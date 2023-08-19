Floral decor 2.0 - a new trend that is miles away from chintz and makes homes look so expensive

If you love a floral motif but want your decor to feel elegant and modern, we’ve rounded up the best flower-themed pieces for you

floral flute glasses bowl and vase
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia, Net-a-Porter, Anthropologie)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
Flower-themed decor is a staple during the warmer seasons for a reason: it can refresh and uplift your space, making it perfect for summer. But floral decor can very easily look a bit too twee and – dare I say it – dated (yes, ditsy prints, I’m looking at you). I personally love a floral motif and am convinced that the style can be made to feel modern and elegant! So to prevent offending Miranda Priestly with another ‘groundbreaking’ floral home piece, I’m on the hunt for the more refined floral accessories of the decor world. 

I scoured the best home decor stores with my mission in mind. From sculpted floral designs to unique nature-themed prints, these home accessories have one thing in common – they depict a floral vibe in a unique, expensive-looking, and undeniably elegant way. So if you love a floral motif but also like your decor pieces to have a bit of interest about them, you’ve come to the right place.

OUR TOP 9 FLORAL DECOR PICKS

BEST FLORAL VASES

white stoneware vase in the shape of a curled up flower bud
Erin Fetherston Dulcette vase

This stylish stoneware vase is designed to look like a delicate flower bud. The perfect organic piece to add to your space, it makes a statement both on its own and styled with your favorite blooms.

tall glass vase with orange abstract print and curved floral-esque edges
Nougat bucket vase

If you prefer a colorful, modern style, this abstract print orange vase is sure to make a statement! It has a curved edge design that looks like a flower from certain angles. The Murano glass is mouth blown and hand finished for an expensive feel. 

beige ceramic vase in the shape of a curved ginkgo leafso refined
Ginkgo vase

This ceramic piece is pure perfection. The wide shape resembles a ginkgo leaf – because where better to display your favorite blooms than in a nature-themed vase?

BEST FLORAL MOTIF PIECES

two pink flute glasses with a wave edge design
Floral flute glasses

Similar to the tall vase above, these flute glasses have a wavy edge which resembles the shape of a flower. I adore the pale pink tint but they come in four shades (not to mention coupe and vase styles) to complete your colorful glassware collection.

rug in the shape of a cotton flowerchic and minimal
Cotton flower shaped rug

One of the best rugs shaped like a cotton flower. The elegant design and muted color palette mean it would make a chic addition to your bathroom. Styling it together with a large floor vase full of real cotton flowers is optional (but encouraged).

olive green taper candle standin with a carved floral design
Oaxacan floral taper candle

This is probably the most unique taper candle I've ever seen! It comes in 12 colors and stands up on its own, so nothing will distract from its gorgeous floral carved silhouette.

BEST FLORAL BOWLS AND PLANTERS

white stoneware decorative bowl with spiral designon my wishlist
Helix bowl

I'm more than a little obsessed with this decorative bowl. The delicate spiral detail resembles the natural swirl of a new rose, while the organic hand-sculpted finish of the stoneware keeps it feeling modern and minimalist.

wooden plant pot with engraved leaf detail
Acanthus plant pot

The elegant floral motif on this wooden planter is hand-carved out of a single piece of teak root. The natural detail of the wood is allowed to shine through – making each piece is beautifully unique.

marble fruit bowl in the shape of an upturned flower
Marble decorative bowl

Finally, the ruffle detail on this marble bowl is shaped to look like an upturned flower. The design is effortlessly elegant, and would make an excellent addition to your coffee table or dinner setting.

HOW CAN I MAKE FLORAL DECOR LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE?

When styling floral decor, try to think outside the box – a floral motif doesn’t have to mean busy flower prints! Sculpted stoneware pieces with floral silhouettes like the gingko vase and helix bowl above are great options if you want to maintain a minimalist feel with your floral decor. They still capture the eye – but in a subtle-yet-mesmerizing way.

If you want to incorporate a floral print, keep it looking luxe with interesting textures, materials and colors. The hand-carved floral detail on the wooden planter shown above has an eye-catching statement pattern but still feels unique and expensive thanks to its raised design and carved teak root base. 

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

