The most relaxing home decor I can find - make your home feel as soothing as a spa
If you and your home are in need of a little pick-me-up, we’ve found the most calming decor to make you feel soothed and your home feel more indulgent
Going to the spa for a much-needed bit of TLC is probably everyone’s favorite pastime. So why not take it one step further by creating a relaxing sanctuary in your own home? Using home accessories with organic materials, soothing color schemes and an aesthetic-yet-calming device or two, you very much can.
I, for one, love to make my space feel as relaxing and look as expensive as possible – because after a full-on day out in the ‘real world’, my home is the one place I can indulge in a little self-care (professionally-trained Swedish masseuse preferred, but not essential). So I’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the most calming accessories to help your home feel both relaxing and luxurious – from soothing diffusers to bath accessories that’ll make self-care moments feel even more indulgent.
OUR 9 MOST RELAXING HOMEWARE PICKS
RELAXING BATHROOM PIECES
This bath caddy looks so unbelievably luxe, from its natural pattern to the smooth engraved detail. It'll also provide you with a place to store your indulgent beauty bits like scrubs, soaps and salts while you're in the tub – DIY Turkish hammam, anybody?
The mix of stoneware and wooden accents on this soap dispenser simply screams 'luxe spa'. Upgrade your old disposable bottle to this more expensive-feeling one.
RELAXING BEDROOM PIECES
Nothing could be make a more soothing addition to your bedroom than this Vitruvi essential oil diffuser. Not only will it release your favorite relaxing scents, but it's also made of modern matte stoneware in a calming lavender shade.
If you want to create a calming aesthetic, it's a good idea to add high-quality organic materials wherever possible. This white linen bedding set is a perfect example – if expensive spas had beds for sleeping, I'm sure they'd be covered in this set.
RELAXING ACCESSORIES
If you want to extend the relaxing feel to your decorative pieces, this stoneware vase makes the perfect addition to any tabletop. It has a sleek, curved silhouette that will stand out against a neutral-toned wall beautifully without taking away from a minimalist aesthetic.
How chic does this reed diffuser look? It will make your home smell like a spa and the matte black finish is much sleeker than many of the other diffuser styles I've seen.
What decor feels the most relaxing?
When I think of an indulgent spa’s decor, the first thing that comes to mind is matte stoneware. While the fanciest spas feature the effect throughout (deep, neutral limewash walls are an added bonus), this can also be reflected in the accessories you pick, like the stoneware vase, bath caddy and diffusers above. Other organic materials like wood can also make nice accents (e.g. the wooden detail on the soap dispenser) – the combination to me is reminiscent of a sauna and steam room, AKA a match made in self-care heaven.
A minimalist aesthetic is also key to an expensive spa’s look, so keep your clutter to a minimum. While having minimal mess makes your space more visually pleasing, it also has the added bonus of helping to declutter your mind. After you’ve tidied away your loose bits and bobs with some stylish storage solutions, it’s time to look at the decor pieces you do want on display. When picking your accessories, less is definitely more – try to think of it as: your decor should be as mindfully chosen as your yoga practices.
Finally, extending spa-like accents past your bathroom to your bedroom and living space (e.g. the waffle throw and organic linen bedding) is an easy way to spread the relaxing feel throughout your home and maximize the rewards of your carefully-chosen calming decor.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
