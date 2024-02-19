'It's Where I Found My Favorite Vase!' — H&M Vases Look So Expensive, and These 12 Are The Very Best

Equal parts floral home and decorative art, vases remain an integral part of our decor rotation. Used to spark conversation, make a statement, or simply add a little texture, a vase offers so much inside such a small package — you can never have enough! So when the time inevitably arrives for us to hunt for a new one, we turn to none other than H&M Home.

You’d be hard pressed not to find a vase you fancy in this H&M editor’s choice selection. Plus, you’ll be delighted to find that no vase is over $70, leaving you no excuse not to pass up on these bonafide art pieces. Whether you’re fond of classic glass vases, which according to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky “suit a range of settings,” especially those with “minimalistic or contemporary elements,” or lean towards the currently popular ceramic variety,

The Very Best H&M Home Vases

How should I style my vase?

The short answer is: any way you like! Though, as a rule of thumb, “Vase styling is all about equilibrium and difference,” explains Kropovinsky. “For example, combining a tall thin vase with shorter fuller ceramic ones creates an enduring visual counterpoint,” he continues.

Basically, asymmetry adds emphasis. To this end, the designer suggests grouping similarly colored vases with different heights and shapes. This way, the result is tastefully eclectic — controlled chaos, if you will — rather than overly busy.

