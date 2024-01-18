Vintage-Style Barware is Trending — These 12 Buys Will Elevate Your Bar Cart and Give Your Home "Swagger"
From burgeoning NYC tastemakers to the great Jonathan Adler himself, discover how stylish designers of the present are utilizing bar decor of the past
I approached the most stylish individuals I know with a simple question: 'What's on your bar cart?' This seemingly straightforward inquiry reveals a lot. According to potter and designer Jonathan Adler, 'a home bar signifies swagger, it makes young people seem sophisticated and old people seem young,' While some may argue that bar carts are purely for display, these mobile drink stations go beyond mere decoration — they function as the entertainment hub of a home, communicating our interests, how we enjoy ourselves, and our social interactions. As Adler puts it: 'A well-stocked bar cart says you're louche and you know how to entertain.'
Responses to this question varied, encompassing expected offerings from the best home decor stores, like the usual bar tools and crystal stems, along with more surprising additions like plants. Though, what emerged prominently from my conversations with experts was one thing: vintage-inspired bar decor.
Bar carts have a history spanning over a century, making the concept itself inherently vintage. The current trend towards vintage-inspired decor appears to pay homage to the origins of this classic piece. Think pewter buckets, ashtrays, and Dali-esque coasters — a curated collection of influences from bygone eras. The bar cart, it seems, has evolved into the most intriguing aspect of home decor. Delve into how the most stylish designers and tastemakers seamlessly blend old-world charm with contemporary sensibilities in styling their bar carts.
Crystal Cut Glasses
Price: $200
"Crystal cut glass all the way," says Ryan Matthew of Studio RM. Eye-catching and elegant, this style is timeless for a reason. I'm quite taken by this set by Soho Home, which is inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge's iconic cables. Each glass is hand-finished and polished for brilliance.
Price: $1,390
No one, and I mean no one, does crystal like Baccarat. Since 1764, the French luxury house has crafted the most exquisite crystal creations. This set, which includes slightly different iterations of a wine glass, lends an elegantly uncontrived look that's well worth the splurge.
Classic Barware
Price: $125
Rather than opt for the disposable variety, Ryan recommends investing in a good set of cocktail picks. This one by Ralph Lauren boasts palpable equestrian charm with its stirrup-shaped ends. Its canvas and leather holder makes for a compelling contrast.
Price: $89.95
Whether it be for chilling a favorite bottle of wine or making a drink on the rocks, every at-home bartender needs a quality ice bucket. Ryan suggests the pewter variety for a timeless, vintage touch. This offering by CB2 offers the same silvery sheen we love about pewter at a far more affordable price. Plus, its faceted details add just the right amount of edge.
Price: $198
The host with the most, Jonathan knows thing or two about outfitting the perfect bar cart. His first pick? This show stopping bar set made of polished brass. It's inspired by classic barbells, offering a novel take on vintage motifs. Putting the hand in handle, this set is quite the conversation starter.
Retro Decanters
Price: $39.95
According to Salon 21 founder Alex Bass, the key to the perfect bar cart is ensuring its stocked enough to accommodate and entertain your guests. How to accomplish this? A decanter! Alex favors the vintage variety, making this retro glam decanter by CB2 the ideal bar accessory.
Price: $150
Jonathan recommended this stunning 'decanter for its vintage-inspired gilded accents and concentric blue glazed rings. Being stoneware, this piece promises durability, able to withstand many a cocktail party. I'm quite fond of its joyful, '70s-esque appeal.
Vintage Accents
Price: $49.95
Ryan recommends a spoon rest for your bar tools. This one, with its contrast-veined marble and emerald cut, is a beautiful recollection of a bygone era. It's small in size but lends a generously luxe feel.
Price: $1,599
Was: $2,399
A style recommended by Alex, this melting disco ball sculpture is Salvador Dalí meets Studio 54. Make your bar cart the life of the party with cheerful '70s charm.
Price: $95
Jonathan Adler makes so many striking coasters, but the designer asserts that these as his all-time bar cart favorite. Featuring glittering butterfly imagery, they're a gorgeous "mix of the decadence of Halston" and playful hippie sentiments. Pair underneath any of the aforementioned glassware to merge different eras of decades' past.
Price: $105
"I've been loving adding plants, believe it or not," says Ryan. The designer likes to incorporate popular houseplants like rosemary and mint inside of ceramic pots, allowing for "easy-access to freshness when mixing drinks." He loves this idea for being equal parts utilitarian and chic — ready to garnish at a moment's notice. The contrast design of this pot set by Burke Decor keeps with our overall vintage feel.
Price: $225
Ashtrays have boast a rich, vintage appearance, but you need not smoke to use them. Ryan likes to include a few on his bar bar for cocktail picks and garnishes, even utilizing them as spoon trays. This ashtray by L'Object is crafted from porcelain and features a malachite-look pattern. As if that wasn't decadent enough, each glittering detail is plated in 24K gold.
Price: $40
Both Alex and Ryan advocate for pairing crystal with ceramic — a unique styling application of old-world sensibilities. Alex keeps Mexican-made clay shot glasses like these handy on her bar cart, which deliver so much visual interest with their ancient design style.
