for your bedroom.

wavy stoneware taper candle holder
Wavy stoneware candelabra

This stoneware candelabra will fit into a minimalist scheme effortlessly. With its varied height design, it will elevate your tabletops in every way imaginable.

BEST MAXIMALIST WAVY DECOR

wavy tapered candles in different pastel shades
Wavy taper candle

While we're on the subject of candle-themed decor, these wavy taper candles are unapologetically bold, both in style and color. The pastel shades will add a welcome color pop to your space and they're scented! 

wavy cushioned arched mirror
Cushioned wavy floor mirror

It is possible to have a maximalist piece that's still somewhat neutral in shade – case in point: this full-length olive green mirror. The wavy cushioned fabric gives it a luxurious-yet-modern feel, and it'll doubtless make a statement in any room.

red wavy edged picture frame
Wavy picture frame

The smaller home accessories can make a statement too! This red wavy picture frame from The Conran Shop is the perfect place to display your most fun memories.

BEST MINIMALIST WAVY DECOR

black fireplace cover with a wavy detail
Armando fireplace screen

This new-in fireplace screen will complete your cozy-yet-chic living room setup beautifully. It's effortlessly modern with its wavy border and sleek silhouette.

white table lamp with a wiggle stem
Alora table lamp

This lamp's wavy stem detail is quite simple but still makes an elegant statement – in other words, it's the perfect addition to your minimalist scheme. It also comes in a floor lamp design if you're after a bigger style.

black wavy oval mirror
Matte black wavy oval mirror

And finally – because you can never have too many mirrors – this wavy oval mirror will elevate the space above your bathroom sink or dressing table. 

WHAT IS WAVY DECOR?

Wavy decor refers to pieces that feature some form of wavy or wiggle detail, with wavy borders, edges and silhouettes being the most common form they take. An easy way to incorporate the style into your current scheme is with wavy home accessories – and it’s up to you whether you want to layer your wiggle-edged pieces or make an elegant statement with one standout style.

If you’re keen to try a maximalist take on the style, you can go for statement chubby borders or bring some texture to the look with tufted detail. Bright colors work exceptionally well with this style, but it’s a good idea to stick to block colors rather than patterns (which can look too busy and distract from the wavy silhouette of your pieces).

The playful style also works surprisingly well with minimalist decor! For a sophisticated take on the look, stick to simple wavy lines with neutral or muted tones. White, black, and beige pieces in sleek silhouettes are best if you want to keep your aesthetic looking clean and elegant.

