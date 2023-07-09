'I'd buy this even if it wasn't 30% off!' Our editors have scoured the sales to find the top 12 home decor deals of the week

It’s a fact of life – everyone loves a bargain. But sometimes the seasonal sales can just be a bit too much to navigate. It’s hard to resist the temptation to snap up an on-sale piece of decor just because it’s cheap, and there are a few questions you must ask yourself to prevent overspending in the sales: do you have space for these pieces? Would you have bought them even if they weren’t on sale? And yes, those $15 trinket trays are super affordable, but do they actually fit in with your current decor or will they end up being thrown into the spare room when you struggle to style them IRL?

It’s true – sale shopping is a fine art, but luckily it’s something that I’ve fine-tuned over the years working as a shopping editor. So I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured through the best home decor stores to find the most shoppable accessories on sale this week – and they’re all pieces that I bet you still would have bought at full price!

OUR TOP 12 DECOR DEALS OF THE WEEK