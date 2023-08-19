Floral decor 2.0 - a new trend that is miles away from chintz and makes homes look so expensive

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Flower-themed decor is a staple during the warmer seasons for a reason: it can refresh and uplift your space, making it perfect for summer. But floral decor can very easily look a bit too twee and – dare I say it – dated (yes, ditsy prints, I’m looking at you). I personally love a floral motif and am convinced that the style can be made to feel modern and elegant! So to prevent offending Miranda Priestly with another ‘groundbreaking’ floral home piece, I’m on the hunt for the more refined floral accessories of the decor world.

I scoured the best home decor stores with my mission in mind. From sculpted floral designs to unique nature-themed prints, these home accessories have one thing in common – they depict a floral vibe in a unique, expensive-looking, and undeniably elegant way. So if you love a floral motif but also like your decor pieces to have a bit of interest about them, you’ve come to the right place.

OUR TOP 9 FLORAL DECOR PICKS

Livingetc knows design.

BEST FLORAL VASES

Erin Fetherston Dulcette vase $48 at Anthropologie This stylish stoneware vase is designed to look like a delicate flower bud. The perfect organic piece to add to your space, it makes a statement both on its own and styled with your favorite blooms. Nougat bucket vase $266.40 at DWR If you prefer a colorful, modern style, this abstract print orange vase is sure to make a statement! It has a curved edge design that looks like a flower from certain angles. The Murano glass is mouth blown and hand finished for an expensive feel. so refined Ginkgo vase $78 at Anthropologie This ceramic piece is pure perfection. The wide shape resembles a ginkgo leaf – because where better to display your favorite blooms than in a nature-themed vase?

BEST FLORAL MOTIF PIECES

Floral flute glasses $110 for a set of two at Net-a-Porter Similar to the tall vase above, these flute glasses have a wavy edge which resembles the shape of a flower. I adore the pale pink tint but they come in four shades (not to mention coupe and vase styles) to complete your colorful glassware collection. chic and minimal Cotton flower shaped rug $149 at Nordstrom One of the best rugs shaped like a cotton flower. The elegant design and muted color palette mean it would make a chic addition to your bathroom. Styling it together with a large floor vase full of real cotton flowers is optional (but encouraged). Oaxacan floral taper candle $28 at Terrain This is probably the most unique taper candle I've ever seen! It comes in 12 colors and stands up on its own, so nothing will distract from its gorgeous floral carved silhouette.

BEST FLORAL BOWLS AND PLANTERS

on my wishlist Helix bowl $424 at Lulu and Georgia I'm more than a little obsessed with this decorative bowl. The delicate spiral detail resembles the natural swirl of a new rose, while the organic hand-sculpted finish of the stoneware keeps it feeling modern and minimalist. Acanthus plant pot $210 at Lulu and Georgia The elegant floral motif on this wooden planter is hand-carved out of a single piece of teak root. The natural detail of the wood is allowed to shine through – making each piece is beautifully unique. Marble decorative bowl $158 at Anthropologie Finally, the ruffle detail on this marble bowl is shaped to look like an upturned flower. The design is effortlessly elegant, and would make an excellent addition to your coffee table or dinner setting.