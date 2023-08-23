The most relaxing home decor I can find - make your home feel as soothing as a spa

When I think of an indulgent spa’s decor, the first thing that comes to mind is matte stoneware. While the fanciest spas feature the effect throughout (deep, neutral limewash walls are an added bonus), this can also be reflected in the accessories you pick, like the stoneware vase, bath caddy and diffusers above. Other organic materials like wood can also make nice accents (e.g. the wooden detail on the soap dispenser) – the combination to me is reminiscent of a sauna and steam room, AKA a match made in self-care heaven.

A minimalist aesthetic is also key to an expensive spa’s look, so keep your clutter to a minimum. While having minimal mess makes your space more visually pleasing, it also has the added bonus of helping to declutter your mind. After you’ve tidied away your loose bits and bobs with some stylish storage solutions, it’s time to look at the decor pieces you do want on display. When picking your accessories, less is definitely more – try to think of it as: your decor should be as mindfully chosen as your yoga practices.

Finally, extending spa-like accents past your bathroom to your bedroom and living space (e.g. the waffle throw and organic linen bedding) is an easy way to spread the relaxing feel throughout your home and maximize the rewards of your carefully-chosen calming decor.