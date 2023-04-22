9 beautiful and sustainable home decor brands to elevate your living room with this Earth Day

For Earth Day, we're celebrating the very best places you can shop for sustainable design. From couches that are filled with stuffing made from recycled bottles to throw pillows dyed with plants, there are so many good options out there that are better for the environment.

Most of the best home decor stores are now conscious of their eco footprints. And new innovations and practices have made it easier to find living room furniture that is more sustainable. A little research goes a long way.

Best stores for sustainable couches

(opens in new tab) 1. Sabai View at Sabai (opens in new tab) This clever furniture brand uses only natural fibers, FSC certified wood and makes fabric out of recycled water bottles. Oh, and all the chatter about Sabai says that every couch is super, super comfortable. 2. Joybird View at Joybird (opens in new tab) This disrupter brand plants more trees than were used in the production of what you buy, and its committed to using only eco-friendly foam in its squashy designs. (opens in new tab) 3. Inside Weather View at Inside Weather (opens in new tab) Not only do these elevated couches look like a mid-century classic but the frames are made with FSC Certified wood and the filling is made with foam created from plastic bottles. At least two trees are planted for every purchase.

Best stores for sustainable pillows

(opens in new tab) 1. Made Trade View at Made Trade (opens in new tab) Each design is ethically sourced and made using only organic and non-VOC materials. This pillow is handmade on a loom, cutting down on the amount of energy needed for production. (opens in new tab) 2. Wayfair View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) There are hundreds of pillows for sale at Wayfair that are stuffed with Eco-Fill, made from recycled fiber fillings. This particular pillow would add a little texture to a minimalist living room. 3. Jungalow View at Jungalow (opens in new tab) Ethically made and responsibly sourced, Jungalow's designs are colorful and fun. Pillow covers are made from bamboo fibers, a tree that grows back and regenerates very fast.

Best stores for sustainable rugs