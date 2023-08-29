9 small decor pieces - with even smaller price tags - that will add a luxe touch to your home

Luxe couches, cabinets and dinner tables will always be a great addition to your home, but it’s often the smaller expensive-looking details that make the biggest difference to your space (let’s call it ‘quiet luxury’, but for your home). And no – they don’t have to cost a fortune! From trinket dishes to candlesticks, there are certain home accessories that make your space feel more considered, curated and elegant 

I’m convinced that the most delicate pieces of decor can make your home feel more expensive, and the best home decor stores are full of little luxe accents and accessories to elevate the feel of your decor. But finding luxe-looking decor for less is easier said than done, so I’ve done all the hard browsing work for you and found the most expensive-looking home accessories – and the best thing is that everything in this list is under $100! 

Our top 9 luxe-looking affordable home accents

small minimalist decor

white marble chain decor pieceso chic
Almarine chain decor

Of all the decorative objects out there, this marble chain piece has the be the most chic. It would make a subtle statement alone on a side table or effortlessly draped over your pile of coffee table books.

black metal double candlestick in a winding pipe design
Black metal candlestick

With its abstract looped silhouette and double candle design, this metal candlestick looks far more expensive than it actually is – I've seen similar styles for 10X the price! It will suit monochromatic schemes perfectly.

cream knot ball pillow
Soft knot ball pillow

Add a bit of interest to a tonal sofa setup with this chic knot pillow. This sort of design will usually come with a pretty hefty price tag, but at just over $20 it's an absolute steal!

Small statement decor

black stoneware vase with white ringed pattern
Boaz vase

I can't quite believe this vase is under £25! With its eye-catching monochromatic pattern, organic shape and textured stoneware finish it would case a striking silhouette against a plain wall.

two navy twisted taper candles
Navy spiral candles

These new-in candles from H&M look far more expensive than their under-$10 price. The rich deep navy tones and delicate twisted detail will add a playful-yet-elegant touch to your tabletops. They also come in classic white!

two ceramic dishes in the shape of seashells with wiggle line handpainted detailplayful design
Shell ceramic dishes

These scalloped mini dishes look so whimsical and fun! Style them on their own as a set or use them to display little trinkets for an elegant storage solution for your spare bits and pieces.

small stoneware decor

3 cream stoneware vases in complementary curved shapes
Mini stoneware vases

These mini stoneware vases look effortlessly chic – layer them together on a shelf or side table for a luxe touch. With their matte stoneware finish and complementary curved designs, this stylish set does all the hard styling work for you!

cream stoneware bowl with wrinkled rim and ridged detail on the outsidesuper elegant
Wrinkle decorative bowl

This decorative bowl has a statement-making wrinkled design which really elevates the look. The mesmerizing design comes in a larger size, but I'm struggling to believe even this smaller style is under $50, TBH.

black marble mini chopping board and knife with brushed gold blade
Marble chopping board set

Finally, nothing says 'luxury' quite like a marble and brushed gold homeware piece. This mini chopping board set is the ideal addition to your chic cocktail-making station. It would make an excellent gift! 

Which details make decor look more expensive?

There are a few key features to look out for when aiming for a luxe decor look. Elegant organic shapes and materials are always a safe bet! Stoneware – particularly smooth matte ceramic, marble, and porcelain pieces – can all look really elevated, and doesn’t have to cost a ton, as the pieces above prove.

Luxe accents like gold hardware and delicate hand painted detail will never fail to add a luxe touch to your decor – just look at the chopping board set and seashell dishes as examples! Eye-catching silhouettes and textures (like that of the shapely Lulu and Georgia bowl above) are also easy ways to make simple home accessories feel more expensive. Finally, rich colors like deep navy make a statement while still looking expensive, or if you're a fan of muted shades then matte cream and black finishes are a failsafe luxe-looking combo.

