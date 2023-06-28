Super-affordable yet luxe home accents to make your home look expensive - our shopping editor's best work yet
It shouldn’t have to cost the earth to make your home look luxurious, so our shopping editor has selected the very best in elegant-yet-affordable buys for you to browse
Furniture and fixtures might make up the bread and butter of your home’s style, but what about the luxe accents that show a little extra effort has been put in to elevate your home’s aesthetic? The generous spread of wild strawberry conserve and sprinkling of powdered sugar on top, if you will?
I’m a firm believer that you can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your home with the help of carefully considered smaller accessories and other pieces of decor - and it doesn’t have to cost the earth! As a shopping editor, I come across some genuinely beautiful (and surprisingly affordable) home accessories while browsing the best home decor stores, so I’ve selected a few top picks for you below.
OUR TOP 12 LUXE ACCESSORIES FOR UNDER $100
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you.
When I saw the price of this gorgeous Grecian-style vase I had to do a double take. It could easily cost ten times its actual price! Whether you fill it with cascading foliage or fresh blooms it's sure to add an elegant touch.
Not only does it make it feel super cozy, the textured design of this checkered throw pillow will add more dimension to a tonal sofa setup. It looks far more expensive than it actually is!
These mini ceramic vases are perfect for storing a few stems of dried flowers or can even be styled on their own to fill up an empty shelf without over cluttering the space.
This glass table lamp is incredibly highly rated on Amazon. The classic off-white design looks just as beautiful when the lamp is turned off as when it's on.
How unreasonably elegant does this towel holder look? I'm quite tempted to buy one for every room in the house - yes, even the living room... I'm sure I'll find a use for a towel somewhere.
I adore rattan, but good quality products in the on-trend style can often come with a hefty price tag. This standing plant pot seems to be one of the exceptions.
Statement plates are an easy way to elevate your dinner or coffee table setup, and this exquisitely handcrafted floral one is perfect for summery spreads.
With its delicate texture and gold-tone rim, I can't quite believe this porcelain trinket tray is under four dollars! It would look great layered on top of a larger tray among perfumes, scented candles, and other decorative bits.
This wavy-edged switch plate cover is exactly what I mean by adding luxe accents to every part of your home. It comes in multiple toggle, switch, and outlet options so you can cover most styles of plates.
If you're forever misplacing your current incense holder or find it gets in the way more often than not, then I'd suggest this wall-mounted version. The textural carved detailing and stone finish give it an air of luxury.
Stylish and functional, this minimalist marble cake stand will add an undeniably elegant touch to your kitchen counter. Reviewers remark that the weight and quality far surpass the price tag.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
