'I'd buy this even if it wasn't 30% off!' Our editors have scoured the sales to find the top 12 home decor deals of the week
Seasonal sales can feel a little overwhelming, so our shopping editor has filtered through the noise to find the best home accessory deals for you
It’s a fact of life – everyone loves a bargain. But sometimes the seasonal sales can just be a bit too much to navigate. It’s hard to resist the temptation to snap up an on-sale piece of decor just because it’s cheap, and there are a few questions you must ask yourself to prevent overspending in the sales: do you have space for these pieces? Would you have bought them even if they weren’t on sale? And yes, those $15 trinket trays are super affordable, but do they actually fit in with your current decor or will they end up being thrown into the spare room when you struggle to style them IRL?
It’s true – sale shopping is a fine art, but luckily it’s something that I’ve fine-tuned over the years working as a shopping editor. So I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured through the best home decor stores to find the most shoppable accessories on sale this week – and they’re all pieces that I bet you still would have bought at full price!
OUR TOP 12 DECOR DEALS OF THE WEEK
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Terrain's sale includes this glass lantern which would make an excellent addition to your outdoor space during summer. Whether hung up on tree branches or placed on tabletops, a few of these stacked together would have a charming effect.
Wayfair's current sale includes this luxe-looking trinket tray that you can now get for 33% less. Use it to store your candles, perfumes, and other decorative objects.
I'm more than a little obsessed with this stylish bronze vase in the Kathy Kuo Home sale. The classic design would look just as good styled alone as with a few stems of dried flowers.
The Anthropologie home sale never fails to disappoint, and these wine glasses are no exception. Their teal tint will add an elegant touch of color to your dinner table.
H&M's home sale is full of beautiful accessories at even more affordable prices! I'd definitely buy this timeless linen bedskirt even if it wasn't 30% off.
This discounted seersucker throw pillow is the perfect addition to your chic linen bedding. It adds some subtle texture to a minimal bed setup.
Net-a-Porter is THE place to look for on-trend designer home pieces, and when they're on sale that's just an added bonus! Their sale selection includes some gorgeous finds right now, including this Anissa Kermiche mini earthenware vase set that I'm lusting over and is an impressive 50% off.
Bet you didn't think you'd find a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven for 37% off today, did you? Well lucky for us Nordstrom's sale is full of deals on iconic homeware pieces.
I can't quite believe this exquisitely ornate accent mirror is 30% off in Lulu and Georgia's sale, but here we are! It would look beautiful on top of your vanity or fireplace.
Amazon always has some great home deals going at any given time. This brushed brass curtain rod is an easy (and affordable) way to add a luxe touch to your living space.
With its timeless homeware pieces that never go out of style, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Our Place never do sales, but you're in luck! This walnut wood chopping board is both classic and discounted by 33%.
Schoolhouse's sale section has some timeless offerings, including this jute and chenille rug that will suit basically any style of decor.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
