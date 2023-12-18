These Urban Outfitters End of Year Markdowns Are So Good - Don't Miss Out On Amazing Decor Deals
Featuring double discounts on most items, some might say this Urban Outfitters sale is better than Black Friday. Start the new year off right with style-editor approved decor
The end of the year breeds sales of all kinds. Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to get all the hype, but discerning shoppers' best kept secret are the December sales. Flying largely under the radar, this is the time to swoop up some of the best deals.
This year, Urban Outfitters, one of the best home decor stores, is offering deep discounts on their best-sellers, from beds to bookshelves. The new year is almost upon us, and as the ‘new year, new me’ saying goes, this is a time of fresh starts. What better way to start anew than giving your home a mini makeover with a furniture deal or two? Do the new you a favor by upgrading your decor with these style editor-approved picks.
Best of Urban Outfitters' Home Decor Sale
Remember to add items to your cart as many of these deals are seen during checkout.
Price: $149.99
Was: $499
We’ve been loving rattan lately for its coastal cool appeal. This chair offers that and then some with its soft modern curves and low-set design.
Price: $83.99
Was: $199
This grid patterned rug is equal parts minimal and luxe. It doesn’t hurt that it’s seriously soft, lending itself to lazy days lounging in your living room.
Price: $399
Was: $479
Organic shapes are on track to dominate for 2024, which is why we’re particularly fond of this stunning wall mirror. Its naturalistic form feels nonchalant and elegant, instantly elevating an entryway or living room.
Price: $199
Was: $249
Lean into the spirit of the ‘60s with this modular storage console. Open-concept, this is ideal for showcasing favorite pieces of decor, from vases to become a minimalist bookshelf.
Price: $74.99
Was: $199
Light but surprisingly warm linen makes for one of the best bedding sets, which is why we love this Urban Outfitters quilt. We’re partial to the black, but it's offered in lavender and tan as well.
Price: $1,199
Was: $1,299
Bring on the rattan with this stunning six door dresser. Its elevated bohemian look would pair nicely with cream or neutral tones.
Price: $209.99
Was: $699
Platform beds are undeniably elevated (no pun intended), but did you know that they serve a practical function as well? Believe it or not, they help reduce key pressure points, facilitating better sleep.
Price: $107.99
Was: $299
Make a tasteful statement with this stunning geometric rug. Its honey and cream hues are incredibly versatile, blending seamlessly into an array of color schemes.
Price: $199
Was: $240
No, this side table wasn’t plucked from a MOMA display, but it sure looks like it! Its sculptural appeal would look lovely anywhere, though we think it would make a compelling bedside table.
Price: $1,099
Was: $1,299
Sink into this sleek ‘60s inspired curved sofa. Crafted from durable performance fabric, this piece promises to last for the long haul.
Price: $179.99
Was: $500
Composed of five ovular smoked glass shelves and a powder-coated iron frame, this is one of the best bookshelves as it proves that there's beauty in simplicity. Consider adding this to your home office for an elevated touch.
Price: $499
Was: $599
Toile print is synonymous with elegance. This chair pairs the classical print with a contemporary tri-leg design - a modern take on a timeless style.
Price: $34.99
Was: $49
Most throw pillows, though beautiful, fail to offer the comfort we seek. Get the best of both worlds with this plush fleece pillow, featuring Urban Outfitter’s famous Marshmallow silhouette.
Price: $191.97
Was: $800
Rustic materials meet a vintage silhouette with this striking vanity set. Now under $200, it’s one of the best deals we’ve come across all year.
