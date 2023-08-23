The most relaxing home decor I can find - make your home feel as soothing as a spa

If you and your home are in need of a little pick-me-up, we’ve found the most calming decor to make you feel soothed and your home feel more indulgent

published

Going to the spa for a much-needed bit of TLC is probably everyone’s favorite pastime. So why not take it one step further by creating a relaxing sanctuary in your own home? Using home accessories with organic materials, soothing color schemes and an aesthetic-yet-calming device or two, you very much can.

I, for one, love to make my space feel as relaxing and look as expensive as possible – because after a full-on day out in the ‘real world’, my home is the one place I can indulge in a little self-care (professionally-trained Swedish masseuse preferred, but not essential). So I’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the most calming accessories to help your home feel both relaxing and luxurious – from soothing diffusers to bath accessories that’ll make self-care moments feel even more indulgent.

OUR 9 MOST RELAXING HOMEWARE PICKS

RELAXING BATHROOM PIECES

white marble bath caddy with curved design and beauty bits on top
Mercedes marble bath caddy

This bath caddy looks so unbelievably luxe, from its natural pattern to the smooth engraved detail. It'll also provide you with a place to store your indulgent beauty bits like scrubs, soaps and salts while you're in the tub – DIY Turkish hammam, anybody? 

white stoneware soap dispenser with wooden pump
Stoneware soap dispenser

The mix of stoneware and wooden accents on this soap dispenser simply screams 'luxe spa'. Upgrade your old disposable bottle to this more expensive-feeling one.

beige waffled towel hung on a hook
Waffled bath towel

Nothing says you're getting an indulgent spa treatment quite like wearing a waffle robe, and this waffle texture bath towel is the home accessory version! It comes in a soothing neutral shade that'll go with any style of decor.

RELAXING BEDROOM PIECES

lilac matte stoneware essential oil diffuser in a tall curved shape
Vitruvi stone diffuser

Nothing could be make a more soothing addition to your bedroom than this Vitruvi essential oil diffuser. Not only will it release your favorite relaxing scents, but it's also made of modern matte stoneware in a calming lavender shade.

white linen bedding set on a bed
Parker linen duvet set

If you want to create a calming aesthetic, it's a good idea to add high-quality organic materials wherever possible. This white linen bedding set is a perfect example – if expensive spas had beds for sleeping, I'm sure they'd be covered in this set.

folded white waffle blanket

Waffled bedspread

Extend the spa-like waffle theme to your bedroom with this waffle throw. The luxe texture will add some dimension and interest to your all-white bedding. The lighter feel of this blanket makes it perfect for summer!

RELAXING ACCESSORIES

white matte stoneware vase with a curved silhouette
Calista vase

If you want to extend the relaxing feel to your decorative pieces, this stoneware vase makes the perfect addition to any tabletop. It has a sleek, curved silhouette that will stand out against a neutral-toned wall beautifully without taking away from a minimalist aesthetic.

reed diffuser with a matte black vessel
Apotheke reed diffuser

How chic does this reed diffuser look? It will make your home smell like a spa and the matte black finish is much sleeker than many of the other diffuser styles I've seen.

pale wooden oval bowl with scented candles and other decor bits on top
Clemente wooden bowl

Last but not least, this stylish paulownia wood piece works as a display bowl or a chic place for storing your scented candles, stoneware candlesticks and other spa-adjacent decor bits.

What decor feels the most relaxing?

When I think of an indulgent spa’s decor, the first thing that comes to mind is matte stoneware. While the fanciest spas feature the effect throughout (deep, neutral limewash walls are an added bonus), this can also be reflected in the accessories you pick, like the stoneware vase, bath caddy and diffusers above. Other organic materials like wood can also make nice accents (e.g. the wooden detail on the soap dispenser) – the combination to me is reminiscent of a sauna and steam room, AKA a match made in self-care heaven. 

A minimalist aesthetic is also key to an expensive spa’s look, so keep your clutter to a minimum. While having minimal mess makes your space more visually pleasing, it also has the added bonus of helping to declutter your mind. After you’ve tidied away your loose bits and bobs with some stylish storage solutions, it’s time to look at the decor pieces you do want on display. When picking your accessories, less is definitely more – try to think of it as: your decor should be as mindfully chosen as your yoga practices. 

Finally, extending spa-like accents past your bathroom to your bedroom and living space (e.g. the waffle throw and organic linen bedding) is an easy way to spread the relaxing feel throughout your home and maximize the rewards of your carefully-chosen calming decor.

