"My living room was instantly elevated the moment I added this." Our editor picks the 12 best luxe-looking home accents

It's relatively easy to make your home look more luxe with the addition of a few simple accents. By simply curating pieces that work together and giving them space to breathe your decor will be elevated in an instant.

And so I've trawled the best home decor stores to find the buys I believe will make your home more elegant, more refined. All these suggestions can be easily mixed into existing schemes - just make sure there is air around them so you can appreciate each one.

Luxe looking home accessories

It's the finishing touches that make a big difference here - vessels and accessories chosen simply because they spark joy. Because there is nothing more luxe than a place curated with little pieces that you love.

Ciro vase Visit Site The key to a luxe look is the confidence to play with a little irregularity. To allow personality in through a refined sense of asymmetry. This stoneware vase has all the charm of a piece found in the backstreets of southern Italy, without the airfare. Candle holder View at H&M A subtle pattern of pastel pink stripes brings a soft dash of color that could never overpower, helping to keep the space restful and tasteful. I am drawn to its voluptuous curves, like those you might have fashioned yourself on a potter's wheel. Ghost-style. Triple O candleholder View at Nordstrom These are so affordable - well under $10 - so you could easily get three and make a trio. Keeping taper candles in a room always makes it look like you're ready for an elegant soiree. These little holders also come in a yellow, blue and white. Glenna platter View at Anthropologie I added this exact tray to my coffee table and my living room was instantly more elevated - I used it to contain a vase, and a couple of candle holders. Immediately, the entire room seemed like it had been curated. Champagne coupes by La Double J View at Net-A-Porter As much decorative as they are functional, these smokily colored glasses would look very sophisticated on a mantle above a fireplace. 'OH, I'm always ready for cocktail at a moment's notice,' they whisper seductively. Female form vase View at Urban Outfitters Greek and Roman busts was once have been the height of fine art for the home, and the human form continues to help make rooms seem bohemian and avant-garde. In fact, these retail at only $24 each - a cheeky price for a cheeky design.

Luxe looking accent furniture

Curved edges, soft colors and pieces made for display - this is how to fill a luxe living room in style.