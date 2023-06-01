"My living room was instantly elevated the moment I added this." Our editor picks the 12 best luxe-looking home accents
From accessories that feel curated to furniture that is easy to mix into existing schemes, Pip Rich picks the pieces to make your home look more luxe
It's relatively easy to make your home look more luxe with the addition of a few simple accents. By simply curating pieces that work together and giving them space to breathe your decor will be elevated in an instant.
And so I've trawled the best home decor stores to find the buys I believe will make your home more elegant, more refined. All these suggestions can be easily mixed into existing schemes - just make sure there is air around them so you can appreciate each one.
Luxe looking home accessories
It's the finishing touches that make a big difference here - vessels and accessories chosen simply because they spark joy. Because there is nothing more luxe than a place curated with little pieces that you love.
The key to a luxe look is the confidence to play with a little irregularity. To allow personality in through a refined sense of asymmetry. This stoneware vase has all the charm of a piece found in the backstreets of southern Italy, without the airfare.
A subtle pattern of pastel pink stripes brings a soft dash of color that could never overpower, helping to keep the space restful and tasteful. I am drawn to its voluptuous curves, like those you might have fashioned yourself on a potter's wheel. Ghost-style.
These are so affordable - well under $10 - so you could easily get three and make a trio. Keeping taper candles in a room always makes it look like you're ready for an elegant soiree. These little holders also come in a yellow, blue and white.
I added this exact tray to my coffee table and my living room was instantly more elevated - I used it to contain a vase, and a couple of candle holders. Immediately, the entire room seemed like it had been curated.
As much decorative as they are functional, these smokily colored glasses would look very sophisticated on a mantle above a fireplace. 'OH, I'm always ready for cocktail at a moment's notice,' they whisper seductively.
Luxe looking accent furniture
Curved edges, soft colors and pieces made for display - this is how to fill a luxe living room in style.
Based on how much white boucle I saw at Salone del Mobile in Milan this year, the fabric is going nowhere. And I'm not surprised - it's so soft and comforting, so elegant despite being so fluffy. Admittedly, not ideal for pets, but luxe all the same.
I find it easier to know how to decorate a round coffee table, to be able to style candle holders (in a tray) in the center of it. You might think black is too dominating a color, but as room's focal point? It's brave, and pretty magical.
Ready to help you create a little vignette, this shelf is for your most treasured objets only. The arched back frames your accessories - one of those female from vases and a Triple O candleholder would be perfect.
A hint of nature always feels like a luxury to me, which is why I love biophilic design so much. This rug takes its lead from the rings of a tree trunk, but in a forest green pattern. Super-soothing.
Let me introduce you to the cocktail couch, an enveloping piece of furniture that invites you to grab those La Double J coupes of the mantle and nestle in with a friend. It needs to be rounded, high backed and if it comes in this smart blush pink then that's a brilliant bonus.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
