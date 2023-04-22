9 beautiful and sustainable home decor brands to elevate your living room with this Earth Day
Couches made from recycled bottles and rugs that are dyed with nuts and vegetables - it's easy to make sustainable design choices if you know where to look
1. Best stores for sustainable couches
2. Best stores for sustainable pillows
3. Best stores for sustainable rugs
For Earth Day, we're celebrating the very best places you can shop for sustainable design. From couches that are filled with stuffing made from recycled bottles to throw pillows dyed with plants, there are so many good options out there that are better for the environment.
Most of the best home decor stores are now conscious of their eco footprints. And new innovations and practices have made it easier to find living room furniture that is more sustainable. A little research goes a long way.
Best stores for sustainable couches
This clever furniture brand uses only natural fibers, FSC certified wood and makes fabric out of recycled water bottles. Oh, and all the chatter about Sabai says that every couch is super, super comfortable.
This disrupter brand plants more trees than were used in the production of what you buy, and its committed to using only eco-friendly foam in its squashy designs.
Best stores for sustainable pillows
Each design is ethically sourced and made using only organic and non-VOC materials. This pillow is handmade on a loom, cutting down on the amount of energy needed for production.
There are hundreds of pillows for sale at Wayfair that are stuffed with Eco-Fill, made from recycled fiber fillings. This particular pillow would add a little texture to a minimalist living room.
Best stores for sustainable rugs
Not only are Ruggable's rugs washable, so they look good and therefore last a lot longer, they're also made with mostly recycled materials.
Ethically soured and paying its producers fairly, Minna's brilliant rugs are all dyed using vegetables, plants, and nuts. It's run out of Hudson, NY, by a queer-led team, and is definitely a brand to watch.
