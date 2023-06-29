“They make me feel happier!” 12 colorful tableware pieces that are guaranteed to make dining more cheerful

Whether you’re dining alfresco more or entertaining indoors one thing’s for sure - the warmer weather during summer makes us all want to come together over food and wine. So what better time to invest in some beautifully colorful pieces for your dinner table?

The simple addition of color is an easy way to create a joyful table. Whether you choose different versions of the same color to create a tonal look, go all out with an uplifting medley of clashing colors, or prefer a few statement brights to complement your otherwise-neutral decor, it’s so easy to incorporate into your current decor with just a few new accessories.

From placemats to cocktail coupes, we’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the very best in colorful tableware that you can buy now and use for countless years to come, and as a bonus product - here's the colorful glassware in the image above.

OUR TOP 12 COLORFUL TABLEWARE FINDS

WHAT COLOR DINNERWARE FEELS THE MOST JOYFUL?

Although all additions of color are welcome in the summer, there’s something about yellow, orange, and green tones in particular that feels the most joyful. The citrusy shades are undeniably fresh, making us think of fruit salads and freshly squeezed juices, and as such they all have the potential to really uplift your kitchen and dining space.

Possibly the most cheerful shade of them all, yellow instantly brightens up a room. It's a color that our editor Pip Rich recently identified as a key trend from Milan's Salone del Mobile earlier this year. 'It's no surprise to see the best brands in the world start to play with bright yellow more,' he says. 'It's connection with sunshine and cheerfulness is clear. Expect to see a lot of it in 2024.' Hero pieces in the sunny shade (like the pitcher we linked to above) will really make a statement in a minimalist room and offsets monochromatic tones incredibly well.

Green to me is neutral-adjacent, meaning it pairs just as beautifully with rattan decor pieces and beige linens as it does with similarly bright colors. The shade of mojitos and wild meadows, it’s an undeniably uplifting hue. Check out our top green accessories for further proof of how elegant this shade is.

Ranging from burnt to bright in shade, orange is probably the most versatile summer-friendly shade out there. Decor pieces in terracotta shades feel earthy and warm, while bright orange ones are reminiscent of tropical sunsets - either way, the color evokes happy memories and will really cheer up any style of decor.