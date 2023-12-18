These Urban Outfitters End of Year Markdowns Are So Good - Don't Miss Out On Amazing Decor Deals

Featuring double discounts on most items, some might say this Urban Outfitters sale is better than Black Friday. Start the new year off right with style-editor approved decor

Best home decor from the Urban Outfitters end of year sale.
(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

The end of the year breeds sales of all kinds. Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to get all the hype, but discerning shoppers' best kept secret are the December sales. Flying largely under the radar, this is the time to swoop up some of the best deals. 

This year, Urban Outfitters, one of the best home decor stores, is offering deep discounts on their best-sellers, from beds to bookshelves. The new year is almost upon us, and as the ‘new year, new me’ saying goes, this is a time of fresh starts. What better way to start anew than giving your home a mini makeover with a furniture deal or two? Do the new you a favor by upgrading your decor with these style editor-approved picks. 

Best of Urban Outfitters' Home Decor Sale

Remember to add items to your cart as many of these deals are seen during checkout. 

Woven chair.
Slump Lounge Chair

Price: $149.99

Was: $499

We’ve been loving rattan lately for its coastal cool appeal. This chair offers that and then some with its soft modern curves and low-set design.  

Grid pattern rug.
Grid Shag Rug

Price: $83.99

Was: $199

This grid patterned rug is equal parts minimal and luxe. It doesn’t hurt that it’s seriously soft, lending itself to lazy days lounging in your living room.  

Asymmetrical wall mirror.
Yoji Wall Mirror

Price: $399

Was: $479

Organic shapes are on track to dominate for 2024, which is why we’re particularly fond of this stunning wall mirror. Its naturalistic form feels nonchalant and elegant, instantly elevating an entryway or living room.

Modular storage console.

Alana Modular Storage Console

Price: $199

Was: $249

Lean into the spirit of the ‘60s with this modular storage console. Open-concept, this is ideal for showcasing favorite pieces of decor, from vases to become a minimalist bookshelf.  

Black linen quilt.
Relaxed Linen Quilt (Full/Queen)

Price: $74.99

Was: $199

Light but surprisingly warm linen makes for one of the best bedding sets, which is why we love this Urban Outfitters quilt. We’re partial to the black, but it's offered in lavender and tan as well. 

Wooden dresser.
Marte 6 Drawer Dresser

Price: $1,199

Was: $1,299

Bring on the rattan with this stunning six door dresser. Its elevated bohemian look would pair nicely with cream or neutral tones. 

Platform bed.
Jenavive Platform Bed (Queen)

Price: $209.99

Was: $699

Platform beds are undeniably elevated (no pun intended), but did you know that they serve a practical function as well? Believe it or not, they help reduce key pressure points, facilitating better sleep.  

Statement rug.
Bryce Shaggy Rag Rug

Price: $107.99

Was: $299

Make a tasteful statement with this stunning geometric rug. Its honey and cream hues are incredibly versatile, blending seamlessly into an array of color schemes.  

Contemporary side table.

Vera Ceramic Side Table

Price: $199

Was: $240

No, this side table wasn’t plucked from a MOMA display, but it sure looks like it! Its sculptural appeal would look lovely anywhere, though we think it would make a compelling bedside table.  

Curved couch.
Aria Sofa

Price: $1,099

Was: $1,299

Sink into this sleek ‘60s inspired curved sofa. Crafted from durable performance fabric, this piece promises to last for the long haul. 

Modern bookshelf.
Oscar Bookshelf

Price: $179.99

Was: $500

Composed of five ovular smoked glass shelves and a powder-coated iron frame, this is one of the best bookshelves as it proves that there's beauty in simplicity. Consider adding this to your home office for an elevated touch.  

Toile print chair.
Floria Toile Chair

Price: $499

Was: $599

Toile print is synonymous with elegance. This chair pairs the classical print with a contemporary tri-leg design - a modern take on a timeless style.  

Fleece tufted throw pillow.
Marshmallow Cloud Fleece Throw Pillow

Price: $34.99

Was: $49

Most throw pillows, though beautiful, fail to offer the comfort we seek. Get the best of both worlds with this plush fleece pillow, featuring Urban Outfitter’s famous Marshmallow silhouette. 

Mirror vanity unit.
Armand Vanity

Price: $191.97

Was: $800

Rustic materials meet a vintage silhouette with this striking vanity set. Now under $200, it’s one of the best deals we’ve come across all year. 

Ceramic wall sconce.
Thena Ceramic Sconce

Price: $69.99

Was: $99

Instantly elevating any space, sconces are among interior designers’ favorite tricks. Add a chic touch to your home with this artful option with ceramic tiers.  

