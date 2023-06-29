“They make me feel happier!” 12 colorful tableware pieces that are guaranteed to make dining more cheerful
If you like to switch up your table settings with the seasons, then look no further than these bright and cheerful tableware finds for summer
Whether you’re dining alfresco more or entertaining indoors one thing’s for sure - the warmer weather during summer makes us all want to come together over food and wine. So what better time to invest in some beautifully colorful pieces for your dinner table?
The simple addition of color is an easy way to create a joyful table. Whether you choose different versions of the same color to create a tonal look, go all out with an uplifting medley of clashing colors, or prefer a few statement brights to complement your otherwise-neutral decor, it’s so easy to incorporate into your current decor with just a few new accessories.
From placemats to cocktail coupes, we’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the very best in colorful tableware that you can buy now and use for countless years to come, and as a bonus product - here's the colorful glassware in the image above.
OUR TOP 12 COLORFUL TABLEWARE FINDS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
This beautifully bright scallop platter is sure to gain you some compliments. It goes without saying that it's the perfect piece on which to serve everybody's favourite seafood nibbles.
I adore the subtle floral design of these green coupes. Green is one of those rare colors that's pretty much neutral-adjacent, so they will pair just as well with rattan and gold accents as with other colors.
Speaking of neutral-adjacent pieces, these seersucker stripe placemats from J.Crew will give a fresh and joyful feel to your table while still remaining very classic in their style.
I can't look at this sunny yellow pitcher without smiling - the color is just so uplifting! It'll look great with other bright colors and also pairs well with an otherwise neutral table. Not to mention, the textured finish makes it look far more expensive than it actually is!
These ombre tapered candles will add a subtle touch of color to your table. The elongated design makes them look incredibly luxe, and you can style them with colorful holders for a really effective finish.
If you prefer more subtle shades of yellow, these mustard placemats are perfect. The solid block of color and fringed edges will provide a luxe finishing touch to your table settings.
This tinted glass cake stand is both cheerful and effortlessly elegant. As with all the pieces in the luxury collection, this exquisite stand is handblown by glass artisans, making it a worthy platform for your show-stopping bakes.
Crafted from resin, this cheese board features beautifully blended shades of orange and cream. It's the perfect colorful addition to your monthly wine and cheese nights.
These reusable napkins come in four stunning colors and patterns, so even if they're the only colorful thing on your table they're still sure to make an impact.
This burnt orange table runner will give you a beautiful base for your colorful spread. The shade pretty much goes with every style of tabletop from woodwork to stoneware.
And these warm dusky pink plates and bowls are the perfect pieces to set your table with. The subtle color marries well with other brighter shades, and I adore the sleek, modern design of the hand-glazed designs.
WHAT COLOR DINNERWARE FEELS THE MOST JOYFUL?
Although all additions of color are welcome in the summer, there’s something about yellow, orange, and green tones in particular that feels the most joyful. The citrusy shades are undeniably fresh, making us think of fruit salads and freshly squeezed juices, and as such they all have the potential to really uplift your kitchen and dining space.
Possibly the most cheerful shade of them all, yellow instantly brightens up a room. It's a color that our editor Pip Rich recently identified as a key trend from Milan's Salone del Mobile earlier this year. 'It's no surprise to see the best brands in the world start to play with bright yellow more,' he says. 'It's connection with sunshine and cheerfulness is clear. Expect to see a lot of it in 2024.' Hero pieces in the sunny shade (like the pitcher we linked to above) will really make a statement in a minimalist room and offsets monochromatic tones incredibly well.
Green to me is neutral-adjacent, meaning it pairs just as beautifully with rattan decor pieces and beige linens as it does with similarly bright colors. The shade of mojitos and wild meadows, it’s an undeniably uplifting hue. Check out our top green accessories for further proof of how elegant this shade is.
Ranging from burnt to bright in shade, orange is probably the most versatile summer-friendly shade out there. Decor pieces in terracotta shades feel earthy and warm, while bright orange ones are reminiscent of tropical sunsets - either way, the color evokes happy memories and will really cheer up any style of decor.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
