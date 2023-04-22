9 beautiful and sustainable home decor brands to elevate your living room with this Earth Day

For Earth Day, we're celebrating the very best places you can shop for sustainable design. From couches that are filled with stuffing made from recycled bottles to throw pillows dyed with plants, there are so many good options out there that are better for the environment. 

Most of the best home decor stores are now conscious of their eco footprints. And new innovations and practices have made it easier to find living room furniture  that is more sustainable. A little research goes a long way.

Best stores for sustainable couches

blue couch

1. Sabai

This clever furniture brand uses only natural fibers, FSC certified wood and makes fabric out of recycled water bottles. Oh, and all the chatter about Sabai says that every couch is super, super comfortable. 

yellow couch
2. Joybird

This disrupter brand plants more trees than were used in the production of what you buy, and its committed to using only eco-friendly foam in its squashy designs.

red couch

3. Inside Weather

Not only do these elevated couches look like a mid-century classic but the frames are made with FSC Certified wood and the filling is made with foam created from plastic bottles. At least two trees are planted for every purchase.

Best stores for sustainable pillows

cushion

1. Made Trade

Each design is ethically sourced and made using only organic and non-VOC materials. This pillow is handmade on a loom, cutting down on the amount of energy needed for production.

neutral pillow

2. Wayfair

There are hundreds of pillows for sale at Wayfair that are stuffed with Eco-Fill, made from recycled fiber fillings. This particular pillow would add a little texture to a minimalist living room.

colorful pillow
3. Jungalow

Ethically made and responsibly sourced, Jungalow's designs are colorful and fun. Pillow covers are made from bamboo fibers, a tree that grows back and regenerates very fast.

Best stores for sustainable rugs

green rug

1. Ruggable

Not only are Ruggable's rugs washable, so they look good and therefore last a lot longer, they're also made with mostly recycled materials.

rug

2. Minna

Ethically soured and paying its producers fairly, Minna's brilliant rugs are all dyed using vegetables, plants, and nuts. It's run out of Hudson, NY, by a queer-led team, and is definitely a brand to watch.

white rug

3. CICIL

Sourcing wool only from the north east of America, CICIL doesn’t use any manmade dyes in its minimalist rugs. The brand ethos is to allowthe natural hues of the wool to stand out, creating a beautifully soothing collection.

