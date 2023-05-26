The biggest and best deals for your backyard this Memorial Day, picked by our editors – including 62% off a patio set

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and it's the perfect opportunity to get out into your backyard, whether it's for a small family gathering or you're hosting a big neighborhood cookout.

However, as we move into the summer months, you might just notice that your outdoor space is missing a little something to make the perfect spot for hosting guests, or just enjoying and relaxing. Luckily, this weekend is also a great time to pick up a bargain in the Memorial Day sales, meaning you can pick up some great deals in time to enjoy for the rest of the summer.

With that in mind, we asked our editors to scour the sales currently on, and find their favorite discounts and deals on trend-led design for the backyard, from outdoor furniture to accessories. Here's what they found.

Our editors' 10 favorite finds for Memorial Day

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.