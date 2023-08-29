9 small decor pieces - with even smaller price tags - that will add a luxe touch to your home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Luxe couches, cabinets and dinner tables will always be a great addition to your home, but it’s often the smaller expensive-looking details that make the biggest difference to your space (let’s call it ‘quiet luxury’, but for your home). And no – they don’t have to cost a fortune! From trinket dishes to candlesticks, there are certain home accessories that make your space feel more considered, curated and elegant

I’m convinced that the most delicate pieces of decor can make your home feel more expensive, and the best home decor stores are full of little luxe accents and accessories to elevate the feel of your decor. But finding luxe-looking decor for less is easier said than done, so I’ve done all the hard browsing work for you and found the most expensive-looking home accessories – and the best thing is that everything in this list is under $100!

Our top 9 luxe-looking affordable home accents

small minimalist decor

so chic Almarine chain decor $47 at Lulu and Georgia Of all the decorative objects out there, this marble chain piece has the be the most chic. It would make a subtle statement alone on a side table or effortlessly draped over your pile of coffee table books. Black metal candlestick $17.99 at H&M With its abstract looped silhouette and double candle design, this metal candlestick looks far more expensive than it actually is – I've seen similar styles for 10X the price! It will suit monochromatic schemes perfectly. Soft knot ball pillow $20.49 at Amazon Add a bit of interest to a tonal sofa setup with this chic knot pillow. This sort of design will usually come with a pretty hefty price tag, but at just over $20 it's an absolute steal!

Small statement decor

small stoneware decor