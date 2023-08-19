Floral decor 2.0 - a new trend that is miles away from chintz and makes homes look so expensive
If you love a floral motif but want your decor to feel elegant and modern, we’ve rounded up the best flower-themed pieces for you
Flower-themed decor is a staple during the warmer seasons for a reason: it can refresh and uplift your space, making it perfect for summer. But floral decor can very easily look a bit too twee and – dare I say it – dated (yes, ditsy prints, I’m looking at you). I personally love a floral motif and am convinced that the style can be made to feel modern and elegant! So to prevent offending Miranda Priestly with another ‘groundbreaking’ floral home piece, I’m on the hunt for the more refined floral accessories of the decor world.
I scoured the best home decor stores with my mission in mind. From sculpted floral designs to unique nature-themed prints, these home accessories have one thing in common – they depict a floral vibe in a unique, expensive-looking, and undeniably elegant way. So if you love a floral motif but also like your decor pieces to have a bit of interest about them, you’ve come to the right place.
OUR TOP 9 FLORAL DECOR PICKS
BEST FLORAL VASES
This stylish stoneware vase is designed to look like a delicate flower bud. The perfect organic piece to add to your space, it makes a statement both on its own and styled with your favorite blooms.
If you prefer a colorful, modern style, this abstract print orange vase is sure to make a statement! It has a curved edge design that looks like a flower from certain angles. The Murano glass is mouth blown and hand finished for an expensive feel.
so refined
This ceramic piece is pure perfection. The wide shape resembles a ginkgo leaf – because where better to display your favorite blooms than in a nature-themed vase?
BEST FLORAL MOTIF PIECES
Similar to the tall vase above, these flute glasses have a wavy edge which resembles the shape of a flower. I adore the pale pink tint but they come in four shades (not to mention coupe and vase styles) to complete your colorful glassware collection.
chic and minimal
One of the best rugs shaped like a cotton flower. The elegant design and muted color palette mean it would make a chic addition to your bathroom. Styling it together with a large floor vase full of real cotton flowers is optional (but encouraged).
BEST FLORAL BOWLS AND PLANTERS
on my wishlist
I'm more than a little obsessed with this decorative bowl. The delicate spiral detail resembles the natural swirl of a new rose, while the organic hand-sculpted finish of the stoneware keeps it feeling modern and minimalist.
The elegant floral motif on this wooden planter is hand-carved out of a single piece of teak root. The natural detail of the wood is allowed to shine through – making each piece is beautifully unique.
HOW CAN I MAKE FLORAL DECOR LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE?
When styling floral decor, try to think outside the box – a floral motif doesn’t have to mean busy flower prints! Sculpted stoneware pieces with floral silhouettes like the gingko vase and helix bowl above are great options if you want to maintain a minimalist feel with your floral decor. They still capture the eye – but in a subtle-yet-mesmerizing way.
If you want to incorporate a floral print, keep it looking luxe with interesting textures, materials and colors. The hand-carved floral detail on the wooden planter shown above has an eye-catching statement pattern but still feels unique and expensive thanks to its raised design and carved teak root base.
