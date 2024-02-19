'It's Where I Found My Favorite Vase!' — H&M Vases Look So Expensive, and These 12 Are The Very Best
With each of these H&M vases sitting happily under the $70 mark, you have no excuse not to give your blooms the home they deserve
Equal parts floral home and decorative art, vases remain an integral part of our decor rotation. Used to spark conversation, make a statement, or simply add a little texture, a vase offers so much inside such a small package — you can never have enough! So when the time inevitably arrives for us to hunt for a new one, we turn to none other than H&M Home.
You’d be hard pressed not to find a vase you fancy in this H&M editor’s choice selection. Plus, you’ll be delighted to find that no vase is over $70, leaving you no excuse not to pass up on these bonafide art pieces. Whether you’re fond of classic glass vases, which according to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky “suit a range of settings,” especially those with “minimalistic or contemporary elements,” or lean towards the currently popular ceramic variety,
Shop a broader vase assortment at H&M Home.
The Very Best H&M Home Vases
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $64.99
Stoneware, with its rustic charm, is a minimalist decor idea we’re currently loving. This vase boasts a textured finish and an irregular shape, lending an artisanal feel.
Price: $42.99
The grooves on this tall vase add captivating dimension, especially with its organic edges, making for a striking addition to any mantlepiece.
Price: $67.99
This vase's smoky-colored glass not only complements various floral hues but also creates a compelling layered look, offering a look far more luxe than its price suggests.
Price: $31.99
Crafted from thick patterned glass, this vase boasts a fun tortoiseshell-like design. While small in size, it adds decorative flair when paired with larger vases on a mantle or side table.
Price: $42.99
With its top-heavy geometric design, rounded top, and narrow base, this sculpturally elegant vase is sure to capture attention.
Price: $29.99
We can't get enough of this asymmetrical shape. Perfect for adorning a shelf or bookcase, H&M's glazed ceramic vase lends refreshing fluidity and a matte, smooth finish.
Price: $31.99
The amber-brown hues of this ribbed glass vase add rich texture, appearing even more radiant when illuminated by sunlight.
Price: $9.99
Pro tip: Pairing large vases with smaller ones enhances visual impact. This mini vase complements more substantial pieces or stands on its own in smaller spaces like bathrooms.
Price: $42.99
A true showstopper, this vase doubles as art with its uniquely imperfect, stacked shape. Display on a pedestal or side table with one of these H&M Home rugs for an instant conversation starter.
Price: $26.99
This small glazed vase brings a grounded feeling to any room. Its dark brown hue offers a slightly softer take on typical black stoneware while still adding a touch of drama.
Price: $10.99
Bring a natural, rustic touch to your space with this wooden mini vase. Note that it's not intended to hold water, making it ideal for dried or artificial stems.
How should I style my vase?
The short answer is: any way you like! Though, as a rule of thumb, “Vase styling is all about equilibrium and difference,” explains Kropovinsky. “For example, combining a tall thin vase with shorter fuller ceramic ones creates an enduring visual counterpoint,” he continues.
Basically, asymmetry adds emphasis. To this end, the designer suggests grouping similarly colored vases with different heights and shapes. This way, the result is tastefully eclectic — controlled chaos, if you will — rather than overly busy.
Illuminate your new vase with Livingetc's favorite H&M Home lighting.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
5 Things People With Super Organized Bathroom Cabinets Always Do
Choosing the best bathroom storage can be a real challenge. Transform your vanity unit or cabinet with these clever ideas
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
These $13 Viral Fridge Organizers Promise an Aesthetic Kitchen of Your Dreams — "It's Psychologically Uplifting"
If you're on the fridge organization side of TikTok, you might have what I like to call 'fridge envy.' Solve that problem with this edit of organizers, all on sale for Presidents' Day
By Brigid Kennedy Published