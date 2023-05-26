The biggest and best deals for your backyard this Memorial Day, picked by our editors – including 62% off a patio set

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and it's the perfect opportunity to get out into your backyard, whether it's for a small family gathering or you're hosting a big neighborhood cookout. 

However, as we move into the summer months, you might just notice that your outdoor space is missing a little something to make the perfect spot for hosting guests, or just enjoying and relaxing. Luckily, this weekend is also a great time to pick up a bargain in the Memorial Day sales, meaning you can pick up some great deals in time to enjoy for the rest of the summer. 

With that in mind, we asked our editors to scour the sales currently on, and find their favorite discounts and deals on trend-led design for the backyard, from outdoor furniture to accessories. Here's what they found. 

Our editors' 10 favorite finds for Memorial Day

outdoor rug with charcoal design76% off
1. Umbria charcoal outdoor rug

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the woven synthetic material is durable enough to withstand high foot traffic and unpredictable weather, and the size is large enough to fit all my outdoor seating. 

'The monochrome pattern also has a super modern feel that makes the perfect addition to my cozy alfresco area. With a 76% saving this Memorial Day, it’s the ideal item for an extra long weekend spent in the sun,' says junior writer Lilith Hudson.

a firepitSave $95
2. Howland round firepit

'I love a firepit, not only for the cozy, atmospheric nights spent huddled around it, but for the simple reason that it creates a focal point and centerpiece for outdoor seating areas,' says deputy editor Hugh Metcalf.

From this perspective, a round firepit is best, helping you to keep flow as your guests move around your patio, and a simple design like this one from AllModern will suit almost any type of backyard. 'This design is always going to be in style, and with nearly $100 off, it's the perfect time to buy,' says Hugh 

an outdoor coffee table in a stone effect$170 off
3. Naya outdoor coffee table

This concrete outdoor table is a great way for rounding out an outdoor seating arrangement, and it's got a great saving of $170 off this Memorial Day. 

'It's a great piece for bringing the idea of 'minimaluxe' to an outdoor space,' says editor in chief Pip Rich. Modern and curved-led, the perpendicular base brings an elevated touch to this industrial material. 

a director$140 off
4. The Director's Chair

'I always look to Business and Pleasure for cool, slightly offbeat buys for sunny days, and this movie set-style chair hits the spot – a few of them will look great around my outdoor table this weekend,' says deputy editor Ellen Finch.

A riff on a classic design, a gently scalloped edge take this nautical color scheme and elevate it into something modern, and with $140 off, it's one of the biggest savings in Anthropologie's sale.

wicker patio set62% off
5. Palace wicker patio set

'With the summer here, it's time to spruce up the outdoors, and  these breezy woven wicker furniture pieces (a table, bench and two chairs) are ideal for spending long hours outdoors, soaking up the sun,' says content editor Aditi Sharma Maheshwari

Wayfair has some great savings this Memorial Day weekend, and with 62% off, this modern take on a wicker patio set has never been more wallet-friendly.  


a striped sun lounger47% off
6. Newport lounge chair

For shopping editor Oonagh Turner, oversized deckchair stripes are the trend for the backyard this season. 'Evocative of holidays and with a strong sense of nostalgia, these cheery stripes bring a playful pop of pattern to any outdoor space, transforming any size of backyard.'

This outdoor chaise lounge is her pick for the Memorial Day sales, with a bold blue nautical stripe and an integrated side table, it definitely delivers on that vacation feel, and the huge discount will go down well, too.  

a privacy screenSave $115
7. Veradek outdoor privacy screen

A good privacy screen can be a game-changer in a backyard, and this design represents a great way to introduce style into your outdoor space. 'Black privacy screens can feel a little harsh in a garden, especially for more rustic inspired spaces,' says junior writer Lilith. 'This corten steel design will blend in better, but also stands out thanks to its modern take on a geometric design.' It's currently $115 off at AllModern. 

coupe glasses
8. Colored coupe glasses

'Anthropologie has got up to 40% off across furniture and decor this Memorial Day, chiming perfect with the start of the summer season,' shopping editor Oonagh explains. 

'I've been eyeing up these 1920s-style cocktail glasses sold as a set of four for a while. Colored glass just transports me to the Amalfi Coast!'

everdure furnace in mint$300 off
9. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal FURNACE

'The Everdure FURNACE gas grill is currently $300 cheaper at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day,' says smart homes ecommerce editor Caroline Preece. 'I adore this grill's simple yet striking design and the features that go with it, and one of our only critiques was its price!' 

Plus, it comes in this chic mint colorway - something to bring a bit of design flair to your gas grill. 

portable lampSave 20%
10. PC portable lamp

Outdoor lighting is the secret to better outdoor entertaining, but while you might not be planning to re-do your landscape lighting, a portable table lamp can be a great new addition. 

'This one by Hay Design is one of my favorite,' says deputy editor Hugh, 'and it's got 20% off for Memorial Day. It comes in 8 different colors - I'm lusting after the off-white or the olive.' 

