'It's Where I Found My Favorite Vase!' — H&M Vases Look So Expensive, and These 12 Are The Very Best

With each of these H&M vases sitting happily under the $70 mark, you have no excuse not to give your blooms the home they deserve

The best vases from H&M Home, according to a style editor.
Equal parts floral home and decorative art, vases remain an integral part of our decor rotation. Used to spark conversation, make a statement, or simply add a little texture, a vase offers so much inside such a small package — you can never have enough! So when the time inevitably arrives for us to hunt for a new one, we turn to none other than H&M Home. 

You’d be hard pressed not to find a vase you fancy in this H&M editor’s choice selection. Plus, you’ll be delighted to find that no vase is over $70, leaving you no excuse not to pass up on these bonafide art pieces.  Whether you’re fond of classic glass vases, which according to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky “suit a range of settings,” especially those with “minimalistic or contemporary elements,” or lean towards the currently popular ceramic variety, 

The Very Best H&M Home Vases

Irregular vase.
Asymmetric Stoneware Vase

Price: $64.99

Stoneware, with its rustic charm, is a minimalist decor idea we’re currently loving. This vase boasts a textured finish and an irregular shape, lending an artisanal feel. 

Grooved vase.
Tall Stoneware Vase

Price: $42.99

The grooves on this tall vase add captivating dimension, especially with its organic edges, making for a striking addition to any mantlepiece.

Glass vase.
Classic Glass Vase

Price: $67.99

This vase's smoky-colored glass not only complements various floral hues but also creates a compelling layered look, offering a look far more luxe than its price suggests.

Painted glass vase.
Small Glass Vase

Price: $31.99

Crafted from thick patterned glass, this vase boasts a fun tortoiseshell-like design. While small in size, it adds decorative flair when paired with larger vases on a mantle or side table.

Brown glass vase.
Shiny Glass Vase

Price: $42.99

With its top-heavy geometric design, rounded top, and narrow base, this sculpturally elegant vase is sure to capture attention.

Irregular ceramic vase.
Ceramic Vase

Price: $29.99

We can't get enough of this asymmetrical shape. Perfect for adorning a shelf or bookcase, H&M's glazed ceramic vase lends refreshing fluidity and a matte, smooth finish.

Grooved vase.
Textured Glass Vase

Price: $31.99

The amber-brown hues of this ribbed glass vase add rich texture, appearing even more radiant when illuminated by sunlight.

Short glass vase.
Glass Mini Vase

Price: $9.99

Pro tip: Pairing large vases with smaller ones enhances visual impact. This mini vase complements more substantial pieces or stands on its own in smaller spaces like bathrooms.

Stacked vase.
Stoneware Vase

Price: $42.99

A true showstopper, this vase doubles as art with its uniquely imperfect, stacked shape. Display on a pedestal or side table with one of these H&M Home rugs for an instant conversation starter.

Sculptural black vase.
Small Stoneware Vase

Price: $26.99

This small glazed vase brings a grounded feeling to any room. Its dark brown hue offers a slightly softer take on typical black stoneware while still adding a touch of drama.

Wooden vase.
Wooden Mini Vase

Price: $10.99

Bring a natural, rustic touch to your space with this wooden mini vase. Note that it's not intended to hold water, making it ideal for dried or artificial stems.

Glass vase.
Tall Glass Vase

Price: $42.99

Tall glass vases are a must-have for every home. This one is especially charming with its playful scalloped edge. Enhance its already summery feel by pairing with vibrant blooms like tulips. 

How should I style my vase?

The short answer is: any way you like! Though, as a rule of thumb, “Vase styling is all about equilibrium and difference,” explains Kropovinsky. “For example, combining a tall thin vase with shorter fuller ceramic ones creates an enduring visual counterpoint,” he continues. 

Basically, asymmetry adds emphasis. To this end, the designer suggests grouping similarly colored vases with different heights and shapes. This way, the result is tastefully eclectic — controlled chaos, if you will — rather than overly busy. 

